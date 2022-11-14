Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Oswego Volunteer Transportation Center looking for volunteers
OSWEGO, N.Y. — The Volunteer Transportation Center in Oswego is a small group of giving people. The nonprofit organization is looking to add more volunteers to it's fleet. "What we do is we provide transportation to those who have barriers to it," said Jeremiah Papineau, Foundation Director for the Volunteer Transportation Center. "It's so easy for us to go to an appointment. Not a problem. We hop in our car and drive to an appointment, but that's not the case for everyone," said Papineau.
Cayuga Nursing Program Again Named Among Best In New York State
AUBURN, NY – Cayuga Community College’s Nursing program received its latest accolade this month when an organization of medical professionals named the College’s program among the best registered nurse programs in New York. Consistently named a top program by different evaluators, Cayuga’s Nursing program was honored by...
wwnytv.com
Heavy lake effect snow on the way
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like a tag team of lake effect snow. There are lake effect warnings across the north country. A lake effect system is already churning across Oswego County and southern Lewis County and will work its way into Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties early Friday morning, hitting Lewis County along the way.
Update: Thousands of power outages resolved in Oswego County; more than 1,000 remain
Update 8:30 p.m.: Power expected to be mostly restored in Oswego County Thursday. Update 5:30 p.m.: Thousands of power outages have been resolved, according to the National Grid. There are still 1,886 customer outages in the county, with many estimated to be resolved by 6 a.m. Friday. Some outages aren’t expected to be fixed until Friday evening.
Fulton Common Council Addresses Tax Exemptions For Seniors, Persons With Disabilities
FULTON – The Fulton Common Council met last night, Tuesday, November 16, when it discussed and voted on tax exemptions for seniors and persons with disabilities. Starting out with public comment, Oswego County Legislator Frank Castiglia Jr. gave some updates regarding the recent legislative meeting and the approved resolutions that would impact Fulton the most: FP1, FP3, FP4, GC1, PS6, HS3, and EP1.
cnycentral.com
Madison, Oneida County Sheriff's Offices changeup exam format for corrections deputies
The Madison and Oneida County Sheriff's Departments are eliminating written exams for corrections officers, taking part in a New York State Civil Service Department pilot program to instead use an online questionnaire to kickoff the hiring process, hoping to avoid staffing shortages getting worse. Instead of a written and multiple...
newyorkupstate.com
Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out
In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
urbancny.com
Molina Healthcare of New York to Host Food and Clothing Thanksgiving Giveaway Event in Syracuse
Molina Healthcare of New York will host a food and clothing Thanksgiving giveaway event for individuals and families in Syracuse. Free turkeys, coats, hats, gloves, shoes and other items will be distributed to attendees, while supplies last, on a first-come, first-served basis. Sankofa Park. 2101-11 S. Salina St. Syracuse, NY...
Part of NY Thruway & I-81 Among Several Roads Closed During Major Storm
I-90 - Exit 46 (Rochester – Corning – I-390) to Exit 61 (Ripley – Shortman Road) I-81 - Exit 33 to Canadian border - trucks use right lane only. To find the latest traffic and travel conditions, call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. Thruway updates and road conditions can be found at Thruway.ny.gov.
Two restaurants fail their health inspections: October 30-November 5
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 30 to November 5. Two food services failed their inspections: Pasquale’s Slice of Italy, 511 East Genesee Street, Fayetteville Pavonne’s Pizza, 122 East Seneca Street, Manlius Read to see how each establishment failed in […]
Major Storm Dumping Anywhere From 1 to 4 Feet Across New York
Here comes the snow and a lot of it. How much? Anywhere from one to 4 feet!. The first widespread snowfall of the season may have only brought a few inches to Central New York but more is on the way. If you traveling north or west, you may have to change your plans, especially if you're heading anywhere near the lake.
fox5ny.com
NY declares state of emergency in 11 counties ahead of massive snowstorm
NEW YORK - New York declared a State of Emergency for 11 counties as a winter storm is forecast to impact portions of upstate New York with intense lake-effect snow through Sunday. The most significant snowfall is expected Thursday and Friday with accumulations of up to four feet of snow...
Troopers Help Little Tyke Stranded on Side of CNY Road
License and registration, please. New York State Police stopped to help a driver whose vehicle was stranded on the side of the road. Turns out the little tyke just needed some fuel. Trooper Whitney and Trooper Pulver from SP Hastings, Oswego County noticed a vehicle off the roadway. Turns out...
localsyr.com
Hospitals and pediatric offices strained as respiratory illnesses surge in children
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’ve been watching other parts of the country struggle with a recent spike in flu and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection) in children, but now Central New York is seeing the surge. With the influx in cases, hospitals and pediatric offices throughout the region...
syracuse.com
21 new businesses filed in Central New York last week
Twenty-one new businesses filed certificates with Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Nov. 7 through Nov. 11. One business filed from out of county. No businesses filed to cease operations in the three counties.
iheartoswego.com
Kelly Lee Mosher – November 15, 2022
Kelly Lee Mosher, 62; of Oswego, NY courageously fought for many years against cancer. She passed Tuesday afternoon, November 15th in the loving arms of her husband Wayne and surrounded by her devoted family. Kelly had previously worked as a Home Elder Caregiver, and as a Daycare provider at her...
localsyr.com
Remembering the 1943 Thanksgiving Solvay Process spill
(WSYR-TV) — Nearly 80 years ago, the fine people of Lakeland woke up to a white sludgy tidal wave covering their property. A retaining wall at the Solvay Process Company broke releasing what the Syracuse Herald-Journal called “white lava.”. The toxic sludge destroyed vegetation forced people to be...
Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News
The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
Oswego Police Department K-9 Unit, Criminal Division Unit Grants Approved By Common Council
OSWEGO – The Oswego Common Council meeting was held last night, Monday, November 14. The meeting was brief with all 16 items on the agenda approved. 15 items were passed unanimously, one item passing by a margin of 5-1 with one excused (Resolution 344). Councilor McBrearty was excused from last night’s meeting.
WKTV
Thousands of pounds of potatoes donated to Utica Food Pantry for Thanksgiving giveaway
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Food Pantry received 5,000 pounds of potatoes on Wednesday to hand out during its annual Thanksgiving food giveaway. The food bank gives away turkeys, potatoes and other holiday fixings each year. Utica’s Ancient Order of the Hibernians (AOH) provided the potatoes, which are from...
