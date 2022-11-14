ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Death of Sparks inmate in cell probed at Washoe County jail

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Washoe County sheriff’s office is investigating the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday.

It’s the fifth death of an inmate at the jail this year after none was reported the last two years, according to the Reno Gazette Journal.

The man who was found dead Saturday was identified as Lorin Gross, 58, Sparks. He had been booked into the jail Friday morning on charges of indecent exposure.

The sheriff’s office said foul play was not suspected, but the cause of death is pending investigation and toxicology testing. Justin Norton of the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office said they believe Gross was homeless.

Gross was given a medical screening by a nurse shortly after he was booked into the jail at about 11 a.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office said. He had been placed in a cell by himself at 4:50 p.m.

Gross spoke to a deputy who was conducting a routine housing unit check at 8:50 a.m. At 11:10 a.m., he was found unresponsive. Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, the sheriff’s office said.

“I want the community to know that we take these tragic incidents very seriously,” Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a statement. “We hold ourselves to a very high standard, and I want to assure the community this matter will be thoroughly investigated.”

