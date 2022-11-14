The Minnesota Vikings have been far and away the best team in the NFC North this season, with the rest of the teams in the division well below .500 on the year. Things are going great in Minnesota, with an 8-1 record on the season thus far, and their dominance could translate to a very Read more... The post NFL world reacts to wild Vikings stat after Packers’ TNF loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 37 MINUTES AGO