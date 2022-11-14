ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County Today

Oswego Volunteer Transportation Center looking for volunteers

OSWEGO, N.Y. — The Volunteer Transportation Center in Oswego is a small group of giving people. The nonprofit organization is looking to add more volunteers to it's fleet. "What we do is we provide transportation to those who have barriers to it," said Jeremiah Papineau, Foundation Director for the Volunteer Transportation Center. "It's so easy for us to go to an appointment. Not a problem. We hop in our car and drive to an appointment, but that's not the case for everyone," said Papineau.
Heavy lake effect snow on the way

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like a tag team of lake effect snow. There are lake effect warnings across the north country. A lake effect system is already churning across Oswego County and southern Lewis County and will work its way into Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties early Friday morning, hitting Lewis County along the way.
Fulton Common Council Addresses Tax Exemptions For Seniors, Persons With Disabilities

FULTON – The Fulton Common Council met last night, Tuesday, November 16, when it discussed and voted on tax exemptions for seniors and persons with disabilities. Starting out with public comment, Oswego County Legislator Frank Castiglia Jr. gave some updates regarding the recent legislative meeting and the approved resolutions that would impact Fulton the most: FP1, FP3, FP4, GC1, PS6, HS3, and EP1.
Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out

In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
Two restaurants fail their health inspections: October 30-November 5

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 30 to November 5. Two food services failed their inspections: Pasquale’s Slice of Italy, 511 East Genesee Street, Fayetteville Pavonne’s Pizza, 122 East Seneca Street, Manlius Read to see how each establishment failed in […]
Troopers Help Little Tyke Stranded on Side of CNY Road

License and registration, please. New York State Police stopped to help a driver whose vehicle was stranded on the side of the road. Turns out the little tyke just needed some fuel. Trooper Whitney and Trooper Pulver from SP Hastings, Oswego County noticed a vehicle off the roadway. Turns out...
Kelly Lee Mosher – November 15, 2022

Kelly Lee Mosher, 62; of Oswego, NY courageously fought for many years against cancer. She passed Tuesday afternoon, November 15th in the loving arms of her husband Wayne and surrounded by her devoted family. Kelly had previously worked as a Home Elder Caregiver, and as a Daycare provider at her...
Remembering the 1943 Thanksgiving Solvay Process spill

(WSYR-TV) — Nearly 80 years ago, the fine people of Lakeland woke up to a white sludgy tidal wave covering their property. A retaining wall at the Solvay Process Company broke releasing what the Syracuse Herald-Journal called “white lava.”. The toxic sludge destroyed vegetation forced people to be...
Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News

The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
