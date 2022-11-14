ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Rabih Hammoud

“Forbidden” Pleasures Make You More Spiritual

Woman with bracelet taking bathPhoto by Sunsetoned. As souls, we needed a tool that allowed us to experience life in the physical plane. Alfred Russell Wallace said “Nature never over-endows a species beyond the needs of everyday existence.”
B.Karl

Opinion: Happiness after a Gray Divorce. Let it be. Let it be.

This is the last article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. “Will divorce make me happier?” is the question many over 50 adults are asking as the number of gray divorces continues to rise in our society. There is often an assumption that individuals will be happier after they divorce because the divorce will solve, or at least lessen, a difficult problem.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Dating a Narcissist Changed My Life Forever

For as long as I can remember, I yearned to be loved by someone. I felt very alone in my life. You could say I had a very strong “Prince Charming” complex. I believed that someone was going to show up and complete me. I was a hopeless romantic, clinging to the idea that we are all “half of a whole” until we meet our soulmate.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: The Aftermath And Healing From Narcissistic Abuse

Many victims ask a simple question. What happens after you gather the strength to finally walk away from your abuser?. I’m not going to lie to you… the beginning stages after leaving an abusive relationship are going to be very hard. I’m telling you this because I don’t want to promise that a light at the end of the tunnel will magically appear. That is simply not true.
psychologytoday.com

Are You Quiet Quitting? Try 'Job Crafting' Instead

Quiet quitting is a recent but perhaps pervasive phenomenon as a means of coping with burnout or unrealistic work demands. Instead of quiet quitting, you might be better served by job crafting. Job crafting involves intentional focus and alteration of job tasks, work relationships, and mental perspective. The term “quiet...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Faithful mates, hot tempers form primal life for gannets

PERCE, Quebec — (AP) — Northern gannets share two maxims familiar to humans: “home sweet home” and “don't tread on me.”. They pack together on a Bonaventure Island plateau like New York commuters jamming a subway, only they're louder. They are devoted parents and could teach humans a thing or two about loyalty in marriage.
psychologytoday.com

A 21st Century Ode to Joy

This post is a review of The Fun Habit: How the Disciplined Pursuit of Joy and Wonder Can Change Your Life. By Mike Rucker. Atria Books. 254 pp. $27.99. Among developed nations, the United States provides the smallest amount of annual paid vacation time to employees. Nonetheless, many of them do not make full use of it. And the Internet has substantially increased the number of hours Americans spend each week “at work.”
psychologytoday.com

Overwhelmed

Sometimes a right choice in one direction leads to problems in other ways. The best you can do is to make good choices under the circumstances. Whatever your choices, it’s important to make the most of them. Taking some time for yourself and finding a better balance helps in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tawana K Watson

The Truth About Self-Care

Self-care is a term that has been tossed around haphazardly alot lately and still, people don’t understand the concept of self-care and the benefits that having a self-care routine (preferably daily) will do for your quality of life. Many people, when you mention self-care, automatically think of a million-dollar spa, going on an expensive vacation, or buying the most expensive products in the store (bubble baths, shampoos, etc) as how you experience self-care. Self-care is much simpler and cheaper than these beliefs, however, before sharing some self-care ideas (that are cheap and easy to do at your home), let’s talk about the benefits of putting together a self-care routine.
Upworthy

Boost your mood and your mind with a daily dose of Psychedelic Water

It’s a delicious, legal way to expand your horizon and change your perspective. If you’re looking for a way to improve your mind and spirit with something quick and easy, Psychedelic Water might be the change to your daily routine that you’ve been seeking. It’s the world’s first smart water that uses a combination of mild psychedelics to act as a mood-boosting miracle formula for your mind, allowing you to think clearer and accomplish more.
ALABAMA STATE
psychologytoday.com

Quagmire: The Joy and Heartache of Relationships

Attachment styles impact relational dynamics more than we realize. The so-called anxious-avoidant trap makes relationships especially challenging. Better self- and other-awareness could help everyone navigate relationships more successfully. Why are healthy, mutually satisfying relationships so difficult to attain and sustain? Wouldn’t it be easier just to live among the plants...

