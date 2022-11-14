ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WOWK 13 News

6 arrested in West Virginia drug trafficking bust

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK)—Six people were arrested during a drug bust on Wednesday night. According to the US Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, they, along with Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED), and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests during a drug trafficking investigation that they say had been taking place over […]
WILLIAMSON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Meigs County, Ohio appoints new sheriff

MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – A new sheriff has been appointed to fill the remainder of the term of former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood. Scott Fitch, a Meigs County native, will fill the final two years of Keith Wood’s term. The decision came following a Meigs County Commission meeting Thursday morning. “I’m humbled and […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man allegedly stabbed brother in argument about cats

UPDATE (3:33 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about a stabbing that took place in Sissonville Thursday afternoon. According to a criminal complaint, KCSO was called to the 200 block of Casdorph Rd. regarding a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies detained a suspect and found a kitchen knife […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
meigsindypress.com

Hall and Nelson Sentenced for Murder

POMEROY, Ohio – Two men will be spending the rest of their lives in prison for the murder of Kane Roush. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces on November 14, 2022, Jaquan Hall, 22, of Charleston, West Virginia, Keontae Nelson, 20, of South Charleston, West Virginia and Richard Walker, 21, of Charleston, West Virginia were each sentenced for their roles in the murder of Kane Roush, 25, of Pomeroy, Ohio on April 4, 2021.
POMEROY, OH
wchstv.com

Second lawsuit filed in W.Va. helicopter crash that left 6 people dead

A second lawsuit has been filed in connection with a helicopter crash in Logan, West Virginia that killed six people in June. The lawsuit was filed in Logan County Circuit Court on Wednesday by Jason Collins, the son of one of the victims, Jack Collins. "Jack Collins was a wonderful...
LOGAN, WV
wchstv.com

Grant Traylor named Marshall's associate athletic director of communications

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An award-winning West Virginia sportswriter has earned a spot within the ranks of Marshall’s Thundering Herd. Grant Traylor, the 2021 West Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, has been named Marshall’s associate athletic director of communications, according to a news release from Marshall Athletics.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston man sentenced for wire fraud involving COVID-19 money

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man was ordered today to pay restitution and sentenced to federal probation for wire fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office on Thursday, Malik Breckenridge, 26, of Charleston, was ordered to pay $41,666 in restitution and sentenced to five years of federal probation, including eight months on home detention, for wire fraud.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Shawnee Sports Complex set to host thousands during Mountain State Cup soccer tournament

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County’s Shawnee Sports Complex is set to host more than 2,000 athletes from across the region in the 2022 Mountain State Cup. This weekend marks the fourth year of the soccer tournament and county officials estimate more than 5,500 visitors and spectators to be in attendance, the largest turnout in tournament history, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Commission. Organizers are seeking volunteers to help with greeting, ball handling and more.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Woman’s body discovered in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman’s body was discovered Monday, November 14, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff. Court documents identify the woman as JoAnn Riffle, 52, of Sylvester in Boone County, West Virginia. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office reports officers discovered Riffle’s body on Deepwell Road...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for firing shots at city of Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he shot a gun toward the city of Charleston from an apartment complex. A criminal complaint says that 31-year-old Roger Legg was arrested for wanton endangerment involving a firearm after he was captured on surveillance video leaving a Renaissance Circle apartment with a firearm. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show announces 2023 schedule

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show has announced the dates for the 35th annual event on Thursday. Members of the West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association conducted a news conference to release details about the 2023 show, which is scheduled for Jan. 20-22 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston woman sentenced to prison for involvement in multi-state drug trafficking ring

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A 64-year-old Kanawha County woman has been sentenced to prison for her role in a multi-state drug trafficking organization. Denise Marie Cottrill, of Charleston has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release time for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV

