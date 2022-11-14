ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

nunesmagician.com

How to watch Syracuse vs. Wake Forest: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (6-4, 3-3) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-4, 2-4) Location: Truist Field, Winston-Salem, N.C. Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse struggling on the road as 10 point underdogs. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius XM 134 or 194/SXM App 956. Wake Forest...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Tipoff time changed for Syracuse basketball game vs. Northeastern on Saturday

Syracuse, N.Y. ― The start time for Syracuse University’s men’s basketball game against Northeastern scheduled for this Saturday at the JMA Wireless has been changed. Syracuse and Northeastern will tip off at 4 p.m., according to SU’s athletic communications department. The game was originally scheduled for a 2 p.m. start. The game will still be televised on ACC Network Extra.
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

Where Does Syracuse Go From Here?

Well, in the literal sense, the Orange will go back to practice Wednesday at the Melo Center to get ready for Saturday’s game against Northeastern. But, in the theoretical sense, SU is in a place of the unknown, having lost to Colgate for the second straight season since the John F. Kennedy administration last night.
SYRACUSE, NY
thestokesnews.com

Fleming moving onto bluer pastures

KING – 2012 West Stokes graduate, Austin Fleming, is leave his physical education and athletic director roles at East Surry High School and accepted a position at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as an Account Executive for Female Athletics. “In life you always have people telling...
KING, NC
ourdavie.com

Cross country runners ‘buried’ at start of state race

The Davie cross country team wrapped up a successful season Nov. 5 at the state championship meet at Kernersville’s Ivey Redmon Park. Two Davie runners competed in the 4-A race by virtue of their performances at the Midwest Regional. In a field of 179 finishers, senior Owen Sulecki and...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
cnycentral.com

Micron bet $100 billion on the new I-81, will court action derail it? Matt's Memo

Syracuse, NY - Consider this, Micron chose to make a $100 billion bet on Syracuse and Onondaga County with full knowledge of the pending tear down of the elevated section of I-81 through the center of the city. This tech giant was not deterred by the naysayers who claim moving the interstate highway designation a couple of miles east will lead to economic and community catastrophe. Instead, this forward looking global innovator embraced the spirit that Syracuse is a community on the rise and one willing to envision a future that stops looking in the rear view mirror of decades of decline.
SYRACUSE, NY
spoonuniversity.com

Winston-Salem's Battle of the Biscuits

Growing up in the south, you grow to love a good southern breakfast in the morning. The usual stars of the show are bacon, sausage, hash browns, eggs, grits. All are vital aspects of a breakfast, but nothing compares to a buttery, salty, and fluffy biscuit. The pairing possibilities for a biscuit are endless! You can add honey, jam, gravy, bacon, sausage, chicken, etc. What more could you ask for? In order to feed our biscuit cravings, my friends and I set off to find the best biscuits in Winston-Salem. Our journey took us from some fast-food breakfast restaurants to some classic home cookin' places. I decided to rate the taste and consistency of the biscuits out of 5. Here are my thoughts...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Salisbury’s ‘Tis the Season Spectacular promises some spectacular sights and surprises

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Each year Hen Henderlite and Shari Graham seem to out do themselves when it comes to the ‘Tis the Season Spectacular. The Holiday Caravan parade in Spencer and downtown Salisbury was replaced in 2018 after controversy regarding an entry. Graham and Henderlite took over, created a “new” parade, and promised an experience that would be dazzling.
SALISBURY, NC
Syracuse.com

New music series coming to Baldwinsville with weekly concerts

The growing Timber Banks community along the scenic Seneca River will soon offer more than fine residential, golf, and boating opportunities when the “Jazz at Timber Banks” music series begins at Persimmons Restaurant. The 21-event lineup includes the finest that the area can offer in jazz, blues, funk, Rhythm and Blues, Americana, country swing, Latin crossover, contemporary pop, and Sinatra on a schedule that runs through early May.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WBTV

CMS graduate among 3 killed in U.Va shooting

A 15-year-old and 20-year-old were both injured after dozens of shots rang out in Salisbury this weekend. WBTV's David Hodges breaks down a timeline of Charlotte-Area Transit System investigations that have resulted in change for the community. Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashe, Watauga Counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. From...
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

Crash with injuries closes West Market Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Parts of West Market Street are closed following a crash with injuries in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The closure was in effect for all lanes of West Market Street from Edwardia Drive to Norwalk Street. All lanes were reopened at around 6:50 p.m. There is no word on […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

The Holiday Market is returning to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Make plans to visit the Kannapolis Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 25, 26, and 27 at the Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way. Admission is free to the public. Food and drinks will be available. Over 60 local vendors and artists will...
KANNAPOLIS, NC

