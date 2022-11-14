ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State softball releases full schedule ahead of 2023 season

Penn State released its schedule for the 2023 season on Thursday, featuring plenty of marquee matchups this spring. The Nittany Lions begin their season on the road against South Dakota in the Coastal Carolina Tournament where they'll play five nonconference games. Ahead of the blue and white's first game at...
Digital Collegian

How to watch Penn State football's final 2022 away game against Rutgers

Penn State’s matchup vs. Rutgers on Saturday won’t be nationally televised, but there are still a couple of ways to watch it. The Nittany Lions’ final road game of the 2022 season will be available on Big Ten Network when they kick off at 3:30 p.m. Brandon Gaudin, Jake Butt and Rick Pizzo will have the call.
Digital Collegian

Ex-Penn State women's soccer player Kaleigh Riehl re-signs with NWSL team

A former Penn State defender will be sticking around in the NWSL. Kaleigh Riehl re-signed with San Diego Wave FC on a two-year contract, the club announced Thursday. A 2019 graduate, Riehl started every match in her Nittany Lion career, including the 2015 national championship team. The 5-foot-8 defender set the NCAA record for career minutes played by a position player.
Digital Collegian

Penn State football adds 2025 home game against Nevada

Penn State has added a nonconference opponent to its 2025 schedule, as announced on Thursday. The Nittany Lions will play the Nevada Wolfpack at Beaver Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025, in what will presumably be the team’s season opener for that season. The Wolfpack aren’t a strong program by...
