Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Veteran actor Robert Clary has passed away at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Freediving with Sea Lions at Redondo Beach HarborOcean Earth GreenRedondo Beach, CA
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Soap Opera Vet, Hogan’s Heroes Star Robert Clary, Dead at 96Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Related
Karen Bass elected as LA's new mayor, first woman in post
U.S. Rep. Karen Bass has defeated developer Rick Caruso to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, making her the first woman to lead the city.
Los Angeles sheriff: 'Corruption won' in election loss to politically backed candidate
Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva has taken aim at liberals in his county after being ousted from office in last week's election.
BLM member suing former DA Lacey objects to subpoena for Cal State LA teaching records
Attorneys for one of three Black Lives Matter protesters suing former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and her late husband after the latter pointed a gun at them outside the Lacey family home in 2020 are asking a judge to quash a subpoena for some of her teaching records at Cal State Los Angeles.
foxla.com
Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso
LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
Los Angeles Officials “Strongly Recommending” Masks Again As Variants BQ1 & BQ1.1 Near Dominance And Case Rates Soar
With Covid daily cases up 52% since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County today returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at locations where they are required by the operator, county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. On Wednesday, the county reported another 2,215 infections. Today, it was 1,949. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 6.8%, up from...
kpcc.org
The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County
The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County. Today on AirTalk, we’ll get the latest on election returns in Los Angeles County from Registrar/Recorder Dean Logan, check in on the major OC races with KPCC/LAist Senior Reporter Covering Orange County Jill Replogle, and hear analysis from Caltech Professor of Political and Computational Science R. Michael Alvarez.
Foley, Porter, Levin Declare Victory in Orange County Races
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley declared victory today, ensuring Democrats will of a majority on the nonpartisan Orange County Board of Supervisors.
NBC Los Angeles
LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday
As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
natureworldnews.com
California Megastorm Floods Become the Solution to Prolonged Terrible Droughts
Megastorm floods in California might be the solution to the state's protracted droughts. Halfway between Los Angeles and Sacramento, the Arroyo Pasajero Creek runs through land that is sometimes too dry to farm and other times is dangerously flooded. A group of local farmers and the neighboring city of Huron...
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass now leads Rick Caruso by 29,000 votes
Rep. Karen Bass has expanded her lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office Monday afternoon showed Bass jumping ahead of Rick Caruso by more than 29,200 votes. The new vote totals showed Bass holding with 354,948 votes, a total […]
Los Angeles County man killed in prison by 2 fellow inmates
A Los Angeles County man was killed by two other inmates at Centinela State Prison in Imperial County Monday morning, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. William Quintero, 47, was attacked in a recreation area about 10:15 a.m. by Jose Perez, 46, and Juan Serrano, 34, CDCR said in a news release. […]
Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
spectrumnews1.com
Democrats count Orange County election winnings
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — As election results crystallize new trends and confirm old developments, Orange County Democrats are already counting their winnings. While Republicans have held onto their two coveted congressional seats, and the balance of power on the board of supervisors is undecided, Democrats have locked in new gains.
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los Angeles
Witness illustration from September 13, 2010, case in Hoffman, NC.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching a “translucent or camouflaged” triangle-shaped object at about 8:10 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Silicon Valley
Photos: Tito Ortiz says ‘I do’ and adieu to California home, selling it for $4 million
Former Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz and longtime girlfriend Amber Nichole Miller bid farewell to their Huntington Beach home with one last celebration, their wedding. Images posted to Miller’s Instagram page show the couple tied the knot on November 11, less than a week before the Huntington Harbour home sold for $4 million, an 11% markdown from the last asking price.
irvineweekly.com
Hoag Hospital’s $1 Billion Future In Irvine
In an effort to strengthen healthcare options in Orange County, The Hoag Hospital Foundation has announced a new capital campaign that will bring approximately $1 billion in upgrades to Hoag’s existing facilities in Irvine. Aptly named Boldly Hoag, the multi-hundred million dollar campaign was announced on Thursday, Nov. 10,...
Wilson High teacher on leave after accusation he talked about wanting to shoot students
A post on Instagram accuses the teacher of saying "This school is lucky they don’t let me bring my 9mm glock, or else I would have shot four students already." The post Wilson High teacher on leave after accusation he talked about wanting to shoot students appeared first on Long Beach Post.
‘We need to close all jails’ — Supporters see Measure A as a winning blow against law enforcement
Dozens of supporters of Measure A, which was approved by voters last week and gives the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause, gathered outside the Hall of Justice Wednesday to celebrate its passage. More than 70% of voters...
This Is What A $1.8K Apartment Looks Like In Los Angeles & People Have Mixed Feelings (VIDEO)
Finding a quality, cheap apartment in Los Angeles is like finding a needle in a haystack. According to Rent, the cost of living in the City of Angels is 51.9% higher than the national average. To make matters worse, rental prices are 134% higher than the national average, with the typical one-bedroom apartment costing around $2,807 a month.
californiaglobe.com
Three Major Mayoral Races Still Have No Winner One Week After Election Day
Three of the largest mayoral races in California, as well as the entire country, remained undecided nearly a week after election day as of Monday, with Los Angeles, San Jose, and Oakland likely to not have overall winners until late this month. The largest race, by far, has been the...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0