Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Related
Man found guilty in 2020 Pawtucket murder
Jack Doherty, 26, was convicted of shooting and killing 54-year-old Cheryl Smith on New Year's Day 2020.
Springfield police warn residents of suspect impersonating utility worker
The Springfield Police Department is alerting residents of a scheme involving a person pretending to be a utility worker that may be targeting elderly people.
Springfield suspect wanted for shoplifting, allegedly stole kid’s bike
The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man that was caught on camera allegedly shoplifting.
FBI: Bristol man tried prostituting victim to get bail money
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A federal grand jury in New Haven returned an indictment Tuesday charging a Bristol man with sex trafficking and other related offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney for the state of Connecticut and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to court documents, 37-year-old David Marshall ‘Saint’ of Bristol trafficked a […]
Webster Man Arrested for Drugs, Firearm in Worcester
WORCESTER - A police stop of an erratic driver led to the arrest of a man on drug and firearm charges on Monday at around 1 PM. A Worcester Police Gang Unit officer near Goldsberry Street saw a gray Toyota Camry allegedly speeding and swerving outside of its lane. After calling for officer support, the vehicle was stopped on Grafton Street.
Massachusetts man charged with OUI after parking in spaces reserved for state police
A Framingham man is being charged with operating under the influence after allegedly parking a truck in two parking spots designated for state police.
Two illegal 9mm handguns found after state police conduct traffic stop in Holyoke
A Holyoke man was arrested after two illegal guns were found after a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.
Dealer tied to $1.1M cash in Enfield gets 10 years in prison
A man who met with two associates near an Enfield apartment not long before law enforcement officers searched it and seized $1.1 million in cash was sentenced last week to 10 years in federal prison for large-scale cocaine dealing, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced. DEFENDANT: Angel Luis Rodriguez, 45,...
Worcester Man Accused Of Breaking Into Cars Adds Several Gun Charges: DA
A 38-year-old Worchester man faces a laundry list of charges after police say they caught him breaking into cars in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston earlier this month. Antoine Robinson is charged with breaking and entering, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm, carrying a gun without a...
State Police Arrest Three for Cocaine, Heroin Trafficking in Western Massachusetts
A set of temporary plates have to lead to the arrest of three Vermont residents who were trafficking a large number of drugs through Massachusetts. This past Friday, November 4, just after 9:30 p.m. Massachusetts State Trooper Gregory Moretti and his field training officer Trooper Kurt Wilkins were on patrol on Route 91 northbound in Bernardston. Trooper Moretti noted a white Subaru WRX pass him with a temporary tag that was unreadable even at a short distance of only a few feet away in the adjacent lane.
Police investigating shots fired at Wilbraham home
Wilbraham police are investigating after shots were fired in the Dipping Hole Road area early Thursday morning.
Man accused of stabbing fellow Polar Beverages warehouse worker indicted
A Polar Beverages warehouse worker who is accused of stabbing a fellow employee was indicted by a grand jury last week, court records show. Jairo Martinez Gonzalez, 25, was indicted on Nov. 10 by a Worcester Superior Court grand jury on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, causing serious bodily injury, court records show.
Public reactions to the Northfield fire trial
There were two deadly fires in the span of one week in Franklin County, with the victim in the most recent fire tied to a criminal case that was underway in court.
Courthouse News Service
Police misconduct in central Massachusetts draws federal crackdown
BOSTON (CN) — Just months after the Justice Department concluded a widespread investigation of police brutality in the Bay State’s third-largest city, Springfield, it opened a new one Tuesday in its second-largest city, Worcester. In addition to studying what it called a pattern or practice of excessive force...
One hospitalized in Springfield officer-involved shooting
The Springfield Police Department is investigating an officer involved in a shooting on Wednesday.
Enfield police looking for man wanted with $100,000 bond
The Enfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for his arrest.
New Britain Herald
Newington man gets decade in prison after arranging for tractor trailer drivers to bring cocaine into Connecticut
A Newington man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for trafficking drugs into Connecticut using truck drivers – during an investigation in which more than $1 million in cash was seized. Angel Luis Rodriguez, who also goes by “Lou Rock,” 45, received his 10-year prison sentence during...
Tenants of collapsed Mill Street Worcester apartments sue landlords for damages
After being taken to court by landlords Michelle and Bechara Fren 10 days after the roof of their apartment building collapse, the tenants of 267 Mill Street in Worcester are taking their own legal action. Attorneys Tom Vukmirovits and Stephany Alavarez filed counterclaims this week against the Frens on behalf...
Connecticut man gets 7 years for Rutland drug dealing
Brownswell Cedano, who goes by "Twin," "T," and "J", 28, of Hartford, Connecticut was sentenced to seven years behind bars on November 10 in United States District Court in Rutland by Chief Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford.
fallriverreporter.com
24-year-old woman who abandoned her young dog in Bristol County sentenced
A 24-year-old woman who admitted to abandoning her young Chihuahua in Massachusetts this year has received her punishment. Dominique Scott of Pawtucket was sentenced to two years of probation. She saw her case continued without a finding if she completes a class for people that are charged with animal cruelty, and she does not own any pets while on probation.
Comments / 0