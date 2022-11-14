Read full article on original website
Man accused of Ohio and West Virginia murders pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man accused of murders in both Ohio and West Virginia entered a not-guilty plea in a Meigs County court on Wednesday. Wayne Leib Jr. pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the alleged murder of Dwayne Qualls on Sept. 30, 2022. He was arrested that night and charged with Aggravated Murder […]
Man accused of West Virginia, Ohio murders indicted in Meigs County
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A Meigs County grand jury has indicted a man accused of murders in both Ohio and West Virginia. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney said that Wayne Leib, Jr. was indicted for aggravated murder and murder in the death of Dwayne Qualls on Sept. 30, 2022. He was arrested […]
6 arrested in West Virginia drug trafficking bust
WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK)—Six people were arrested during a drug bust on Wednesday night. According to the US Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, they, along with Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED), and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests during a drug trafficking investigation that they say had been taking place over […]
Meigs County, Ohio appoints new sheriff
MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – A new sheriff has been appointed to fill the remainder of the term of former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood. Scott Fitch, a Meigs County native, will fill the final two years of Keith Wood’s term. The decision came following a Meigs County Commission meeting Thursday morning. “I’m humbled and […]
West Virginia man allegedly stabbed brother in argument about cats
UPDATE (3:33 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about a stabbing that took place in Sissonville Thursday afternoon. According to a criminal complaint, KCSO was called to the 200 block of Casdorph Rd. regarding a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies detained a suspect and found a kitchen knife […]
Maryland man, West Virginia woman face federal charges for fentanyl, heroin and cocaine
A Maryland man and a West Virginia woman have been charged for allegedly working together to sell fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine for nearly two years in Jefferson and Berkeley counties and elsewhere.
Hall and Nelson Sentenced for Murder
POMEROY, Ohio – Two men will be spending the rest of their lives in prison for the murder of Kane Roush. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces on November 14, 2022, Jaquan Hall, 22, of Charleston, West Virginia, Keontae Nelson, 20, of South Charleston, West Virginia and Richard Walker, 21, of Charleston, West Virginia were each sentenced for their roles in the murder of Kane Roush, 25, of Pomeroy, Ohio on April 4, 2021.
Former Lawrence County, Ohio, teacher found guilty of secretly recording student changing
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A longtime teacher and coach in Lawrence County, Ohio, was found guilty this week of voyeurism and tampering with evidence, prosecutors said. Russell “Rusty” Webb is accused of secretly recording a juvenile who was changing clothes in his office in February, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Sheriff: Lengthy drug investigation leads to several arrests in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Several people were arrested in a drug raid in Mingo County that resulted from a lengthy investigation. Law enforcement at the scene said they hoped to make more arrests overnight. Several agencies, including the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force and the Mingo County Sheriff’s...
Meet Kylo: Therapy dog placed in Mingo County's Lenore PK-8 School
LENORE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mingo County Schools welcomed a new staff member this week. The four-legged therapist is a black lab named Kylo, the latest K9 to be assigned to West Virginia schools in the state’s Friends With Paws program. Students and staff at Lenore PK-8 had the...
Mom reflects on special birth memories at West Virginia hospital
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Saint Mary’s Medical Center will be closing the doors on its labor and delivery center Friday, Nov. 18, and one mom in the area says as sad as it is to see the facility go, she’s even more sad that other mothers in the area won’t have the same experience […]
Second lawsuit filed in W.Va. helicopter crash that left 6 people dead
A second lawsuit has been filed in connection with a helicopter crash in Logan, West Virginia that killed six people in June. The lawsuit was filed in Logan County Circuit Court on Wednesday by Jason Collins, the son of one of the victims, Jack Collins. "Jack Collins was a wonderful...
Grant Traylor named Marshall's associate athletic director of communications
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An award-winning West Virginia sportswriter has earned a spot within the ranks of Marshall’s Thundering Herd. Grant Traylor, the 2021 West Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, has been named Marshall’s associate athletic director of communications, according to a news release from Marshall Athletics.
Charleston man sentenced for wire fraud involving COVID-19 money
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man was ordered today to pay restitution and sentenced to federal probation for wire fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office on Thursday, Malik Breckenridge, 26, of Charleston, was ordered to pay $41,666 in restitution and sentenced to five years of federal probation, including eight months on home detention, for wire fraud.
Cabell prosecutors say plea deal possibility in fatal shooting of restaurant worker
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man accused in the fatal shooting of a restaurant worker in Huntington waived his preliminary hearing on Thursday, and Cabell County prosecutors said they were discussing a possible plea agreement in the case. Kristopher Jason Brown, 21, of Huntington is charged with murder in...
Shawnee Sports Complex set to host thousands during Mountain State Cup soccer tournament
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County’s Shawnee Sports Complex is set to host more than 2,000 athletes from across the region in the 2022 Mountain State Cup. This weekend marks the fourth year of the soccer tournament and county officials estimate more than 5,500 visitors and spectators to be in attendance, the largest turnout in tournament history, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Commission. Organizers are seeking volunteers to help with greeting, ball handling and more.
Woman’s body discovered in Nicholas County
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman’s body was discovered Monday, November 14, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff. Court documents identify the woman as JoAnn Riffle, 52, of Sylvester in Boone County, West Virginia. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office reports officers discovered Riffle’s body on Deepwell Road...
West Virginia man arrested for firing shots at city of Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he shot a gun toward the city of Charleston from an apartment complex. A criminal complaint says that 31-year-old Roger Legg was arrested for wanton endangerment involving a firearm after he was captured on surveillance video leaving a Renaissance Circle apartment with a firearm. The […]
West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show announces 2023 schedule
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show has announced the dates for the 35th annual event on Thursday. Members of the West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association conducted a news conference to release details about the 2023 show, which is scheduled for Jan. 20-22 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Charleston woman sentenced to prison for involvement in multi-state drug trafficking ring
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A 64-year-old Kanawha County woman has been sentenced to prison for her role in a multi-state drug trafficking organization. Denise Marie Cottrill, of Charleston has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release time for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
