RRR Sequel In Development - Report
S.S. Rajamouli, director of the Telugu crossover sensation RRR has confirmed to Variety that a sequel is currently in the works for one of the most expensive movies ever made out of India. Earlier this year, RRR's reported $72 million budget led to a commanding debut in March on Netflix, the fictionalized historical epic mythologizes two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, in their fight against the British Raj.
Eminem Could Have Starred In A GTA Movie From Top Gun Director
Years ago, discussions were held about potentially making a Grand Theft Auto film with rapper Eminem set to star and the late Top Gun director Tony Scott lined up to direct. Games industry veteran Kirk Ewing said in a new episode of Bugzy Malone's podcast that he and Rockstar's Sam Houser "stayed up late" one night talking about the possibility of making a GTA movie.
Voldemort Actor Is Ready To Return To Harry Potter Franchise
Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav said that he's open to working with author J.K. Rowling on more Harry Potter content, and he's not the only one. Actor Ralph Fiennes mentioned that there's no question about returning to playing Voldemort for however long, he'd do it in an instant. "No...
Disney Movies Have Now Made $3 Billion At The Box Office This Year, And Avatar 2 Is Still Coming
Disney is having yet another massive year at the box office, despite the impact of the pandemic and the theatrical business not yet returning to its pre-pandemic levels. Thanks to the recent launch of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which hails from Disney's Marvel division, Walt Disney Studios films have now collectively grossed $3 billion in 2022 with more than a month to go. For comparison, Walt Disney Studios movies earned $2.9 billion in 2021, according to Deadline.
A Quiet Place: Day One May Star Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn
Actor Joseph Quinn, who stole the show and rocked out in Stranger Things Season 4 as Eddie Munson, is reportedly in talks for a leading role in the next A Quiet Place film. According to Deadline, Quinn is in talks for a starring part in A Quiet Place: Day One alongside Lupita Nyong'go. The report had no further information and Quinn's casting is not yet confirmed. In case you missed it or want to watch it again, check out the video below to see Quinn perform the solo from Metallica's "Master of Puppets" in an episode of Stranger Things.
James Wan And Jason Blum Merging Their Companies To Create A Horror Powerhouse - Report
The New York Times is reporting that contemporary horror icons Jason Blum and James Wan are to soon merge their companies, Blumhouse Productions, and Atomic Monster, respectively, into a monster house of horror. Blumhouse, known for its low-budget approach to horror movies, is currently under a first-look deal with Universal,...
Every Marvel Phase 4 Movie And TV Show Ranked By Metacritic
Believe it or not, Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come and gone. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, much of the phase was jam packed between two years, with nothing being released in 2020. However, between the start of Phase 4--WandaVision--and the end of it--Black Panther: Wakanda Forever--there have been 16 movies and TV shows taking place in the MCU to be released.
Where the Crawdads Sing on Netflix: What the critics had to say about Daisy Edgar Jones movie
Olivia Newman’s mystery film Where the Crawdads Sing has arrived on Netflix and immediately jumped to No 1 on the site’s most popular movies ranking.The film, which follows the story of a girl named Kya, features Daisy-Edgar Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, and David Strathairn.Set in the 1950s and 1960s in rural North Carolina, the narrative blends elements of murder mystery, romance, and nature writing with a coming-of-age story about Kya, who grew up alone in the marshes.The film is based on the bestselling book of the same name which sold more than 12m copies since its publication...
How God Of War Ragnarok Might Be Inspired By A 1994 Jim Carrey Movie
Yes, you read that right, God of War Ragnarok is maybe, sort of, kinda inspired by a Jim Carrey movie--1994's The Mask, to be specific. Some late-game spoilers for God of War Ragnarok follow. You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. A ways into God of War Ragnarok,...
Channing Tatum Returns To Magic Mike In One Last Dance Trailer
Warner Bros. Discovery has released the first trailer for the third and final entry in Channing Tatum's Magic Mike series, aptly titled Magic Mike's Last Dance. With this final installment, we see Tatum's titular Mike finally in a relationship and taking the show overseas to London. Salma Hayek joins the...
Superhero turned soccer club owner Ryan Reynolds honored by Hollywood
From subversive superheroes to sports documentaries, Hollywood A-lister Ryan Reynolds said he is focused on exploring new forms of storytelling, as he received a prestigious film industry honor. Sport "is storytelling happening in real time.
The World of Black Hammer Library Edition #4 - Volume 4
Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston's Eisner Award-winning Black Hammer superhero universe is given a closer look, with two complete series drawn by Tyler Crook and Tonci Zonjic!. Collects Skulldigger and Skeleton Boy and The Unbelievable Unteens with a new cover, sketchbook extras, and more.
Absurd 80 For Brady Trailer Shows Rita Moreno Eating An Edible And Seeing Six Guy Fieris
The first trailer for 80 For Brady has arrived, and it includes a scene where Oscar-winning actress Rita Moreno eats a powerful edible and sees six Guy Fieris sitting at a dinner table. The film is inspired by the true story of four older who love football superstar Tom Brady...
In Netflix’s Holly Jolly ‘Christmas With You,’ Freddie Prinze, Jr. Rallies For the Rom-Com
Netflix is all about the comebacks this holiday season. First, the streamer brought back Lindsay Lohan for a chalet romp with Falling for Christmas. Now, because they couldn’t get him for He’s All That with Addison Rae, here comes Freddie Prinze Jr., back in all his cheesy rom-com glory with holiday music flick Christmas With You.Christmas With You is a glorified Lifetime movie, taking notes from Marry Me and adding a festive dusting of snow to the mix. Washed-up pop star Angelina (Aimee Garcia) can’t be bothered to compose a Christmas song, though her label says that’s what she needs...
