Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Digital Collegian
Courtney Correia contributing all around in ‘exciting’ post-graduate year with Penn State women’s hockey
New contributions have been a frequent storyline of Penn State’s season — and graduate student forward Courtney Correia has produced in several ways so far through her first year with the team. Since coming to Happy Valley after four years with Boston, Correia has been one of the...
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey set to clash with 3rd consecutive ranked opponent in No. 17 Michigan State
For what will be the third straight week, Penn State will take on a ranked conference opponent. After consecutive weeks of playing the top-ranked team in the country, the Nittany Lions will battle with Michigan State on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Pegula Ice Arena.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer prepares to host West Virginia in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament
Penn State will once again host a game in the NCAA Tournament. As the second seed in their side of the bracket, the Nittany Lions will welcome seventh-seeded West Virginia on Friday at 4:30 p.m. In the first stages of the regular season the two faced off in Happy Valley...
Digital Collegian
Coming off a home sweep of Brown, No. 11 Penn State women’s hockey looks to take down No. 6 Yale
After sweeping unranked Brown, Penn State will face a much tougher ECAC team this weekend. The No. 11 blue and white travels to New Haven, Connecticut, for a two-game series with No. 6 Yale, beginning Friday. Penn State is coming off a two-game sweep of the Bears, shutting them out...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football gains walk-on commitment from 2023 in-state defensive end
Penn State’s 2023 walk-on class added another member on Thursday. Defensive end Joey Palko announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Twitter, ending it off with ‘WE ARE STAYING HOME!”. Palko, who attended Pottsville Area High School, committed to Bucknell this past August, but a roster spot...
Digital Collegian
Penn State softball releases full schedule ahead of 2023 season
Penn State released its schedule for the 2023 season on Thursday, featuring plenty of marquee matchups this spring. The Nittany Lions begin their season on the road against South Dakota in the Coastal Carolina Tournament where they'll play five nonconference games. Ahead of the blue and white's first game at...
Digital Collegian
‘Those dudes are all in’ | Penn State men’s basketball vets help freshmen develop ahead of 1st road game
With Penn State making its first Charleston Classic appearance since 2014, the depth and leadership the squad possesses has it fit for a run against some of the nation's top programs. After a 68-62 win against Butler on Monday night, the blue and white is 3-0, its best since the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball has work to do despite 3 straight wins over defending conference champions
Despite a 14-point win, it's back to the drawing board for Penn State. Heading into Tuesday’s tilt, coach Carolyn Kieger set a game plan for the blue and white to accomplish against Youngstown State — limit the 3 and keep the guards from feeding the post. After Tuesday’s...
Digital Collegian
Betting lines and information for No. 11 Penn State football's game against Rutgers
Penn State is once again a heavy betting favorite. According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Nittany Lions are -19 points on the road against Rutgers. The Penn State moneyline is set at -1,400, while Rutgers' is +800. The over/under is set at 45 points. MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE.
Digital Collegian
How to watch Penn State football's final 2022 away game against Rutgers
Penn State’s matchup vs. Rutgers on Saturday won’t be nationally televised, but there are still a couple of ways to watch it. The Nittany Lions’ final road game of the 2022 season will be available on Big Ten Network when they kick off at 3:30 p.m. Brandon Gaudin, Jake Butt and Rick Pizzo will have the call.
Digital Collegian
Chase McLane’s return ‘brings confidence’ to Penn State men’s hockey lineup
Penn State fans have little to complain about so far this season. At 10-2, the No. 6 Nittany Lions have hit the ground running, taking down every team they’ve faced at least once and beating two of the three top-ranked teams in the nation. The blue and white has...
Digital Collegian
Ex-Penn State women's soccer player Kaleigh Riehl re-signs with NWSL team
A former Penn State defender will be sticking around in the NWSL. Kaleigh Riehl re-signed with San Diego Wave FC on a two-year contract, the club announced Thursday. A 2019 graduate, Riehl started every match in her Nittany Lion career, including the 2015 national championship team. The 5-foot-8 defender set the NCAA record for career minutes played by a position player.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football adds 2025 home game against Nevada
Penn State has added a nonconference opponent to its 2025 schedule, as announced on Thursday. The Nittany Lions will play the Nevada Wolfpack at Beaver Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025, in what will presumably be the team’s season opener for that season. The Wolfpack aren’t a strong program by...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling’s underclassmen produce notable performances in Binghamton's Bearcat Open
Following No. 1 Penn State’s throttling of Lock Haven, Cael Sanderson took his grapplers east to compete in Binghamton's Bearcat Open. Just two days after their season opener, the Nittany Lions traveled to Binghamton, New York, to give non-starter grapplers a chance to compete in an open tournament. Twelve...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling sees several Nittany Lions creep up Intermat rankings after strong start
After a dominant opening-night performance against Lock Haven, Penn State wrestling saw several of its younger wrestlers begin to slowly move up Intermat's NCAA wrestling rankings. At 141 pounds, junior Beau Bartlett moved from No. 13 to No. 11 after posting a straightforward 10-0 major decision in his first bout...
Digital Collegian
Stars forward Kiara Zanon, goalie Josie Bothun collect weekly CHA honors for Penn State women’s hockey
To cap off its third series sweep of the season, Penn State earned two weekly CHA honors after taking down Brown. Juniors forward Kiara Zanon and goalie Josie Bothun each won CHA Player of the Week at their positions for their performances Nov. 13-14 against the Bears. Zanon racked up...
Digital Collegian
Athletes Unlimited Volleyball to play exhibition match against Penn State women's volleyball in 2023
While being recognized as hosting some of the best collegiate talent in America, Penn State women's volleyball is set to host Athletes Unlimited in the spring at Rec Hall. In the exhibition match, the Nittany Lions will go up against some of the best professionals in the world and will face some familiar faces to the program.
Digital Collegian
Former 4-star guard Shay Ciezki provides necessary help to Penn State women’s basketball starting lineup
Penn State’s success in recent years has come largely on the back of successful and efficient guard play. Even this year, players like senior Makenna Marisa and redshirt sophomore Leilani Kapinus have been two of the key components for the blue and white’s backcourt. However, a new addition...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball looks to improve on court despite pair of season-opening wins
In Penn State’s first week of the 2022-23 season, it picked up a pair of wins against Norfolk State and Fairfield, but despite not trailing in both games, coach Carolyn Kieger said her team still has plenty of room for improvement. On both sides of the ball, the blue...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey continues push for NCAA Tournament Championship
In her 36 seasons leading Penn State, coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss has yet to lead the Nittany Lions to a National Championship. Now, her team is one game away from playing for its first title. The blue and white will face North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament semifinals on Friday in...
Comments / 0