Lawrenceville, VA

Greensville County Eagles advance to regional semifinal

Beating a bitter district rival in high school football is sweet enough. Beating them for a second straight week -- and in a state playoff game, no less -- is twice as sweet. After knocking off the Brunswick County Bulldogs on the road in the regular season finale last Thursday, the Greensville County Eagles happened to draw Brunswick again for their first-round playoff game. Playing at home this time, the results were very much the same, as Greensville’s defense held off a late rally to clinch a hard-fought 18-13 win.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
Dendron, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

PETERSBURG, VA
Teacher of the Week: Launtia Dallas of Clark Elementary School

Launtia Dallas said her father knew she'd be a teacher someday when she was "teaching the trees." She's being honored by Vance County Schools with its Beginning Teacher of the Year award. Launtia Dallas said her father knew she'd be a teacher someday when she was "teaching the trees." She's...
VANCE COUNTY, NC
Masons win distinguished award at annual ceremony

On November 11, South Hill Masonic Lodge No. 297 AF&AM was one of two lodges in the state to receive the Gift of Life Award from the Grand Lodge of Virginia at the Grand Annual Communication held in Richmond, Va. The Gift of Life Award was created to recognize the two Lodges that have gone above and beyond in their hard work for reporting the most units of Blood donations overall, and the Lodge that had the highest percentage of units of Blood donations per membership for the Blood donation year, which is by the way 01 September to 31 August. Once a Lodge has won the Gift of Life Award, it have to wait 5 years before being eligible to win the award again.
RICHMOND, VA
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at UVA; suspect captured in Henrico

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The man suspected of shooting and killing three UVA football players late Sunday was captured in Henrico County. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Culbreth Road at a parking garage behind the Drama building. Police say the shooting happened as students returned from a field trip.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Guest commentary: You’re Very Richmond …

Consider this a long overdue thank-you note to the family of Samuel Leroy Slover, Frank Batten and Landmark Communications for the larger-than-life gift they gave Richmond when they purchased Style Weekly and began paying the bills nearly 40 years ago. In 1984, Ronald Reagan was U.S. President, Charles Robb was...
RICHMOND, VA
Storm Team 11: Cold and wet, icy mountain mix

Wet weather has arrived this morning with showers in the Tri-Cities. Latest radar available here. Freezing rain has been reported in many locations in western and northwestern North Carolina, as well as in southwest Virginia. The threat for additional freezing rain will keep the same areas in a Winter Weather...
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
The push was worth it.

When I asked the spring 2022 graduates to tell me about their time at Reynolds, Tia Smith responded immediately and sent photos. I’d never met Tia, but I recognized her from the Commencement slideshow. She was the graduate with the widest, brightest smile. She was beaming. After reading her story I understood why she was smiling and why the Subject line in her email was: The push was worth it.
RICHMOND, VA

