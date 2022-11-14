Read full article on original website
Search warrants executed in Bibb County
MACON — Federal search warrants have been executed at six locations in Bibb County in a joint law enforcement operation involving FBI, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force, GBI Gang Task Force, Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office, Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Warner Robins Police Department, Perry Police Department, Athens-Clarke County Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol.
20-year-old man arrested at Macon gas station with drugs and guns found in two bookbags
MACON, Ga. — A 20-year-old Macon man was arrested at a gas station with two bookbags containing drugs and guns, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies were called to the Marathon gas station located at 3705 Irwinton Road for a man with a gun in the parking lot.
Macon man arrested with 2 backpacks full of drugs including crack, meth
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested with two bookbags full of drugs including meth, cocaine and crack. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to a call about a person with a gun at a Marathon gas station.
Deputies: Man arrested after deputies discover two bookbags of drugs, guns
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Macon man is in jail Thursday after being arrested with drugs and multiple guns. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the Marathon Gas Station on Irwinton Road just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. They were told a person had a gun. When deputies arrived, they found 20-year-old Christopher Tyriq-Amir Jackson sitting in a black Nissan Altima. Deputies could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. When searching the car, deputies say they found two bookbags that had a large amount of drugs in them, including marijauan, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and methamphetamine. They said Jackson also had two guns.
Bibb County Campus Police make arrest after Westside gun incident
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Bibb County Schools say the person at the center of school lockdowns at Westside High and Weaver Middle Schools on Wednesday is in custody. The district says Bibb County Campus Police arrested Zyon Hardwick and charged him with: carrying weapons within school safety, zones, at school functions, or on school property, criminal street gang activity, and possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18 yoa – 1st offense.
17-year-old arrested in Macon manhunt identified, accused of previously bringing gun to Westside
MACON, Ga. — Warrants issued by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who led several law enforcement agencies on a nearly five-hour manhunt. 17-year-old Z’yon Rahquez Hardwick was arrested and charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds and criminal street gang activity. He is...
'I'm not a criminal': Macon woman describes search of home after 4 arrested in multi-agency operation
MACON, Ga. — A woman says she and two children were at home when law enforcement officers came and raided it as part of a drug and gun investigation. They included Bibb county deputies, Perry police, and FBI agents. Yulisa Flores-Marcial says during an unexpected search of her home,...
3 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash On Highway 212 (Baldwin County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured three people. The crash happened on Highway 212 near Old Plantation Trail. The crash involved a Georgia Department of Corrections Transport van and a passenger vehicle.
'Everybody is going to come running': Man captured in multi-agency chase near Westside High School in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man is now in custody after putting a school on lockdown and evading deputies for several hours. The man caused the lockdown at Westside High School when he allegedly jumped out of a car with a rifle. Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says the search...
Sandersville police search for suspect in armed robbery
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Sandersville Police Department is searching for a suspect who is wanted in connection with an armed robbery. According to authorities, John Jefferson reached through Wendy’s drive-thru window and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the employee on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. Jefferson is...
Warner Robins man caught while trying to steal catalytic converters, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Warner Robins man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he attempted to steal catalytic converters from a Macon car dealership. Special Response Team deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect in the rear parking lot of Riverside Ford. [DOWNLOAD:...
Four arrested, 26 pounds of meth, other drugs and guns seized in multi-agency operation
MACON, Ga. — Four people were arrested in a multi-agency operation on Tuesday just after 9 a.m. and more than $25,000, 26 pounds of meth, other drugs and guns were found during the search of several homes in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
Macon recognizes crash responder safety week
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Crash responder safety week begins today, hoping to prevent future emergency vehicle personnel from getting hit by negligent drivers. All drivers are meant to follow the move over law, stating that they need to give room for emergency vehicles. Fire Chief Shane Edwards expresses the importance of respecting road laws.
4 charged in Roberta fight, shooting at store
ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Roberta Police charge four men in connection to a fight and shootout at the AUM Convenience Store. Police Chief Ty Matthews says three of the men are in custody, but 21-year-old Jamarcus Bryant remains on the loose. Bryant is charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm on or near a public roadway, possession of firearm during commission of, or attempt to commit certain crimes and criminal damage to property (first degree).
'They took my sense of security': Family's home ransacked during massive FBI operation
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- A mother who says her sense of security was robbed, a family who won't forget, and a business recovering, were all targets of a multi-agency search to combat violence in Macon on Tuesday. "Robaron mi siento seguro porque tengo mucho miedo," said a non-English speaking Macon resident,...
Campus police officer spots gun in vehicle during school carpool at Westside High School
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Two schools were placed on lockdown this afternoon after a Bibb County Schools Campus Police officer saw a firearm in a vehicle in the carpool line at Westside High School. According to the school district, when the officer went toward the vehicle, a male got out with...
FBI, Bibb deputies, Perry police searching south Macon home
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 7:15 p.m.:. According to Tony Thomas with the FBI, agents were on the scene serving a warrant. He could not release any further details. Dozens of officers are taking part in a search at a home in south Macon. It's happening at a home on...
Man on the run after car chase on I-16, lockdown lifted for Twiggs County schools
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A search is underway after a man ran away from the scene of a car chase on I-16 near Highway 96, according to the Twiggs County Sheriff's Department. Chief Deputy Buddy Long said a Twiggs officer tried to stop 38-year-old Ashley Wade Brown of Macon for following too close. He said the man's SUV came to a rolling stop then he jumped out and ran into the woods.
CORDELE POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR RUNAWAY JUVENILE
The Cordele Police Department needs your help locating this 15-year-old runaway juvenile. Her last known location was in Sunset Homes Apartments, she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white sweater. If you have any information regarding the juvenile or if you have seen her, please contact the Cordele...
20-Year-Old Hamadoun Oumar Diallo Killed In A Fatal Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Macon. Officials confirmed that a 20-year-old died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on I-75 southbound, near Pierce Avenue.
