Actor Joseph Quinn, who stole the show and rocked out in Stranger Things Season 4 as Eddie Munson, is reportedly in talks for a leading role in the next A Quiet Place film. According to Deadline, Quinn is in talks for a starring part in A Quiet Place: Day One alongside Lupita Nyong'go. The report had no further information and Quinn's casting is not yet confirmed. In case you missed it or want to watch it again, check out the video below to see Quinn perform the solo from Metallica's "Master of Puppets" in an episode of Stranger Things.

1 DAY AGO