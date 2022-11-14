Read full article on original website
Ewing taking position at Arkansas State University
JONESBORO, Ark. — Nathan Ewing is headed to Arkansas State University. Ewing, a Spring Hill graduate, has been hired as the assistant director of athletic facilities and events by the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Fire ant quarantine expands to include seven new Arkansas counties
LITTLE ROCK — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive...
Kait 8
Suspect in 2020 Jonesboro murder case arrested
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man was arrested in connection to the 2020 murder of a Jonesboro man. Jonesboro police confirmed Henry Virgil Tyner, 52, of Longview, Texas is in the Craighead County Detention Center on a charge of homicide - murder first degree in the death of Donald C. Hubbard on Jan. 26, 2020.
Arkansas fire chief fired over ‘inappropriate’ use of emojis
MARKED TREE, Ark. (WREG) — A Mid-South fire chief said he was terminated after less than 10 months on the job for inappropriate use of emojis. Allen hicks, the now former fire chief of Marked Tree, Arkansas, says he was wrongfully terminated after reacting to a costume meme that uses offensive and profane language to […]
Kait 8
Public meetings scheduled for future I-57
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced it will hold public meetings next month to discuss a future interstate through Region 8. Up for discussion is Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for the proposed Walnut Ridge to Missouri State Line connection through Clay, Greene, Lawrence, and Randolph Counties.
Kait 8
Downtown business to hibernate for the winter
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Porch Thirty is looking to take a long break as the colder temperatures hit Region 8. According to the business’ Facebook page, it will be closed for the winter months and re-open in the spring. Porch Thirty is located at 401 West Washington Avenue in Jonesboro.
KTLO
Appeal of former MH man convicted of murder turned down by Arkansas Supreme Court
Shawn Cone (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Department of Corrections) The Arkansas Supreme Court has turned down the appeal of a former Mountain Home man currently serving a life without parole prison sentence for the murder of a Jonesboro woman. Fifty-one-year-old Shawn Gregory Cone was arrested Dec. 9, 2019, after he...
ASP special agent “seriously injured” after attack by Union County football player
RECTOR, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An Arkansas State Police special agent “sustained serious injuries” after being attacked by a Union County football player during a game Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, Special Agent Mark Vavak was allegedly attacked by a Strong-Huttig football team member. He had been assisting the Rector school […]
Kait 8
Winner declared in Blytheville mayoral race
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - There is a new mayor in town. After a recount, a winner was finally named in the Blytheville mayoral race, a week after election day. “We had a recount yesterday, we finished the recount last night, Wednesday at approximately 8:15, 8:30,” said Thomas Wiktorek, Chairman of the Mississippi County Election Commission.
Kait 8
Jonesboro man sentenced for meth conspiracy in state drug bust
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for his involvement in multiple crimes including meth conspiracy. According to United States Attorney Jonathan Ross, 44-year-old Eiichi Moore was given the sentence on Wednesday, Nov. 16 by a judge. Moore was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.
whiterivernow.com
Man ends up in pond before trip to jail
A man ended up soaking wet before he was taken to the Independence County Jail last week. According to the incident report, Cory Joe Stingley, 47, of Little Rock, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies went to a Floral address on Nov. 9 regarding a wanted subject. Stingley, who was not the original subject of the call, was however observed on the property in a vehicle. Stingley, who according to the report was also wanted on a number of warrants, was arrested after a deputy observed a revolver sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle.
Kait 8
Groundbreaking for $30 million housing project in Mississippi County
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – On Tuesday afternoon, the ground was broken for a new project that officials hope will bring new homes to a Mississippi County community. Olympus Construction held a groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 15 to celebrate the start of construction on Riverback Estates. According to a news...
Kait 8
Public meeting on Highway 351 widening to be held
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – You will have the chance this Thursday to voice your opinion on a highway project in Craighead County. According to a news release, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will conduct an in-person public involvement meeting on Nov. 17 about the proposed widening of Highway 351.
Kait 8
Employee dies at Peco Foods in Pocahontas
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - An employee died Monday morning in an accident at Peco Foods in Pocahontas. In a statement, Peco Foods said the death happened in the Pocahontas truck shop. The company didn’t release the name of the victim. Here’s the full statement released to Region 8 News....
Kait 8
Man killed, woman seriously injured in crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri man died and a Marmaduke woman suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon in a Greene County car crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash at 3:05 p.m. Nov. 14 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Greene County Road 835, located between Paragould and Marmaduke.
Kait 8
City on track to build railroad overpass
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Days of waiting for a train to pass on Airport Road may finally be over. The City of Jonesboro announced it has paid its portion of a project to build an overpass at the heavily-traveled crossing. The project has been in the works for years. “It’s...
Kait 8
Part of Highway 139 back open
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A part of a Craighead County highway is back open following road work. The Arkansas Department of Transportation closed Highway 139 between Monette and Caraway on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 16 due to a pipe culvert collapse. The closure affected all lanes of traffic...
neareport.com
Report: Robbers assault staff, steal jewelry Sunday at JCPenney
Jonesboro, Ark. – A frightening incident took place late Sunday at JCPenney in Jonesboro. At about 7:43 PM, the report states subjects came into the business at 3000 East Highland Drive and assaulted cashiers. A 16-year-old female victim was pepper sprayed in the incident. They then began breaking glass display cases and stealing jewelry from the store.
Kait 8
Church to host holiday event following organization disbandment
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County church is making sure people know this is still the most wonderful time of the year. Nettleton Baptist Church announced it would host Goodfellows and Christmas For Kids for the first time since Jonesboro Jaycees disbanded in April. The event will be held...
Kait 8
Robbery shakes community amid holiday shopping season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An evening smash-and-grab in Craighead County has those in one community wondering if they’re safe. On Sunday, Nov. 13, Jonesboro police responded to a robbery at the JCPenney on Highland Drive, where employees said five men smashed cases and ran off with jewelry. With the...
