Oakland County educator wins Excellence in Education award from Michigan Lottery
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — A Stoney Creek High School teacher was awarded with an Excellence in Education award Tuesday from the Michigan Lottery. On November 15, Steven Brook received an Excellence in Education award for his meticulous preparation and keeping students engaged, according to the Michigan Lottery. The Michigan...
Rising RSV cases are not only affecting hospitals, but child care centers as well
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — RSV cases continue to rise across mid-Michigan. This is affecting not only hospitals but child care centers, as well. One local child care center spoke with Mid- Michigan Now's Chloe Godbold about what they are doing differently to keep staff and children safe. The owner...
Auto shops brace for increase in potholes, car repairs in winter months
LANSING, Mich. — It's been a year since President Joe Biden signed the historic bipartisan infrastructure bill, and heading into another cold winter in the "mitten," many Michigan drivers have infrastructure top of mind, including the auto shop workers who will have to deal with the state's aging roads and bridges.
Michiganders getting help to help lower the cost of groceries ahead of Thanksgiving
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in November to help lower the cost of groceries ahead of Thanksgiving. Her office says additional assistance is expected to help more than 1.3...
Michigan DNR sees spike in hunting and fishing license purchases
LANSING, Mich. — Data released by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources shows a rise in the number of hunting licenses purchased by out-of-state visitors through Oct. 31. Nonresident hunting license purchases jumped to 21,723, an increase of nearly 4% from hunting licenses bought through Oct. 31, 2021, according...
Great Lakes Bay Veterans Coalition aims to fill trailer with supplies for veterans in need
You have the opportunity to help Mid-Michigan veterans in need this holiday season. The Great Lakes Bay Veterans Coalition is back with their Fill the Trailer event. Through the end of November, donations are being collected for hygiene kits to be made and distributed through the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw.
Snow removal businesses stress about upcoming demand as they struggle to hire
FLINT, Mich. — The snow Tuesday has many companies thinking about how they're going to handle the demand this year for snow removal. Many of those businesses have gone out of business following the pandemic, and the ones that are still operating are having trouble staffing people. Businesses in...
Life sentence sought for teen in Michigan school shooting
DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors said they'll seek a life sentence with no chance for parole for a 16-year-old boy who killed four fellow students at a Michigan school and pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism. They disclosed their plans in a court filing Monday, three weeks after Ethan Crumbley,...
Genesee County woman wins $100k from Michigan Lottery
LANSING, Mich. - A Genesee County woman won a $100,000 prize on The Big Spin show from the Michigan Lottery. 35-year-old Alysha Flaigwon the big prize after spinning the prize wheel on The Big Spin show hosted by Detroit basketball champion, John Salley. Flaig was selected to participate in the...
Flint City Council selects new leadership
FLINT, Mich. – Flint City Council is changing direction with leadership electing a new president, v.p. and finance chair. 7th ward councilwoman Allie Herkenroder now holds the top spot. 2nd ward councilwoman Ladel Lewis is now the new number two. 4th ward councilwoman Judy Priestly has taken over as...
Sally Beauty to close 350 stores across US
FLINT, Mich. — Sally Beauty plans to close 350 stores across the US, most closing December 2022. Sally Beauty also plans to close two distribution centers in Oregon and Pennsylvania, and will transfer the volumes to larger distribution centers, effective December 2022. "We will enhance our customer centricity, including...
1.7 million Michiganders to travel this season, AAA reports
DEARBORN, Mich. — This season of travel is expected to be the third busiest ever since 2000, according to AAA. AAA is expecting Thanksgiving travel to be just shy of pre-pandemic levels in Michigan. A prediction of 54.6 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles for Thanksgiving and...
Mott CC, Delta College split basketball doubleheader
FLINT, Mich. - Erryn Williams and Desiree Jackson combined to score 44 points as the Delta College women's basketball team defeated Mott Community College 79-50 Wednesday night at Ballenger Fieldhouse. And in the men's game, Flint native Mehki Ellison led all scores with 21 points as the Bears knocked off...
Grammy award winner Shaggy visits Genesee County Jail for IGNITE graduation
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – Inmates graduating from the IGNITE program had a very special guest on Tuesday. Award winning music artist Shaggy was a special keynote speaker for the graduation ceremony. I.G.N.I.T.E., which stands for Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education, is an educational program to help inmates...
Your Mid-Michigan NOW StormReady Winter Survival Guide
In part 1 of our StormReady Winter Survival Guide, we discuss when we’ll issue a StormReady Alert Day along with the differences between advisories, watches and warnings. We also take a look at the La Nina pattern and how it will impact the season this year. Plus, what you...
MDARD provides tips to keep illness away during cold and flu season
LANSING, Mich. — Cold weather has approached along with cold and flu season, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, also known as MDARD, said Tuesday. To stop the spread of illness, the MDARD shared simple habits and tips to stay healthy. Harmful viruses, bacterias, and other microbes can...
Heavy lake effect snow threat prompts Weather Alert Days
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Weather Alert days have been called by the News Channel 3 Weather Alert team for Thursday and Friday. Unseasonably cold air moving across a still-warm Lake Michigan creates a perfect set up for heavy lake effect snow in West Michigan. What's the weather? Check out the...
