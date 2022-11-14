ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watauga County, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Update On School Delays Due To Wintry Weather

The Avery County School System will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The released this statement Monday evening on their Facebook page:. Ashe County Public Schools will also operate on a two-hour delay. Watauga County has not made an announcement on whether or not there will...
WLOS.com

Madison County approves moratorium on biomass facilities

MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — Madison County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to establish a moratorium on biomass facilities in the area. Clear Sky Madison president Jim Tibbetts said county leaders decided after speaking with community residents that they needed to have biomass rules written into the county's land use ordinance to be able to better regulate the facilities, which manufacture wood pellets for export.
MADISON COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Crash on I-26 E entrance ramp slowed traffic Wednesday morning

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Motorists experiencing delays on I-26 E heading into Johnson City due to a crash at the Gray entrance ramp. Washington County, Tennessee 911 tweeted that the crash occurred at 7:52 a.m. Johnson City authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the crash. The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Smartway map […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wspa.com

Ingles Open Road: Linville Caverns

The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
MARION, NC
NBC 29 News

Virginia hunters asked to help with chronic wasting disease surveillance

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/DWR Release) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is asking hunters for help with the department’s 2022 chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance efforts. Each deer-hunting season, the agency reports, DWR works with local hunters, processors and taxidermists to monitor the geographic spread of the disease and...
VIRGINIA STATE
ncconstructionnews.com

NC DOT holding info session Nov. 17 for I-40 bridge project

The N.C. Department of Transportation invites the public to provide input on a proposed project to improve safety and mobility at the interchange of Interstate 40 and Old N.C. 10 in Burke County. The informal, drop-in meeting will be held Nov. 17 from 4-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church-Hildebran, 8831...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teen in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 13-year-old Abigail Garcia was last seen near Sunshine Lake Road on Wednesday, Nov. 16 wearing a red hoodie and red sweatpants. Garcia is five foot inches tall, weighs about 140...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Human remains found; identified as missing man from Gaston County

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have identified human remains that were found by a hunter in the Cherryville area in Gaston County last week. According to the Gaston County Police Department, the remains are those of Quintin Lee Allen Roark, who was reported missing on July 14, 2022. Roark was...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
The Tomahawk

Take comfort in Johnson County’s new Inn

Owners, Jim and Linda Macholtz, moved to Johnson County full-time from Florida last month and decided to give the community something they felt it lacked. When asked, why an Inn? Linda said they decided to do this for one simple reason. “The area needed a luxury Inn, which people could...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
iheart.com

This Is The Best Christmas Tree Farm In North Carolina

For many people who celebrate Christmas, decorating a tree that will sit proudly on display for the season is one of the activities they look forward to the most. While some celebrators may choose an artificial tree that they can pack away once the presents are unwrapped, others enjoy the extra holiday spirit that a live tree can bring.
NEWLAND, NC
WBTV

U.S. Marshals offering up to $10k reward for info on Conover murder suspect

The flight attendants say they’re overworked and suffering a poor quality of life because of the delay in contract negotiations. Schools in northwestern NC close, go remote due to winter weather threat. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North...
CONOVER, NC
WJHL

THP: 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Sullivan County

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people were hurt in a crash caused by a driver who tried to turn onto a crossover on Interstate 81 in Sullivan County, according to authorities. It happened Tuesday evening near mile marker 71. According to a preliminary crash report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the driver of a Lexus […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

