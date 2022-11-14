ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meigs County, OH

WOWK 13 News

Ohio man sentenced for 19 criminal charges

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man from The Plains was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to 19 criminal charges. Mark Barnhart, 33, received nine years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges in the Athens County Common Pleas Court. Police say Barnhart’s crimes include a third-degree felony count of escape, a fifth-degree felony […]
ATHENS, OH
WOWK 13 News

6 arrested in West Virginia drug trafficking bust

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK)—Six people were arrested during a drug bust on Wednesday night. According to the US Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, they, along with Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED), and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests during a drug trafficking investigation that they say had been taking place over […]
WILLIAMSON, WV
WTAP

Lengthy investigation into stolen property leads to six arrests

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A lengthy investigation into stolen property led to six Washington County arrests. According to Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks, the sheriff’s office and the Belpre Police Department worked closely on the investigation for at least six months. Authorities were looking into reports of stolen...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man allegedly stabbed brother in argument about cats

UPDATE (3:33 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about a stabbing that took place in Sissonville Thursday afternoon. According to a criminal complaint, KCSO was called to the 200 block of Casdorph Rd. regarding a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies detained a suspect and found a kitchen knife […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Meigs County, Ohio appoints new sheriff

MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – A new sheriff has been appointed to fill the remainder of the term of former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood. Scott Fitch, a Meigs County native, will fill the final two years of Keith Wood’s term. The decision came following a Meigs County Commission meeting Thursday morning. “I’m humbled and […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Firefighters respond to trailer fire in Washington County, Ohio

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio. (WTAP) - Firefighters responded to a trailer fire on the 43 hundred block of State Route 555 in Little Hocking. According to the Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Chevalier, one person was burned and transported to the hospital. One pet was found dead. According to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Former Ohio teacher who recorded juvenile changing clothes found guilty of voyeurism

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A former Lawrence County, Ohio teacher and coach was found guilty of voyeurism and tampering with evidence on Tuesday. The Lawrence County Prosecutor says that Russell “Rusty” Webb secretly recorded a juvenile while the juvenile was changing clothes in his office and then destroyed the recording device after he realized he had […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Man arrested after chase between Washington, Wood counties

PARKERSBURG — A Wirt County man was arrested in Parkersburg Tuesday evening after a high-speed pursuit that started between Belpre and Marietta. Timothy James Osborne, 63, of Elizabeth was charged by Parkersburg Police with fleeing with reckless indifference, according to Police Chief Matthew Board. He also faces charges of felonious assault and failure to comply with the order or signal of an officer in Ohio, according to a criminal affidavit provided by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 sentenced for murder in Meigs County, Ohio

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – Two men accused of murder in the death of a Meigs County man will spend the rest of their lives behind bars. The sentences for Jaquan Hall and Keontae Nelson were handed down in Meigs County Court this afternoon. Hall charged in connection to the Easter, April 4, 2021, shooting death […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for firing shots at city of Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he shot a gun toward the city of Charleston from an apartment complex. A criminal complaint says that 31-year-old Roger Legg was arrested for wanton endangerment involving a firearm after he was captured on surveillance video leaving a Renaissance Circle apartment with a firearm. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
thepostathens.com

Fake FBI agent calls, stolen narcotics reported

Athens County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Stone Road in Athens on a complaint of a suspicious person. While patrolling the area, officers made contact with a man matching the description. Deputies informed the man to stay off property that belongs to people he doesn’t know. No further action was taken.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Multiple crews fight house fire in southeastern Ohio

WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on the scene Wednesday afternoon of a house fire in Wellston, Jackson County 911 dispatchers say. Pennsylvania Avenue is closed between D and B streets, and drivers are asked to avoid that area. As of 4 p.m., the fire was contained. It was...
WELLSTON, OH

