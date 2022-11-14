ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Shooting on Buffalo Speedway in Houston leaves 1 dead

Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of an apartment complex. The shooting was reported around 11:05 a.m. in the 9900 block of Buffalo Speedway. Police say one person was killed in the shooting in the parking lot of the complex. Authorities were investigating in a grassy area next to the lot.
HOUSTON, TX
News Channel 25

Police: Man dies after dancing on top of moving 18-wheeler

A 25-year-old man is dead after climbing onto the top of a tractor-trailer that was traveling on a Houston highway, authorities said. Police said the man began dancing on the trailer portion of the vehicle on Monday and possibly began recording himself when the vehicle passed under a bridge. "The...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man climbing power tower in north Houston rescued

Houston - Houston police officers, mental health counselors, and Houston fire officials were able to talk a man down from a power tower Thursday. A 30-year-old man was seen climbing a 60-foot transmission tower. Rescue officials were dispatched to the area of E. Hardy Road and Parker Road in North...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

1 dead after Houston house fire on White Thorn Street

HOUSTON - One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Houston. The fire was reported around 1:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 10900 block of White Thorn Street in northeast Houston. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the house. They made entry and performed two...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Robert Soliz acquitted of murder in fatal shooting of off-duty Houston PD Sgt. Sean Rios

A man who fatally shot an off-duty Houston police officer during an apparent incident of road rage was acquitted of murder this week by a Harris County jury. Robert Soliz, 26, was found not guilty in the Nov. 9, 2020 shooting death of Sean Rios, a 47-year-old sergeant for the Houston Police Department who at the time was on his way to a shift at Bush Intercontinental Airport but not in uniform and not in a patrol vehicle.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

HOUSTON, TX

