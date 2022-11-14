Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. deputy ambushed behind Sheriff’s office is stable while suspect is dead
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A deputy is in stable condition after being shot outside the Ross County Sheriff’s office in Chillicothe, while the suspect is dead. It happened at around 5 p.m. on Thursday. Law enforcement reported that the deputy, who is Sergeant Eric Kocheran was shot in the...
Ohio man sentenced for 19 criminal charges
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man from The Plains was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to 19 criminal charges. Mark Barnhart, 33, received nine years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges in the Athens County Common Pleas Court. Police say Barnhart’s crimes include a third-degree felony count of escape, a fifth-degree felony […]
6 arrested in West Virginia drug trafficking bust
WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK)—Six people were arrested during a drug bust on Wednesday night. According to the US Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, they, along with Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED), and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests during a drug trafficking investigation that they say had been taking place over […]
sciotopost.com
Update – Ross County Sergeant Ambushed by Gunman Outside of Sheriff’s Office
Chillicothe – One officer and assailant have been injured in gunfire after an attempted ambush shooting. According to sources, a man walked into the parking lot at the Ross County Sheriff’s office and opened fire on a Sergent in the parking lot. Sergeant Eric Kocheran was hit and the suspect was also shot.
WTAP
Lengthy investigation into stolen property leads to six arrests
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A lengthy investigation into stolen property led to six Washington County arrests. According to Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks, the sheriff’s office and the Belpre Police Department worked closely on the investigation for at least six months. Authorities were looking into reports of stolen...
West Virginia man allegedly stabbed brother in argument about cats
UPDATE (3:33 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about a stabbing that took place in Sissonville Thursday afternoon. According to a criminal complaint, KCSO was called to the 200 block of Casdorph Rd. regarding a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies detained a suspect and found a kitchen knife […]
Meigs County, Ohio appoints new sheriff
MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – A new sheriff has been appointed to fill the remainder of the term of former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood. Scott Fitch, a Meigs County native, will fill the final two years of Keith Wood’s term. The decision came following a Meigs County Commission meeting Thursday morning. “I’m humbled and […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police investigate attempted home invasion on Chillicothe’s east side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman says someone tried to force their way into her residence. It happened Wednesday evening in the 100 block of Hirn Street on the city’s east side. According to the report obtained by the Guardian, officers with the police department responded to the...
Two women charged after deputies find about 2 pounds of illegal drugs in car
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Wednesday after recovering about two pounds of illegal drugs during a traffic stop. Deputies said they recovered about 455 grams of methamphetamine, 21 grams of fentanyl, 23 grams of illegal mushrooms, drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments in a traffic stop at the […]
WTAP
Firefighters respond to trailer fire in Washington County, Ohio
LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio. (WTAP) - Firefighters responded to a trailer fire on the 43 hundred block of State Route 555 in Little Hocking. According to the Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Chevalier, one person was burned and transported to the hospital. One pet was found dead. According to...
wchstv.com
Former Lawrence County, Ohio, teacher found guilty of secretly recording student changing
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A longtime teacher and coach in Lawrence County, Ohio, was found guilty this week of voyeurism and tampering with evidence, prosecutors said. Russell “Rusty” Webb is accused of secretly recording a juvenile who was changing clothes in his office in February, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Trial underway for man accused of murder in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The trial of a man accused of murdering another man is underway in Mason County, West Virginia. Anthony Ray Yester faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 41-year-old Paul Wesley Matheny, of Leon, whose body was found in the back of a pick-up truck in a secluded area […]
Former Ohio teacher who recorded juvenile changing clothes found guilty of voyeurism
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A former Lawrence County, Ohio teacher and coach was found guilty of voyeurism and tampering with evidence on Tuesday. The Lawrence County Prosecutor says that Russell “Rusty” Webb secretly recorded a juvenile while the juvenile was changing clothes in his office and then destroyed the recording device after he realized he had […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Man arrested after chase between Washington, Wood counties
PARKERSBURG — A Wirt County man was arrested in Parkersburg Tuesday evening after a high-speed pursuit that started between Belpre and Marietta. Timothy James Osborne, 63, of Elizabeth was charged by Parkersburg Police with fleeing with reckless indifference, according to Police Chief Matthew Board. He also faces charges of felonious assault and failure to comply with the order or signal of an officer in Ohio, according to a criminal affidavit provided by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
2 sentenced for murder in Meigs County, Ohio
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – Two men accused of murder in the death of a Meigs County man will spend the rest of their lives behind bars. The sentences for Jaquan Hall and Keontae Nelson were handed down in Meigs County Court this afternoon. Hall charged in connection to the Easter, April 4, 2021, shooting death […]
wchstv.com
Law enforcement searching for escaped inmate in Greenup County, Kentucky
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Authorities in Greenup County, Kentucky, are searching for an inmate they said escaped custody Tuesday. Jeffrey Adams was last seen around 12:30 p.m. at a work program site near a car dealership on Greenup Avenue heading towards Catlettsburg, Greenup County Detention Center officials said.
West Virginia man arrested for firing shots at city of Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he shot a gun toward the city of Charleston from an apartment complex. A criminal complaint says that 31-year-old Roger Legg was arrested for wanton endangerment involving a firearm after he was captured on surveillance video leaving a Renaissance Circle apartment with a firearm. The […]
Pike County murder trial: George Wagner IV testifies in own defense
Court resumed early Wednesday morning for the defense and prosecution to continue arguing which items presented during the prosecution's case should be entered into evidence.
thepostathens.com
Fake FBI agent calls, stolen narcotics reported
Athens County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Stone Road in Athens on a complaint of a suspicious person. While patrolling the area, officers made contact with a man matching the description. Deputies informed the man to stay off property that belongs to people he doesn’t know. No further action was taken.
WSAZ
Multiple crews fight house fire in southeastern Ohio
WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on the scene Wednesday afternoon of a house fire in Wellston, Jackson County 911 dispatchers say. Pennsylvania Avenue is closed between D and B streets, and drivers are asked to avoid that area. As of 4 p.m., the fire was contained. It was...
