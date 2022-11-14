Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
CT’s new comptroller gives update on the state’s ‘Hero Pay’ program
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A fund set up to give bonuses to essential workers is running out of money. The Connecticut Premium Pay Program, also called Hero Pay, is overseen by the state comptroller’s office. It was created to provide assistance to essential workers who kept the state operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eyewitness News
UConn and QU medical programs highlight primary care; hoping to cut down PCP shortage
(WFSB) - Eyewitness News continues our coverage on the doctor shortage. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the US could be short 48,000 primary care physicians in the next ten years. We first told you earlier this is why Connecticut is having a hard time finding primary care...
3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots
(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
PODCAST: Some CT students are choosing apprenticeships instead of college — here’s why
CT Mirror's Erica Phillips talks about her story on Connecticut's pre-apprenticeship and work-based learning programs.
CT expanding supportive housing for adults with disabilities
State funding to build housing for adults with intellectual disabilities began in 2017, but many units are only now becoming available.
Eversource, UI customers could pay double the current rates for energy
BERLIN, Conn — Both Eversource and UI have submitted their new electricity supply prices with Connecticut's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) for the first half of 2023. If PURA approves the submission, residential Eversource customers would be charged 24.2 cents per kilowatt-hour. This is double the current rate, which...
Connecticut school districts battling chronic absenteeism
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut public school districts are facing the growing crisis of students missing a large chunk of the school year. Of the nearly 19,000 students in New Haven Public Schools, 42% have missed at least 10% of school days. Five percent have missed at least 18 of the first 45 days […]
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut
- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
fishersisland.net
Fall Hospital Safety Grades: What CT Hospitals Got Top Marks
CONNECTICUT — Several Connecticut hospitals have made improvements in protecting patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries and infections while others have fallen short, according to the Fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades report released Wednesday. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit health care watchdog group, used an academic grading scale...
Look up! Meteor shower visible from Connecticut Thursday night
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s that time of year again to grab some warm blankets, find a dark place and look up. The Leonid meteor shower, which is seen each year in the middle of November, will peak Thursday night until dawn Friday, according to NASA. The shower has been visible since Nov. 6 […]
Nation’s Report Card shows the ‘two Connecticuts’
Connecticut cannot continue to accept having one of the largest opportunity gaps in the nation. We must improve the academic performance of all students and eliminate disparities in funding and achievement.
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CT
It just so happens that you don’t have to go to New York for a good quality bagel. Connecticut has its list of popular and highly rated bagels to grab right near you. Here are the most highly rated and reviewed bagel shops in lower Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
Answer Desk: Why are energy prices higher in CT than across the country?
(WFSB) - According to energy experts, customers in Connecticut pay more for electricity than the national average electric bill. Why are prices more expensive here in the Nutmeg state, and New England in general?. The two main reasons we see higher electric bills is our location and the war in...
ctexaminer.com
I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor
The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
CHART: 45 towns flipped from Stefanowski to Lamont in 2022 election
Gov. Ned Lamont won 45 towns in 2022 that Stefanowski won in 2018, and his margins improved in all but 17 municipalities. Here's the data.
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: Primary care doctor shortage affecting Connecticut
(WFSB) - If you’re having a hard time finding a primary care physician, you aren’t alone. The lack of primary care docs across the country and in Connecticut, is leaving patients exhausted. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the US could be short 48,000 primary care...
connecticutexplorer.com
Are there Bobcats in Connecticut? (We have the answer!)
Within a month of moving to CT, I looked out on my back porch to see a giant wild cat standing on my favorite chair. Not being native to the state, I freaked out – what was it? A mountain lion? A lynx? That led me to research if there are bobcats in Connecticut.
Colchester Resident Wins $390K In CT State Lottery
A Connecticut resident claimed a $390,000 lottery prize. New London County resident Gary Beaulieu, of Colchester, won a "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Gibbs, located at 299 South Main St. in Colchester, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Nov. 14. Other notable winners announced on Monday include:
Eyewitness News
Connecticut sees first snowfall of the season
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Northern Connecticut towns saw their first snowfall of the season on Tuesday. While Tuesday’s snow was expected, it still took many Connecticut residents by surprise. “Normally I’m ready by this time, but this year I’ve been slacking,” said Brian Lobardo. Many are...
WTNH.com
Must-sees: Places everyone should see in Conn. before they die
Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents: do you have a bucket list of places to see before you die? While the Nutmeg state is small, it’s certainly home to some intriguing, must-see spots. See our full list of fan-favorite spots and hidden gems across the state below:. Gillette Castle...
Comments / 0