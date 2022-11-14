Read full article on original website
eenews.net
Meet the Biden official overseeing $7.5B for EVs
Gabe Klein is a key figure in the Biden administration’s plans to build out infrastructure for America’s future electric cars, buses and trucks. But his biggest accomplishment may involve bicycles. In September, Klein, who has run transportation departments in Washington and Chicago, was named executive director of the...
eenews.net
Biden’s thaw with China could shape the climate talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — One of the biggest developments in the global climate talks here may have happened thousands of miles away on the Indonesian resort island of Bali. It was there that President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, met for the first time since Biden took office, ending months of broken communication between the world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitters. The leaders expressed an openness to resuming dialogue between the United States and China on climate change, Russia’s war against Ukraine and other issues, months after talks ended over tensions about Taiwan.
eenews.net
G-20 to climate negotiators: No backsliding on 1.5
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Leaders of the world’s largest economies reaffirmed their support for aggressive action to halt rising temperatures in a move that could spur more ambition among negotiators here as global climate talks enter their final days. In a statement issued Wednesday, G-20 leaders gathered in...
eenews.net
Trump launches presidential run with climate fallacies
Former President Donald Trump is returning to the campaign trail with his energy and environmental legacy in tatters. Trump’s policies to boost fossil fuel production, roll back environmental standards and stymie international climate action largely have not survived, less than two years after the Republican left the White House. Some were unwound by President Joe Biden, others tossed by the courts and a few nixed by Congress.
Factbox-What is APEC and which leaders are attending Bangkok summit?
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Leaders and heads of governments from the 21 member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) have come to the Thai capital Bangkok for a meeting on Friday and Saturday.
eenews.net
Inflation’s next victim: U.S. offshore wind projects
A rising tide of interest rates, supply chain bottlenecks and inflation is threatening the Biden administration’s ambitious offshore wind targets, creating a significant challenge for one of the president’s top climate priorities. Recent weeks have seen a series of developers raise concerns over rising costs. In New Jersey,...
U.S. VP Harris: North Korea missile launch "brazen violation" of U.N resolutions
BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Friday that North Korea's missile launch was a "brazen violation" of multiple U.N. resolutions and destablising for security in the region.
eenews.net
Lula lays out a vision for Brazil and the planet at COP 27
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Brazil’s incoming president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, laid out his vision for the world’s largest rainforest and the future of a warming planet before hundreds of supporters at annual climate talks here Wednesday. In a 30-minute speech, he promoted respect for...
eenews.net
Wealthy nations ink $20B deal to move Indonesia off coal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — A group of wealthy countries secured a deal Tuesday with Indonesia that would shift the major emitter’s power generation from coal to clean energy. The $20 billion deal financed by governments and financial institutions would be one of the largest public investments ever made...
eenews.net
5 energy, environment issues in bull’s-eye for House GOP
Republicans clinched a narrow House majority Wednesday night, and executive agencies are now bracing for a flood of GOP-led oversight inquiries into Biden administration energy and environment decisionmaking. Republican lawmakers have made clear which policies and people they want investigated. For nearly two years, GOP committee chairs have fired off...
North Korea fires ICBM, lands near Japan
North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile Friday, which Japan said may have had the range to hit the US mainland. Confirming the launch, Tokyo said that -- based on its calculations -- the missile may have had the range to hit the US mainland.
eenews.net
Facing questions about climate aid, Democrats blame the GOP
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — A decision made by Democrats when they were writing America’s blockbuster climate bill last summer is surfacing in this desert city months later and causing U.S. officials to defend it. Democratic lawmakers and Biden administration officials often point to Republican opposition when pressed to...
eenews.net
Why famine-hit Somalia didn’t get climate aid: It has no coal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — New climate aid is finally beginning to flow to poorer nations that burn fossil fuels. Left on the sidelines are countries that use some of the smallest amounts of energy in the world. Many of the programs unveiled here at the global climate summit known...
Climate, politics double threat as Tigris-Euphrates shrivels
Next year, the water will come. The pipes have been laid to Ata Yigit’s sprawling farm in Turkey’s southeast connecting it to a dam on the Euphrates River. A dream, soon to become a reality, he says.Over 1,000 kilometers (625 miles) downstream in southern Iraq, nothing grows anymore in Obeid Hafez’s wheat farm. The water stopped coming a year ago, the 95-year-old said.The starkly different realities are playing out along the length of the Tigris-Euphrates river basin, one of the world’s most vulnerable. River flows have fallen by 40% in the past four decades as countries along its length...
eenews.net
Trump storms back onto the energy scene
Donald Trump is about to charge back into the energy policy world. The former president has promised a “special announcement” from Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night for what is expected to be the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign. The former president’s official foray back onto the campaign scene...
Moody's shutting consulting business in China, cutting staff
HONG KONG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Moody's Corp (MCO.N) is shutting its China consulting business and is laying off people associated with the unit in multiple locations across the country, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
Bio of Polish statesman holds lessons on today’s Ukraine
NEW YORK (AP) — One hundred years ago, a revolutionary Polish patriot argued that Russia’s hunger for territory would continue to destabilize Europe unless Ukraine could gain independence from Moscow. Poland’s Marshal Józef Piłsudski never managed to fulfil his hope for an independent Ukraine connected to Europe. But...
Pope Francis says Vatican ready to mediate to end Ukraine conflict - paper
MILAN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Pope Francis reiterated on Friday the Vatican was ready to do anything possible to mediate and put an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the pontiff said in an interview with Italian daily La Stampa.
Asian stocks mixed after Wall St falls on rate hike worries
Asian stocks are mixed after a Federal Reserve official suggested U.S. interest rates might have to be raised higher than expected to cool inflation
Russia-Ukraine war live: missile strikes leave 10 million Ukrainians without power, says Zelenskiy
Nearly one in four Ukrainians cut off from grid after latest Russian strikes on infrastructure, as first snows fall; Donetsk region sees its heaviest fighting yet
