ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

FBI: Bristol man tried prostituting victim to get bail money

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A federal grand jury in New Haven returned an indictment Tuesday charging a Bristol man with sex trafficking and other related offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney for the state of Connecticut and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to court documents, 37-year-old David Marshall ‘Saint’ of Bristol trafficked a […]
BRISTOL, CT
thisweekinworcester.com

Webster Man Arrested for Drugs, Firearm in Worcester

WORCESTER - A police stop of an erratic driver led to the arrest of a man on drug and firearm charges on Monday at around 1 PM. A Worcester Police Gang Unit officer near Goldsberry Street saw a gray Toyota Camry allegedly speeding and swerving outside of its lane. After calling for officer support, the vehicle was stopped on Grafton Street.
WORCESTER, MA
WNAW 94.7

State Police Arrest Three for Cocaine, Heroin Trafficking in Western Massachusetts

A set of temporary plates have to lead to the arrest of three Vermont residents who were trafficking a large number of drugs through Massachusetts. This past Friday, November 4, just after 9:30 p.m. Massachusetts State Trooper Gregory Moretti and his field training officer Trooper Kurt Wilkins were on patrol on Route 91 northbound in Bernardston. Trooper Moretti noted a white Subaru WRX pass him with a temporary tag that was unreadable even at a short distance of only a few feet away in the adjacent lane.
BERNARDSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Man accused of stabbing fellow Polar Beverages warehouse worker indicted

A Polar Beverages warehouse worker who is accused of stabbing a fellow employee was indicted by a grand jury last week, court records show. Jairo Martinez Gonzalez, 25, was indicted on Nov. 10 by a Worcester Superior Court grand jury on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, causing serious bodily injury, court records show.
AUBURN, MA
Courthouse News Service

Police misconduct in central Massachusetts draws federal crackdown

BOSTON (CN) — Just months after the Justice Department concluded a widespread investigation of police brutality in the Bay State’s third-largest city, Springfield, it opened a new one Tuesday in its second-largest city, Worcester. In addition to studying what it called a pattern or practice of excessive force...
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

24-year-old woman who abandoned her young dog in Bristol County sentenced

A 24-year-old woman who admitted to abandoning her young Chihuahua in Massachusetts this year has received her punishment. Dominique Scott of Pawtucket was sentenced to two years of probation. She saw her case continued without a finding if she completes a class for people that are charged with animal cruelty, and she does not own any pets while on probation.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy