Bruce Springsteen recounts having dinner with St. Louis fan who invited him over

 3 days ago

Bruce Springsteen joined the Graham Norton show over the weekend and told a story about an awkward dinner with a St. Louis fan -- who he then saw for decades when he'd return to the city.

Watch Springsteen recount the encounter and the eggs the teen's mother made for him.

