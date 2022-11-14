ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy backs Spencer Sanders' choice to start Bedlam

By Jacob Unruh, Oklahoman
 3 days ago

STILLWATER — After leading Oklahoma State’s 20-14 comeback against Iowa State , Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders never hesitated in his plan this week.

He’s playing and he’s starting when No. 24-ranked OSU travels to OU for the annual Bedlam matchup Saturday night.

“Ain’t no question about it,” Sanders said.

Two days later, Cowboys coach Mike Gundy seemed to back up his veteran quarterback, saying he was unaware of that proclamation. But it was a good thing.

“I hope that that’s his decision and that’s the way he feels,” Gundy said.

As the Cowboys search for ways to ignite their offense, getting Sanders back in a full-time role could be the biggest boost.

He missed the game at Kansas due to a lingering shoulder injury. True freshman Garret Rangel started in his absence. With Rangel injured last weekend, redshirt freshman Gunnar Gundy started against Iowa State. Sanders — without warmups or practice — took back over in the final minute of the third quarter in heroic fashion to lead the way to the win.

But he will remain limited this week throughout practice.

“We’re going to have to treat him the same way we’ve treated him the last five weeks,” Gundy said. “But that’s good news, though, if he feels like that because we need to get him ready to play.

“But he’s the one making the decisions on whether he’s playing or not.”

Gundy: Primetime kickoff decided to go against Finebaum

Gundy believes the primetime kickoff for Bedlam is a bit of a slap back at SEC radio personality Paul Finebaum .

Earlier this season, Finebaum said that nobody cares about the annual rivalry series. But even with both teams out of contention for the College Football Playoff, the game was put on national television.

“I think they’re all trying to make Finebaum look stupid,” Gundy said, “when he said nobody cares about Bedlam and he didn’t do his homework and that had more views last year than any of those games over there.

“I’m good with it. It is what it is. Might as well call it like it is.”

Last season’s Bedlam matchup was the most viewed in the series since 2013, averaging nearly 6.5 million viewers and peaking at 7.7 million viewers.

Gundy: Gunnar was ‘fine’ in first start

Even after watching film, Gundy was pleased with the overall performance of his son Saturday.

Gunnar Gundy completed 5 of 12 passes for 103 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. His biggest mistake was an interception on his final play of the day, forcing a throw down field when he should have thrown it away.

“Gunnar’s fine,” Mike said. “Gunnar made some plays. There was a couple times he could have progressed further in his reads. We’re gonna call it like it is, they got pressure on him in the third quarter.”

Mike said the game sped up on Gunnar in the third quarter.

Then he panicked on the final throw.

“You can’t do that at this level,” Mike said. “It’s OK to throw the ball away and punt. You can’t pull plays like that off at this level like you did in high school. Those are learning curves.”

Punt block result of poor coaching

In the second quarter Saturday, disaster struck on special teams.

Iowa State blocked a punt from Logan Ward, setting up the Cyclones’ first touchdown of the game. It was the third time this season OSU has had a punt blocked.

And Gundy’s explanation is simple.

“The plan we had for that particular part of the game was not good, and I’m involved in it,” Gundy said. “It was bad football on my part.”

Gundy pointed to the shuffling up front on the line due to injuries. But that was not an excuse.

“That’s just bad football on my part,” Gundy said. “That’s bad coaching.”

Extra points

OSU redshirt freshman Kendal Daniels was named the Big 12 co-newcomer of the week after he forced a fumble, grabbed an interception and led the team with 10 tackles against Iowa State. … The Big 12 announced OSU’s kickoff in the regular season finale against West Virginia on Nov. 26 is at 11 a.m., a first for the Cowboys this season. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

