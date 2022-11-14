Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Militant Ambush, Gunfight Kill 8 Pakistan Security Forces
ISLAMABAD — Authorities in Pakistan said Wednesday that two separate militant attacks in the country’s northwest had killed at least eight security forces. An early morning ambush of a security vehicle in Lakki Marwat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killed six members of the police force. Police officials...
Voice of America
Regional Nations Urge US to Unfreeze Afghan Assets
Islamabad — Russia hosted a multilateral meeting Wednesday where participants renewed a call for the United States to unblock Afghanistan’s central bank assets and urged the Taliban rulers to ensure women access to public life and education in Afghanistan. China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Iran, India, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan,...
North Korea fires suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, lands near Japan
SEOUL/TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday that Japanese officials said had sufficient range to reach the mainland of the United States and that landed just 200 kilometres (130 miles) off Japan.
Voice of America
Iraq's Ancient Marshes Dry Up on the Frontline of Climate Change
The World Health Organization says half the world will live in water-stressed areas — or places with insufficient supplies of clean water — by 2025 as officials at the U.N. Climate conference in Egypt call for emergency aid. At a protest in a dried-up area of the ancient marshlands of southern Iraq, families in what is commonly known as the Cradle of Civilization say they have already been driven from their homes for lack of water. For VOA, Heather Murdock reports in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt with Halan Akoiy in Dhi Qar, Iraq.
Voice of America
Rights Groups Appeal for Global Action to Stop Iran’s Death Sentences for Protesters
WASHINGTON — International human rights groups have called for urgent global pressure on Iran to stop handing death sentences to jailed antigovernment protesters and to refrain from executing any of the detainees. Iran’s judiciary has said five people detained in the government’s crackdown on a two-month protest movement have...
Voice of America
As West Shuts China's Confucius Institutes, More Open in Africa
For almost two decades the Chinese government has been exercising its soft power through “Confucius Institutes” at universities around the globe. While universities in the U.S. and other Western countries have been closing these institutes in recent years, the trend is reversed in African universities where more Confucius Institutes are opening their doors. Kate Bartlett reports from Cape Town, South Africa. Camera and video editing by Gianluigi Guercia.
Australia condemns North Korean missile launch
SYDNEY, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned on Friday the launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea that took place as Asia-Pacific leaders gathered in Bangkok for the APEC summit.
Pope Francis says Vatican ready to mediate to end Ukraine conflict - paper
MILAN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Pope Francis reiterated on Friday the Vatican was ready to do anything possible to mediate and put an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the pontiff said in an interview with Italian daily La Stampa.
Voice of America
Qatar Authorities Apologize for Threatening Danish Film Crew at World Cup
Doha, qatar — Qatar's Supreme Committee said it has apologized after a Danish film crew was threatened by security staff live on air as they broadcast in the capital Doha ahead of the World Cup. TV2 reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was speaking as part of a live broadcast when he...
Voice of America
Afghan Terror Groups Pose Limited Threat to US, Assessments Find
Washington — Some of the more dire predictions about the boost terror groups in Afghanistan would get from the sudden U.S. withdrawal have not come to pass, with recent assessments suggesting organizations such as al-Qaida and Islamic State have yet to regenerate formidable external attack capabilities. The new assessments,...
Voice of America
African Women Entrepreneurs Call for Support of Africa Free Trade
Yaounde — African women entrepreneurs from 35 countries have called for more support from lenders and governments to help them benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area. Meeting in Cameroon's capital for the U.N.-sponsored African Women Entrepreneur Forum, the women say their businesses are mostly small, informal, and suffer discrimination.
U.S. VP Harris: North Korea missile launch "brazen violation" of U.N resolutions
BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Friday that North Korea's missile launch was a "brazen violation" of multiple U.N. resolutions and destablising for security in the region.
Voice of America
Kenya Herders Look for Water Underground
Letoyie Leroshi walked for five days in search of water. The rivers in Samburu County, Kenya, were dry after three years of little rain. Then, Leroshi, a cow herder, found a small wet area of sand on a dry river bottom. He brought a group of fellow herders to the site to help dig. They hit water, and the young men broke into a happy song.
North Korea fires ICBM, lands near Japan
North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile Friday, which Japan said may have had the range to hit the US mainland. Confirming the launch, Tokyo said that -- based on its calculations -- the missile may have had the range to hit the US mainland.
Voice of America
Kenya's President Deploys Special Police Units After Violent Crime Surge
Nairobi — Kenyan President William Ruto has ordered the deployment of special police units in the capital after a series of violent daytime attacks. The Tuesday deployment of the General Service Unit (GSU) and Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) police is part of an intervention approved by the Cabinet to reduce surging criminal activities in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.
Voice of America
Protests Erupt Near APEC Summit in Bangkok
Bangkok — Pro-democracy protesters scuffled with riot police Thursday in Bangkok a few hundred meters from the venue for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where leaders from the U.S., China and 19 other Pacific Rim nations are meeting. Tens of thousands of police and army personnel deployed...
Voice of America
Top Ugandan Rights Groups File Case Against Internet Law
Kampala, Uganda — A coalition of leading Ugandan rights groups and lawyers on Thursday filed a court challenge to a controversial new internet law, which they say is aimed at curbing free speech and targeting government opponents. The amendment to the Computer Misuse Act, signed into law by Ugandan...
Voice of America
US Sanctions Iranian Broadcast Officials for Airing Forced Confessions
The U.S. on Wednesday sanctioned six senior officials with Iran’s state-run media corporation over their role in broadcasting hundreds of forced confessions of Iranians whose relatives died in government custody. U.S. officials claim the group aired interviews in which relatives claim their family members had not been killed by...
Voice of America
Myanmar Releases Nearly 6,000, Including 4 Foreigners in Prisoner Amnesty
Myanmar’s military-controlled government announced Thursday it was releasing nearly 6,000 prisoners under a broad amnesty. Major General Zaw Min Tun, Myanmar junta’s spokesperson, confirmed to VOA Burmese the release of artists, activists, one minister, a top election commission official and one minister chief from the ousted Aung San Suu Kyi government, as well as four foreigners.
Voice of America
Chinese Dissidents Mourn Death of Top Official Turned Critic
Washington — Bao Tong, a top official turned leading critic of the Chinese Communist Party, is being mourned from afar this week by his closest friends and supporters, many of whom were barred from attending his funeral on Tuesday. "Elderly Bao," who died in Beijing on November 9 at...
