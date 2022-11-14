ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Voice of America

Militant Ambush, Gunfight Kill 8 Pakistan Security Forces

ISLAMABAD — Authorities in Pakistan said Wednesday that two separate militant attacks in the country’s northwest had killed at least eight security forces. An early morning ambush of a security vehicle in Lakki Marwat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killed six members of the police force. Police officials...
Voice of America

Regional Nations Urge US to Unfreeze Afghan Assets

Islamabad — Russia hosted a multilateral meeting Wednesday where participants renewed a call for the United States to unblock Afghanistan’s central bank assets and urged the Taliban rulers to ensure women access to public life and education in Afghanistan. China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Iran, India, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan,...
Voice of America

Iraq's Ancient Marshes Dry Up on the Frontline of Climate Change

The World Health Organization says half the world will live in water-stressed areas — or places with insufficient supplies of clean water — by 2025 as officials at the U.N. Climate conference in Egypt call for emergency aid. At a protest in a dried-up area of the ancient marshlands of southern Iraq, families in what is commonly known as the Cradle of Civilization say they have already been driven from their homes for lack of water. For VOA, Heather Murdock reports in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt with Halan Akoiy in Dhi Qar, Iraq.
Voice of America

As West Shuts China's Confucius Institutes, More Open in Africa

For almost two decades the Chinese government has been exercising its soft power through “Confucius Institutes” at universities around the globe. While universities in the U.S. and other Western countries have been closing these institutes in recent years, the trend is reversed in African universities where more Confucius Institutes are opening their doors. Kate Bartlett reports from Cape Town, South Africa. Camera and video editing by Gianluigi Guercia.
Reuters

Australia condemns North Korean missile launch

SYDNEY, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned on Friday the launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea that took place as Asia-Pacific leaders gathered in Bangkok for the APEC summit.
Voice of America

Qatar Authorities Apologize for Threatening Danish Film Crew at World Cup

Doha, qatar — Qatar's Supreme Committee said it has apologized after a Danish film crew was threatened by security staff live on air as they broadcast in the capital Doha ahead of the World Cup. TV2 reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was speaking as part of a live broadcast when he...
Voice of America

Afghan Terror Groups Pose Limited Threat to US, Assessments Find

Washington — Some of the more dire predictions about the boost terror groups in Afghanistan would get from the sudden U.S. withdrawal have not come to pass, with recent assessments suggesting organizations such as al-Qaida and Islamic State have yet to regenerate formidable external attack capabilities. The new assessments,...
Voice of America

African Women Entrepreneurs Call for Support of Africa Free Trade

Yaounde — African women entrepreneurs from 35 countries have called for more support from lenders and governments to help them benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area. Meeting in Cameroon's capital for the U.N.-sponsored African Women Entrepreneur Forum, the women say their businesses are mostly small, informal, and suffer discrimination.
Voice of America

Kenya Herders Look for Water Underground

Letoyie Leroshi walked for five days in search of water. The rivers in Samburu County, Kenya, were dry after three years of little rain. Then, Leroshi, a cow herder, found a small wet area of sand on a dry river bottom. He brought a group of fellow herders to the site to help dig. They hit water, and the young men broke into a happy song.
AFP

North Korea fires ICBM, lands near Japan

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile Friday, which Japan said may have had the range to hit the US mainland. Confirming the launch, Tokyo said that -- based on its calculations -- the missile may have had the range to hit the US mainland.
Voice of America

Kenya's President Deploys Special Police Units After Violent Crime Surge

Nairobi — Kenyan President William Ruto has ordered the deployment of special police units in the capital after a series of violent daytime attacks. The Tuesday deployment of the General Service Unit (GSU) and Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) police is part of an intervention approved by the Cabinet to reduce surging criminal activities in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.
Voice of America

Protests Erupt Near APEC Summit in Bangkok

Bangkok — Pro-democracy protesters scuffled with riot police Thursday in Bangkok a few hundred meters from the venue for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where leaders from the U.S., China and 19 other Pacific Rim nations are meeting. Tens of thousands of police and army personnel deployed...
Voice of America

Top Ugandan Rights Groups File Case Against Internet Law

Kampala, Uganda — A coalition of leading Ugandan rights groups and lawyers on Thursday filed a court challenge to a controversial new internet law, which they say is aimed at curbing free speech and targeting government opponents. The amendment to the Computer Misuse Act, signed into law by Ugandan...
Voice of America

US Sanctions Iranian Broadcast Officials for Airing Forced Confessions

The U.S. on Wednesday sanctioned six senior officials with Iran’s state-run media corporation over their role in broadcasting hundreds of forced confessions of Iranians whose relatives died in government custody. U.S. officials claim the group aired interviews in which relatives claim their family members had not been killed by...
Voice of America

Myanmar Releases Nearly 6,000, Including 4 Foreigners in Prisoner Amnesty

Myanmar’s military-controlled government announced Thursday it was releasing nearly 6,000 prisoners under a broad amnesty. Major General Zaw Min Tun, Myanmar junta’s spokesperson, confirmed to VOA Burmese the release of artists, activists, one minister, a top election commission official and one minister chief from the ousted Aung San Suu Kyi government, as well as four foreigners.
Voice of America

Chinese Dissidents Mourn Death of Top Official Turned Critic

Washington — Bao Tong, a top official turned leading critic of the Chinese Communist Party, is being mourned from afar this week by his closest friends and supporters, many of whom were barred from attending his funeral on Tuesday. "Elderly Bao," who died in Beijing on November 9 at...
