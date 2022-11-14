Read full article on original website
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes begin NCAA Tournament against Wake Forest ThursdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
nunesmagician.com
How to watch Syracuse vs. Wake Forest: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (6-4, 3-3) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-4, 2-4) Location: Truist Field, Winston-Salem, N.C. Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse struggling on the road as 10 point underdogs. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius XM 134 or 194/SXM App 956. Wake Forest...
Tipoff time changed for Syracuse basketball game vs. Northeastern on Saturday
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The start time for Syracuse University’s men’s basketball game against Northeastern scheduled for this Saturday at the JMA Wireless has been changed. Syracuse and Northeastern will tip off at 4 p.m., according to SU’s athletic communications department. The game was originally scheduled for a 2 p.m. start. The game will still be televised on ACC Network Extra.
orangefizz.net
Where Does Syracuse Go From Here?
Well, in the literal sense, the Orange will go back to practice Wednesday at the Melo Center to get ready for Saturday’s game against Northeastern. But, in the theoretical sense, SU is in a place of the unknown, having lost to Colgate for the second straight season since the John F. Kennedy administration last night.
thestokesnews.com
Fleming moving onto bluer pastures
KING – 2012 West Stokes graduate, Austin Fleming, is leave his physical education and athletic director roles at East Surry High School and accepted a position at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as an Account Executive for Female Athletics. “In life you always have people telling...
ourdavie.com
Cross country runners ‘buried’ at start of state race
The Davie cross country team wrapped up a successful season Nov. 5 at the state championship meet at Kernersville’s Ivey Redmon Park. Two Davie runners competed in the 4-A race by virtue of their performances at the Midwest Regional. In a field of 179 finishers, senior Owen Sulecki and...
cnycentral.com
Micron bet $100 billion on the new I-81, will court action derail it? Matt's Memo
Syracuse, NY - Consider this, Micron chose to make a $100 billion bet on Syracuse and Onondaga County with full knowledge of the pending tear down of the elevated section of I-81 through the center of the city. This tech giant was not deterred by the naysayers who claim moving the interstate highway designation a couple of miles east will lead to economic and community catastrophe. Instead, this forward looking global innovator embraced the spirit that Syracuse is a community on the rise and one willing to envision a future that stops looking in the rear view mirror of decades of decline.
Teen racers hit the track as part of NASCAR development combine for diverse drivers
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Several local racetracks are serving as proving grounds this week for more than a dozen young racers hoping to be the future of NASCAR. Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe was trackside in Mooresville where 13 teen drivers from across the country suited up as part of the Advance Auto Parts Drive for Diversity Combine.
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for a great Diner place in North Carolina, you have to add this diner to your list.
Raleigh News & Observer
After relaunch of specialty grocer Earth Fare, a Charlotte-area store is closing
Specialty grocer Earth Fare is closing one of its Charlotte-area stores less than two years after it opened. Earth Fare at 261 Griffith St. in Davidson will close before the end of the month, company spokeswoman Laurie Aker told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday. “Geographical challenges were the main contributing...
Here’s where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal in the Piedmont Triad
(WGHP) — In North Carolina, one in eight people face hunger, according to Feeding America, and inflation is making the problem even worse. That’s why there are multiple community organizations working to make sure that families have something to put on the table for Thanksgiving. We’ve compiled a list of the community events in the […]
See the 5 Onondaga County towns where home sales are down most
Syracuse, N.Y. — Home sales are down in most places in Onondaga County when compared with this time a year ago, according to new data. Sales are down from last year at this point in 12 towns. They’re up in seven others plus the city of Syracuse.
spoonuniversity.com
Winston-Salem's Battle of the Biscuits
Growing up in the south, you grow to love a good southern breakfast in the morning. The usual stars of the show are bacon, sausage, hash browns, eggs, grits. All are vital aspects of a breakfast, but nothing compares to a buttery, salty, and fluffy biscuit. The pairing possibilities for a biscuit are endless! You can add honey, jam, gravy, bacon, sausage, chicken, etc. What more could you ask for? In order to feed our biscuit cravings, my friends and I set off to find the best biscuits in Winston-Salem. Our journey took us from some fast-food breakfast restaurants to some classic home cookin' places. I decided to rate the taste and consistency of the biscuits out of 5. Here are my thoughts...
Why DeWitt is suing to stop I-81 community grid (Guest Opinion by Ed Michalenko)
Ed Michalenko, Ph.D., is town of DeWitt supervisor. In response to a recent letter in this paper (”DeWitt’s participation in lawsuit to stop I-81 community grid is frivolous, wasteful,” Nov. 4, 2022):. The DeWitt Town Board’s decision to join the lawsuit opposing the community grid is based...
Thanksgiving week closings, trash pickup changes expected in the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Thanksgiving holiday week always means closed government offices and alternate scheduling for services. All federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, are closed on Nov. 24, as are banks. Schools mostly are closed both Nov. 24-25, and many districts include Nov. 23. Most colleges close Nov. 23-25. All state offices […]
WBTV
Salisbury’s ‘Tis the Season Spectacular promises some spectacular sights and surprises
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Each year Hen Henderlite and Shari Graham seem to out do themselves when it comes to the ‘Tis the Season Spectacular. The Holiday Caravan parade in Spencer and downtown Salisbury was replaced in 2018 after controversy regarding an entry. Graham and Henderlite took over, created a “new” parade, and promised an experience that would be dazzling.
New music series coming to Baldwinsville with weekly concerts
The growing Timber Banks community along the scenic Seneca River will soon offer more than fine residential, golf, and boating opportunities when the “Jazz at Timber Banks” music series begins at Persimmons Restaurant. The 21-event lineup includes the finest that the area can offer in jazz, blues, funk, Rhythm and Blues, Americana, country swing, Latin crossover, contemporary pop, and Sinatra on a schedule that runs through early May.
WBTV
CMS graduate among 3 killed in U.Va shooting
A 15-year-old and 20-year-old were both injured after dozens of shots rang out in Salisbury this weekend. WBTV's David Hodges breaks down a timeline of Charlotte-Area Transit System investigations that have resulted in change for the community. Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashe, Watauga Counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. From...
Crash with injuries closes West Market Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Parts of West Market Street are closed following a crash with injuries in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The closure was in effect for all lanes of West Market Street from Edwardia Drive to Norwalk Street. All lanes were reopened at around 6:50 p.m. There is no word on […]
Interstate 40 crash shuts down lane near West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A lane of Interstate 40 was closed following a crash in Greensboro, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 214, near Exit 214 for West Wendover Avenue. The closure began at 2:50 p.m. and lasted until 3:38 p.m. Maps showed nearly three miles of […]
WBTV
The Holiday Market is returning to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Make plans to visit the Kannapolis Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 25, 26, and 27 at the Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way. Admission is free to the public. Food and drinks will be available. Over 60 local vendors and artists will...
