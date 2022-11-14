ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elwood, NE

NebraskaTV

School resumes at KHS following report of student with a gun

KEARNEY, Neb. — School resumed as normal at Kearney High School Thursday after going into lockdown due to a report of a student having a gun. According to the Kearney Police Department, shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, KHS received a report of a student that was in possession of a firearm.
KEARNEY, NE
UNK men's hoops wins home opener over Manhattan Christian

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Super senior forward Darrian Nebeker scored 24 points, one shy of his career-high, and Nebraska Kearney sunk 10 second half three pointers to fly by Manhattan Christian (Kan.) College, 89-54, Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center. This was...
KEARNEY, NE

