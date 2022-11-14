PARKERSBURG — A Wirt County man was arrested in Parkersburg Tuesday evening after a high-speed pursuit that started between Belpre and Marietta. Timothy James Osborne, 63, of Elizabeth was charged by Parkersburg Police with fleeing with reckless indifference, according to Police Chief Matthew Board. He also faces charges of felonious assault and failure to comply with the order or signal of an officer in Ohio, according to a criminal affidavit provided by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO