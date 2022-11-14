DAVIS — A celebration is underway at UC Davis with students bringing home a national championship title. It's not for football or basketball. It's for the bug bowl.The university has long been known for having one of the top insect research programs in the nation. UC Davis students have come in first place for lots of things, but this?"I'm not going to lie, I'm kind of stoked," said Madi Hendrick with the university's entomology team.The team nabbed first place in the annual Entomology Games held this year in Vancouver, Canada."Most of my friends call it the bug bowl," Hendrick said.Hendrick is...

DAVIS, CA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO