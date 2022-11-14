ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Watch Elton John and Joni Mitchell Talk About Her Music (and New Album!) on ‘Rocket Hour on Apple Music 1’

By Adrian Garro
rockcellarmagazine.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Louder

Elton John's Tiny Dancer: a tale of love, failure and resurrection

"That song was like having your really good friends give you the best gift you could ever receive" - the story of Elton John's timeless Tiny Dancer. There’s an old snatch of video footage from 1970 that is as close to real-time alchemy as you’re ever likely to see. Sat at a white piano, an early-twenties Elton John pulls out a crumpled sheet of paper that looks like a schoolboy’s dashed-off homework and flattens it against the music stand.
Pitchfork

Paul McCartney, Elton John, and More Discuss Abbey Road in New Documentary Trailer: Watch

The first trailer for If These Walls Could Sing, Mary McCartney’s new documentary on Abbey Road Studios, premiered today (via Rolling Stone). The film arrives on Disney+ on December 16, in line with the studios’ 90th anniversary. Interviewees in the trailer include Paul McCartney, Elton John, Ringo Starr, Nile Rodgers, Noel Gallagher, Roger Waters, Celeste, and George Lucas, whose Star Wars soundtracks were partly recorded at Abbey Road. Watch it below.
Decider.com

Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”

Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
Variety

Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances

The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
FLORIDA STATE
Oxygen

What Drove Music Legend Phil Spector To Fatally Shoot An Actress In His Castle-Style Mansion

Legendary music producer Phil Spector, who worked with The Beatles and more, was convicted of murdering actress Lana Clarkson in his Los Angeles-area home in 2003. Phil Spector was a world-renowned music producer who became a self-made millionaire by age 21. Among his many successes, he produced music for The Ronettes, Ike and Tina Turner, and George Harrison and John Lennon's solo albums. Spector was the man behind hits like “Da Doo Ron Ron.” He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.
ALHAMBRA, CA
msn.com

Bob Dylan's High School Yearbook Showed His Dreams Of Musical Stardom Started Early

Bob Dylan is one of the most important and influential artists in rock, pop, and especially folk music. In fact, it is the folk genre that he is most associated with. As stated in Psyche, Dylan's early days as a singer and songwriter saw him diving deep into the folk tradition, often reimagining existing songs in his own style and reusing many of the tropes of the genre in his formative songs. Woody Guthrie was a particularly strong influence on the aspiring musician when he was getting started in the early 1960s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy