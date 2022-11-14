Read full article on original website
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County Eagles advance to regional semifinal
Beating a bitter district rival in high school football is sweet enough. Beating them for a second straight week -- and in a state playoff game, no less -- is twice as sweet. After knocking off the Brunswick County Bulldogs on the road in the regular season finale last Thursday, the Greensville County Eagles happened to draw Brunswick again for their first-round playoff game. Playing at home this time, the results were very much the same, as Greensville’s defense held off a late rally to clinch a hard-fought 18-13 win.
Dendron, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Franklin News Post
Police charge Richmond native with killing 3 UVa football players, wounding 2 others
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Hours after three University of Virginia football players were shot to death, police on Monday charged a UVa student from Richmond with murder, as the state again drew national attention for a deadly on-campus shooting. Authorities charged Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. — apprehended 80 miles away in...
NBC 29 News
Arraignment delayed for man charged in fatal shooting of UVA football players
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle General District Court says it is working to get the paperwork from Henrico County in order to arraign Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. in Albemarle County. Jones faces three counts of second-degree murder, as well as using a handgun in the commission of a felony....
WRAL
Teacher of the Week: Launtia Dallas of Clark Elementary School
Launtia Dallas said her father knew she'd be a teacher someday when she was "teaching the trees." She's being honored by Vance County Schools with its Beginning Teacher of the Year award. Launtia Dallas said her father knew she'd be a teacher someday when she was "teaching the trees." She's...
southhillenterprise.com
Masons win distinguished award at annual ceremony
On November 11, South Hill Masonic Lodge No. 297 AF&AM was one of two lodges in the state to receive the Gift of Life Award from the Grand Lodge of Virginia at the Grand Annual Communication held in Richmond, Va. The Gift of Life Award was created to recognize the two Lodges that have gone above and beyond in their hard work for reporting the most units of Blood donations overall, and the Lodge that had the highest percentage of units of Blood donations per membership for the Blood donation year, which is by the way 01 September to 31 August. Once a Lodge has won the Gift of Life Award, it have to wait 5 years before being eligible to win the award again.
Help these siblings find a forever family
If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.
‘I was shocked’: Former neighbor of Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. reacts to arrest
"He was always a calm person, and he was looking out for his grandma," said the neighbor. "Something had to trigger him."
NBC12
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at UVA; suspect captured in Henrico
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The man suspected of shooting and killing three UVA football players late Sunday was captured in Henrico County. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Culbreth Road at a parking garage behind the Drama building. Police say the shooting happened as students returned from a field trip.
Woman injured in shooting near Virginia Union University
According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were made aware of a shooting at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 after a woman suffering from a gunshot wound went to the Medical College of Virginia in a personal vehicle.
styleweekly.com
Guest commentary: You’re Very Richmond …
Consider this a long overdue thank-you note to the family of Samuel Leroy Slover, Frank Batten and Landmark Communications for the larger-than-life gift they gave Richmond when they purchased Style Weekly and began paying the bills nearly 40 years ago. In 1984, Ronald Reagan was U.S. President, Charles Robb was...
royalexaminer.com
Virginia War Memorial seeks military veterans to interview for film about October 1983 events in Beirut and Grenada
If you are veteran who was serving on active duty in October 1983 and were personally involved in the bombing of the US Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon or the US invasion of the island of Grenada, the Virginia War Memorial wants to hear from you. Both of these...
VCU Police increasing presence on campus after University of Virginia shooting
VCU posted a tweet saying they have offered assistance to the UVA community, as well as students and faculty at VCU. The school also announced that VCU Police will have an increased presence on campus in response to the shooting.
Man fighting for life after shooting in Shockoe Bottom in Richmond
A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was found in Shockoe Bottom by officers of the Richmond Police Department.
How 'Wakanda Forever' could save lives in Richmond
In an effort to help more children experience "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" some Richmond nonprofits rented out entire movie theaters for special Black Panther viewing parties.
southhillenterprise.com
Newcomers take seats in close Town Council race; Moody lead Ward II polls while Feggins-Boone holds Ward I
Newcomers Ashley Hardee and Michael Smith finished top three in the race for the open Ward II seats on the South Hill Town Council. Hardee placed second in the race with 337 votes with Smith just one vote behind at 336. Longtime Council member and current Vice Mayor Mike Moody...
wjhl.com
Storm Team 11: Cold and wet, icy mountain mix
Wet weather has arrived this morning with showers in the Tri-Cities. Latest radar available here. Freezing rain has been reported in many locations in western and northwestern North Carolina, as well as in southwest Virginia. The threat for additional freezing rain will keep the same areas in a Winter Weather...
reynolds.edu
The push was worth it.
When I asked the spring 2022 graduates to tell me about their time at Reynolds, Tia Smith responded immediately and sent photos. I’d never met Tia, but I recognized her from the Commencement slideshow. She was the graduate with the widest, brightest smile. She was beaming. After reading her story I understood why she was smiling and why the Subject line in her email was: The push was worth it.
New database reveals top evictors in Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield
A new data tool from VCU reveals the companies evicting the most residents over the past five years across Virginia, using publicly available court records.
Lanes clear after crash in Richmond’s Southside
According to 511Virgnia, the crash took place at mile marker 73.4, just after the Maury Street exit. The southbound right lane and right shoulder are both closed.
