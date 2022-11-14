Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler addresses why Daniel Kaluuya isn't in Wakanda Forever
The director has revealed where W'Kabi is during Black Panther 2
Letitia Wright Opens Up About Traumatic ‘Black Panther 2’ Set Accident: ‘I’m Still Working Through It in Therapy’
Letitia Wright said as part of Variety’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” cover story that she is still in therapy processing the “traumatic” accident that happened to her on the set of the $250 million Marvel tentpole. The actor was injured in late August 2021 after a set accident involving a motorcycle sent her to the hospital with a fractured shoulder and a concussion, among other injuries. The accident occurred on the “Wakanda Forever” set in Boston. Wright was shooting a chase sequence that placed her on a “biscuit rig,” which allowed the camera to shoot her riding a motorcycle in a...
ETOnline.com
Chadwick Boseman's Wife Simone Ledward Boseman Gives First Sit-Down Interview Since His Death
Chadwick Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, is looking back on her relationship with the late Black Panther star. Sitting down for her first formal interview since Chadwick's death in August 2020, Simone spoke to Whoopi Goldberg in a segment that aired on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America, where she shared how she's keeping his legacy alive, two years after his tragic death.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ star reveals the disagreement with Chadwick Boseman that left her fuming
It may be altogether impossible to imagine an MCU star more beloved or lamented than Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther actor, who passed away at the tragically premature age of 43, was universally beloved by his colleagues, and his absence echoes in the multi-billion dollar movie franchise to this day.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
Letitia Wright Recovered for Four Months After ‘Traumatic’ Accident on ‘Wakanda Forever’ Set
Letitia Wright says she’s still dealing with the aftermath of the “traumatic” accident that saw her fall off a moving bike while filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.The Guyanese-British actress, 29, told Variety that she’s still seeing medical specialists more than a year after the August 2021 incident.“I’m still processing it,” she said. “I’m still working through it in therapy. It was really traumatic.”The accident took place while she was shooting a chase sequence with the film’s second unit in Boston. Wright was riding a bike mounted on a “biscuit rig” at the time, which was supposed to make for a...
Winston Duke Says Chadwick Boseman's Death Is More Real After Loss of His Mother: 'It's Tough'
Winston Duke is understanding of the loss experienced by Chadwick Boseman's widow after the death of his mother. "What's been powerful here is we're all going through a lot of loss. I lost my mom recently, two weeks ago," the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor, 35, tells PEOPLE at a New York City screening Tuesday. "It's tough."
If You Noticed Daniel Kaluuya Was Absent From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Here’s Why
"Would you kill me, my love?"
wegotthiscovered.com
The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are in, and it’s being touted as the best MCU film in years
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a few weeks away from most Marvel fans, however, some critics, and creatives have finally had their chance to see the film at its global premiere, and the reactions are in. The global premiere took place tonight in Hollywood, and all the stars...
Is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It’s been four years since the first Black Panther movie and Marvel fans are gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following the death of King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, this movie follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje as they band together to protect Wakanda from intervening world powers.
Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad Black Panther 2 Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'
Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
Black Panther Actress Danai Gurira Says She Uses Her Character's Spear at Home to Avoid Spiderwebs
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters now Danai Gurira doesn't just wield a spear as Dora Milaje general Okoye in the Black Panther movies — she brings those skills home. In an appearance on the U.K.'s Jonathan Ross Show airing Saturday, Gurira, 44, said she's found her character's spear useful in the real world — specifically for knocking down unwanted spiderwebs around her house, according to Insider. "When I'm coming up and down some stairs outside my home and there's always a spiderweb," Gurira said. "This last time I was there a...
'Black Panther 2' script initially had Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa 'grieving the loss of time' after the blip, says director Ryan Coogler
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" follows T'Challa's family as they mourn his death. However, director Ryan Coogler told Inverse that the original script focused on T'Challa grieving. Coogler said T'Challa was "grieving the loss of time" after disappearing in "Avengers: Endgame." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler said the film...
LGBTQ Scene Among Cuts Made to ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ for Kuwait Release (Exclusive)
The LGBTQ+ representation in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might not exactly be extensive — coming down mostly to a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment of affection between Michaela Coel’s character Aneka and Florence Kasumba’s Ayo — but it’s enough for the moment to have been cut for the film’s release in one Gulf country. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that while only a very small number of edits have been made to Marvel’s all-star sequel for it to be released in Kuwait, amounting to just over 1 minute of cuts in total, this has included the 10-second scene in which Aneka kisses Ayo on the...
“Black Panther” Cast Visited Chadwick Boseman’s Resting Site Before Filming
Angela Bassett reveals that the cast and crew of “Black Panther” visited Chadwick Boseman’s resting place. Watch inside.
Collider
Lupita Nyong'o Says Speaking Spanish in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Was A "Gift"
The Black Panther legacy goes far beyond screens. As well as producing a superhero that is sure to be admired for generations to come, it made waves as the first mainstream superhero film to spotlight both a Black hero and a reel of strong Black women. It also seamlessly integrated African culture into the finest details of the screenplay - something which has pretty much never been seen in the superhero realm. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has kicked this up a notch. Not only does it do what its predecessor did so effortlessly, but it also makes space to spotlight Mesoamerican culture. This inclusion is built into the story of mutant superhuman Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), the ruler of the thriving - and very powerful - underwater kingdom Talokan, which heavily pulls influence from indigenous Mayan culture.
Allure
Rihanna's Butt-Length Curls and Every Other Work of Hair Art at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere
Sound the alarms — the one and only Rihanna is back on the red carpet! The star attended the world premiere of the highly anticipated Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sequel and we are so happy to see her and her effortlessly cool style once more. RiRi, who...
Black Moviegoers Showed Up and Showed Out! ‘Wakanda Forever’ Opening Scores $180M
Black Panther fans have waited four years for a return to Wakanda since the film debuted in 2018, and the new Disney and Marvel Studios production spiked box office sales over the weekend. According to CNBC, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, earned an estimated $180 million during its domestic debut, the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Wakanda Forever’ star admits having objections to shocking development while ‘The Defenders’ vet teases the comeback we’re all waiting on
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. To misquote Tobey Maguire, if somebody told you Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was just your average, ordinary Marvel movie, not a care in the world, somebody lied. It’s easily one of the most emotional MCU films ever, not only because of the grief it carries with it from real life but also because of the tear-terking and occasionally gut-wrenching developments that occur throughout its plot. So it’s no surprise that one of its stars objected to one shocking moment, as we’re about to find out…
