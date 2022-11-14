Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Suspect armed with rifle shot multiple times during shootout with officers following chase in NW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect is in the hospital after he was shot several times during a shootout with Houston police officers following a pursuit in northwest Houston early Thursday, police said. According to HPD Assistant Chief W. Martin, at around 1 a.m., officers attempted to pull over a 34-year-old...
Traffic diverted on US-90 car lodged underneath mobile home following crash, sheriff says
SkyEye was above the scene and captured video of the car lodged all the way underneath the trailer. As far as traffic goes, this is what the sheriff advises.
fox26houston.com
Shooting on Buffalo Speedway in Houston leaves 1 dead
Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of an apartment complex. The shooting was reported around 11:05 a.m. in the 9900 block of Buffalo Speedway. Police say one person was killed in the shooting in the parking lot of the complex. Authorities were investigating in a grassy area next to the lot.
cw39.com
Man killed in late night shooting in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after he was shot during an altercation in southwest Houston. After 2 a.m. Thursday morning, two men were walking in a parking lot on the 9400 block of Country Creek Street when two other men approached them. The men then got into...
News Channel 25
Police: Man dies after dancing on top of moving 18-wheeler
A 25-year-old man is dead after climbing onto the top of a tractor-trailer that was traveling on a Houston highway, authorities said. Police said the man began dancing on the trailer portion of the vehicle on Monday and possibly began recording himself when the vehicle passed under a bridge. "The...
92-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Houston on Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of 1500 Yale on 15th Street at around 1:05 p.m. According to the officials, a white Dodge van and a Honda CRV were involved in the collision.
fox26houston.com
Man climbing power tower in north Houston rescued
Houston - Houston police officers, mental health counselors, and Houston fire officials were able to talk a man down from a power tower Thursday. A 30-year-old man was seen climbing a 60-foot transmission tower. Rescue officials were dispatched to the area of E. Hardy Road and Parker Road in North...
Click2Houston.com
Major crash on feeder road causing traffic backup on Beltway 8 at Gessner
HOUSTON – A crash reported on the feeder road has caused a major traffic backup during rush hour on Beltway 8 at Gessner Road, according to Houston TranStar. The two-vehicle crash was reported at 3:43 p.m. on Beltway 8-West Southbound at US-90 Alternate and S. Main Street. The cause...
fox26houston.com
1 dead after Houston house fire on White Thorn Street
HOUSTON - One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Houston. The fire was reported around 1:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 10900 block of White Thorn Street in northeast Houston. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the house. They made entry and performed two...
fox26houston.com
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after stabbings, shooting in north Houston
HOUSTON - A woman is dead and two men were taken to the hospital after a stabbing and a shooting in north Houston. Police got a report of a stabbing at a home in the 6300 block of Gay Street on Wednesday morning. When authorities arrived, they found a woman...
Son dead, mother injured after home goes up in flames in NE Houston, fire officials say
HOUSTON — At least one person is dead following a house fire in northeast Houston early Wednesday, according to the Houston Fire Department. This happened at 1:30 a.m. at a home on White Thorn Street just north of Little York Road and west of Homestead Road. Houston firefighters said...
Police looking for suspects who fatally shot 19-year-old in the head in SW Houston
Police said the 19-year-old was walking with another man when they were approached by two suspects. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim one time in the head.
Man shot and killed friend while playing around with a gun at Sunnyside apartment, HPD says
Witnesses told officials that the victim was with his friend who was playing with a gun before it was fired.
fox26houston.com
Mother sues city of Houston after son dies in police chase, teen passenger severely injured
HOUSTON - April Joubert says the holiday season will be tough without her only son, Chaz, around. The 27-year-old had just gotten his CDL license a few days before he died in a car accident. He was also a welder and a rideshare driver - doing what he could to provide for his 4-year-old son.
Woman found dead, man injured and alleged suspect wounded nearby in north Houston, HPD says
Police were responding to a stabbing call on Gay Street when they found a woman dead and a man injured at the scene. The alleged suspect was found with a gunshot wound nearby.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Robert Soliz acquitted of murder in fatal shooting of off-duty Houston PD Sgt. Sean Rios
A man who fatally shot an off-duty Houston police officer during an apparent incident of road rage was acquitted of murder this week by a Harris County jury. Robert Soliz, 26, was found not guilty in the Nov. 9, 2020 shooting death of Sean Rios, a 47-year-old sergeant for the Houston Police Department who at the time was on his way to a shift at Bush Intercontinental Airport but not in uniform and not in a patrol vehicle.
Truck Flies Off Houston Freeway Crashes Into Apartment Complex
A horrific accident ended up with a car flying off a Houston freeway early Monday morning. Firefighters responded to a car accident in Southeast Houston near the Gulf freeway. When firefighters arrived they were quickly faced with a serious issue. A truck traveling on the nearby freeway somehow landed inside...
Houston Chronicle
Texas man dancing on top of 18-wheeler dies after slamming into bridge
A Texas man who jumped onto a moving 18-wheeler before starting to dance later died after slamming into a bridge, police say. The driver of the red Kenworth 18-wheeler had no knowledge that the man had climbed on top of the cargo portion of the truck, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department.
17-year-old girl dies after being hit by train near Memorial Park, Houston police say
The teenage girl was found by first responders on the railroad tracks near Memorial Park after a caller said she heard screaming, according to police.
fox26houston.com
Pearland PD officer shoots suspect in southeast Houston, authorities investigating
HOUSTON - Authorities said a chase with a suspect with several open felony warrants Tuesday afternoon in southeast Houston, led to an officer with Pearland PD to fire their weapon. Details are limited but according to the Houston Police Department, it happened at an apartment complex in the 5900 block...
Comments / 2