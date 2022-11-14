José Altuve to Face Astros During Spring Training
José Altuve and Venezuela will take take on the Houston Astros during Spring Training.
The World Baseball Classic will be conducted from March 8-21, 2023, which means that it will coincide with MLB's spring training. Some countries will play two exhibition games against MLB teams in order to prepare for the tournament.
Of note, Team Venezuela, which has second baseman José Altuve on the roster and Houston Astros first base coach Omar López as the manager, will face the Astros on March 8.
It will be a fun experience for all involved as Altuve will get to play against the team he has played for his entire career, while López will get to manage a team going up against his current employer.
Team Venezuela will also have its training camp at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches — where the Astros and the Washington Nationals train during spring training.
The World Baseball Classic is an incredible time that allows players to team up with one another in what would otherwise be an implausible scenario. It is also one of the few times that players and coaches get to don their country's colors and truly represent their home.
