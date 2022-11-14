Read full article on original website
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles have signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph to a one-year deal on Wednesday, the team announced. Joseph spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. It will be the 13th NFL season for the 34-year-old. The Eagles hope Joseph, a former second round pick, will help the team address their rushing defense since losing rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Davis was placed on injured reserve due to ankle injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which means he'll miss at least four games. In the two games Davis has missed so far,...
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
Five months after visiting the Saints, David Johnson reached an agreement with the team. The former All-Pro running back will join New Orleans’ practice squad, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com tweets. This move comes shortly after the Saints released Jordan Howard from their 16-man P-squad. Johnson, 30, met with the...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve with a shoulder injury Wednesday and signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph. Goedert was injured in Philadelphia's 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The 27-year-old Goedert has 43 receptions for 544 yards...
After suffering their first defeat of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles now head to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Indianapolis Colts. With that said, ahead of the Eagles-Colts game, we’ll be making our Eagles Week 11 predictions. Playing at home in Week 10, the Eagles were no match...
Johnson, 30, was taken in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cardinals. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.992 million contract when he agreed to a three-year, $39 million extension worth up to $45 million. The Cardinals traded Johnson to the Texans in...
One of the NFL’s healthier teams is now facing adversity as Mike Garafalo is reporting that Dallas Goedert will miss an extended period of time with a shoulder injury. Goedert likely suffered the injury on the play late in the second half in which he was faced masked on the play and subsequently fumbled the football after landing awkwardly.
The Minnesota Vikings have been far and away the best team in the NFC North this season, with the rest of the teams in the division well below .500 on the year. Things are going great in Minnesota, with an 8-1 record on the season thus far, and their dominance could translate to a very Read more... The post NFL world reacts to wild Vikings stat after Packers’ TNF loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Before the Washington Commanders could celebrate its upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles Monday night, questions arose about who will be the team’s quarterback next week. Taylor Heinicke or Carson Wentz?. Wentz spent the last four weeks on injured reserve with a fractured finger on his throwing hand. Meanwhile,...
