Maryland State

Benzinga

Investor Optimism Declines After US Stocks Settle Lower

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some easing in the overall market sentiment among US investors after the Wall Street closed slight lower on Thursday. US stocks recovered from lows recorded earlier during the session as shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO jumped around 5% on Thursday. The...
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For November 18, 2022

• So-Young Intl SY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $62.46 million. • JD.com JD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $34.42 billion. • Buckle BKE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share...

