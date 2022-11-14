ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fluor Achieves Substantial Engineering Completion for Albemarle Lithium Conversion Project

 3 days ago
IRVING, Texas & SHANGHAI, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022--

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has achieved substantial engineering completion for Albemarle’s Lithium Conversion project in China.

Fluor has reached the substantial engineering milestone for Albemarle’s lithium conversion project at Meishan City in the Sichuan Province of China. When complete, the facility will produce 50,000 tons of lithium hydroxide per year. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fluor is providing engineering, procurement and construction management services for the facility. Lithium is an essential precursor material for high performance lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. When complete, the facility will produce 50,000 tons of lithium hydroxide per year.

“We are off to a great start on this project as the team has achieved more than 3 million safe hours,” said Jim Breuer, group president, Energy Solutions, Fluor Corporation. “We are excited to work on this important project that will expand Albermarle’s position as an industry leader in lithium and lithium derivatives, one of the highest growth markets in the specialty chemicals sector.”

The project site is located in Meishan City in the Sichuan Province of China. Fluor’s Shanghai, China, operations center is leading the project.

Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 41,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $12.4 billion in 2021 and is ranked 259 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

SOURCE: Fluor Corporation

PUB: 11/14/2022 04:17 PM/DISC: 11/14/2022 04:17 PM

