Twiggs County, GA

The Albany Herald

Search warrants executed in Bibb County

MACON — Federal search warrants have been executed at six locations in Bibb County in a joint law enforcement operation involving FBI, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force, GBI Gang Task Force, Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office, Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Warner Robins Police Department, Perry Police Department, Athens-Clarke County Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Man arrested after deputies discover two bookbags of drugs, guns

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Macon man is in jail Thursday after being arrested with drugs and multiple guns. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the Marathon Gas Station on Irwinton Road just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. They were told a person had a gun. When deputies arrived, they found 20-year-old Christopher Tyriq-Amir Jackson sitting in a black Nissan Altima. Deputies could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. When searching the car, deputies say they found two bookbags that had a large amount of drugs in them, including marijauan, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and methamphetamine. They said Jackson also had two guns.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb County Campus Police make arrest after Westside gun incident

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Bibb County Schools say the person at the center of school lockdowns at Westside High and Weaver Middle Schools on Wednesday is in custody. The district says Bibb County Campus Police arrested Zyon Hardwick and charged him with: carrying weapons within school safety, zones, at school functions, or on school property, criminal street gang activity, and possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18 yoa – 1st offense.
MACON, GA
WRDW-TV

Sandersville police search for suspect in armed robbery

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Sandersville Police Department is searching for a suspect who is wanted in connection with an armed robbery. According to authorities, John Jefferson reached through Wendy’s drive-thru window and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the employee on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. Jefferson is...
SANDERSVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Macon recognizes crash responder safety week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Crash responder safety week begins today, hoping to prevent future emergency vehicle personnel from getting hit by negligent drivers. All drivers are meant to follow the move over law, stating that they need to give room for emergency vehicles. Fire Chief Shane Edwards expresses the importance of respecting road laws.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

4 charged in Roberta fight, shooting at store

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Roberta Police charge four men in connection to a fight and shootout at the AUM Convenience Store. Police Chief Ty Matthews says three of the men are in custody, but 21-year-old Jamarcus Bryant remains on the loose. Bryant is charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm on or near a public roadway, possession of firearm during commission of, or attempt to commit certain crimes and criminal damage to property (first degree).
ROBERTA, GA
13WMAZ

Man on the run after car chase on I-16, lockdown lifted for Twiggs County schools

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A search is underway after a man ran away from the scene of a car chase on I-16 near Highway 96, according to the Twiggs County Sheriff's Department. Chief Deputy Buddy Long said a Twiggs officer tried to stop 38-year-old Ashley Wade Brown of Macon for following too close. He said the man's SUV came to a rolling stop then he jumped out and ran into the woods.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

CORDELE POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR RUNAWAY JUVENILE

The Cordele Police Department needs your help locating this 15-year-old runaway juvenile. Her last known location was in Sunset Homes Apartments, she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white sweater. If you have any information regarding the juvenile or if you have seen her, please contact the Cordele...

