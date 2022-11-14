ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

What’s Trending: Is Houston’s Turkey Leg Hut Dresscode Unfair?! [WATCH]

By India Monee&#39;, Justin Thomas
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVSf8_0jAbvwfy00

In a viral video,  Lynn and Nakia Price,  owners of the Turkey Leg Hut spoke about their recent dress code change in their restaurant.  The popular restaurant in Houston, Texas has grown in popularity so much that their lines are wrapped around the building.  Since then they have started enforcing a dress code that the community has mixed thoughts about. In What’s trending, we’re discussing if that’s fair or reasonable.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Shett_0jAbvwfy00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

323
Followers
2K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy