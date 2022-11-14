ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxla.com

Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso

LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Officials “Strongly Recommending” Masks Again As Variants BQ1 & BQ1.1 Near Dominance And Case Rates Soar

With Covid daily cases up 52% since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County today returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at locations where they are required by the operator, county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. On Wednesday, the county reported another 2,215 infections. Today, it was 1,949. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 6.8%, up from...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kpcc.org

The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County

The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County. Today on AirTalk, we’ll get the latest on election returns in Los Angeles County from Registrar/Recorder Dean Logan, check in on the major OC races with KPCC/LAist Senior Reporter Covering Orange County Jill Replogle, and hear analysis from Caltech Professor of Political and Computational Science R. Michael Alvarez.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday

As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles County man killed in prison by 2 fellow inmates

A Los Angeles County man was killed by two other inmates at Centinela State Prison in Imperial County Monday morning, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. William Quintero, 47, was attacked in a recreation area about 10:15 a.m. by Jose Perez, 46, and Juan Serrano, 34, CDCR said in a news release. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Democrats count Orange County election winnings

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — As election results crystallize new trends and confirm old developments, Orange County Democrats are already counting their winnings. While Republicans have held onto their two coveted congressional seats, and the balance of power on the board of supervisors is undecided, Democrats have locked in new gains.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

Photos: Tito Ortiz says ‘I do’ and adieu to California home, selling it for $4 million

Former Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz and longtime girlfriend Amber Nichole Miller bid farewell to their Huntington Beach home with one last celebration, their wedding. Images posted to Miller’s Instagram page show the couple tied the knot on November 11, less than a week before the Huntington Harbour home sold for $4 million, an 11% markdown from the last asking price.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
irvineweekly.com

Hoag Hospital’s $1 Billion Future In Irvine

In an effort to strengthen healthcare options in Orange County, The Hoag Hospital Foundation has announced a new capital campaign that will bring approximately $1 billion in upgrades to Hoag’s existing facilities in Irvine. Aptly named Boldly Hoag, the multi-hundred million dollar campaign was announced on Thursday, Nov. 10,...
IRVINE, CA
