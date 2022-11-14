Eminem celebrates 20th anniversary of '8 Mile' with 'Mom's Spaghetti' pop-up in NYC

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — In honor of the 20th anniversary of Eminem’s "8 Mile" movie, the Detroit-rapper brought a pop-up experience—Mom’s Spaghetti—to New York City.

Mom's Spaghetti pop-up in SoHo. Photo credit Shopify

The eatery, whose name comes from the song "Lose Yourself," debuted in SoHo over the weekend and will be open until Sunday, serving up spaghetti, with or without meatballs, as well as recreations of the 8 Mile set and exclusive merchandise.

Mom's Spaghetti pop-up in SoHo. Photo credit Shopify

“We’ve had a lot of fun putting this project together with the folks at Union Joints, and the response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive,” Eminem’s manager Paul Rosenberg told Hypebeast . “The previous pop-ups were really a test for us to determine whether there was enthusiasm for a regularly-occurring Mom’s Spaghetti spot that would be open all year long."

"We are really pleased to announce the arrival of the walk-up restaurant and adjacent upstairs store, called The Trailer, where fans can experience a uniquely-curated environment and obtain merch and other items from Eminem and his new pasta operation," Rosenberg added.

Recreation of "8 Mile" at Mom's Spaghetti in SoHo. Photo credit Shopify

A permanent Mom’s Spaghetti location opened in Detroit in September 2021 following an initial pop-up launch in 2017.

Photo credit Shopify

Mom’s Spaghetti is located at 131 Greene Street and will be open Nov. 16, 17 and 18 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Nov. 12, 13, 19 and 20 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. RSVPs are encouraged for priority access but walk-ups are also welcome.