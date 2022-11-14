ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN

Roads in Tippecanoe County could be slick Tuesday morning

By Deanna Watson, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yvrdw_0jAbrhXT00

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Slick roads could make your morning rush hour somewhat difficult Tuesday, as the area is expected to get light snow Monday night into Tuesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the amounts of snow possible in central Indiana are expected to be light but could create slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses.

The NWS advises you take extra time getting to your destination Tuesday morning.

Driving tips:How do you drive in snow or ice during a winter storm? Don't slam on the brakes

The special weather statement includes the following cities in our area: Lafayette, West Lafayette, Gosport and Linton.

Lafayette weather forecast

On Tuesday, the high is expected to be near 37 degrees with a chance of precipitation at 80%. Accumulation of less than one inch is possible the NWS predicts.

Another shot at snow appears on the forecast Wednesday, with a 40% chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. and wind gusts up to 18 mph.

For Wednesday night, the NWS predicts a 20% chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Thursday. Thursday should be mostly cloudy with a high near 32 degrees.

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sporadic heavy snow bursts through Friday morning, unseasonably cold temperatures for the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — It's "snow globe weather" in central Indiana with widespread flurries, snow showers and heavier snow bursts at times. The latter makes for tricky travel as they can cause quick-changing conditions for drivers. These heavier bursts oftentimes lead to accidents due to their sudden onset of snow-covered roads and near-whiteout conditions.
KOKOMO, IN
WLFI.com

Redo on Ninth and Kossuth closes Lafayette intersection again

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Construction has closed a busy Lafayette intersection for the second time in a year. The intersection of Ninth and Kossuth streets was closed for about a month last fall as construction workers installed brick pavers to help with flooding issues. Now, about a year later,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow continues into Thursday morning

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for parts of Michiana. WHERE: St. Joseph, Northern LaPorte, Berrien, and Cass counties. WHEN: Now through 10AM ET Thursday. WHAT: Heavy Lake Effect Snow. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour are possible at times. Snow totals of 6-10″+ of snow are likely in these areas.
CASS COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

County Road 500 North back open

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One route around the River Road construction is now back open. The project dates back to 2021 when the county began a widening and utility relocation project. The project was proposed after a highway safety audit deemed the River Road 500 North intersection to...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Winter Storm Watch Issued Ahead of Heavy Lake Effect Snow

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Light snow showers will persist throughout the day. Some rain may mix in from time to time with the temperatures being just above the freezing mark. Highs in the middle 30s during the afternoon with just a light breeze. No accumulation is expected until the evening when the snow showers return, and the temperatures drop. Just be safe while on the roads. High of 35 degrees. Winds E 5-10mph.
CASS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Snow plows on standby as more winter weather expected

INDIANAPOLIS — Snow plows are at the ready as central Indiana expects more winter weather Monday night. The first measurable snowfall of the season comes Saturday and with it unseasonably cold temperatures. With the chillier conditions, roads may turn slick with the winter precipitation. Hamilton County EMA Dep. Director Ryan Tennessen said this past Saturday […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

More snow accumulation possible Tuesday, Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After starting the workweek dry, we will track another chance for accumulating snow through Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, frigid air will begin to tightened its grip further. Monday night: Another cold November night under mostly cloudy skies is ahead. The early onset of our next system...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Crashes cause backups on EB and WB I-70 near Mt. Comfort

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two traffic issues on I-70 near Mt. Comfort — one in the eastbound lanes and one in the westbound lanes — are causing major backups Wednesday morning. Rollover crash, concrete barrier causing issues on WB I-70 A rollover crash near mile marker 96 has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana

The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Police ID deputy in Vermillion school weapon discharge

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A South Vermillion High School student was shot and injured after what’s being called an accidental discharge of a firearm by a law enforcement officer. According to a post by the South Vermillion Community School Corporation, the incident occurred Thursday morning during a drill. Superintendent of South Vermillion Schools, Dave […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

1 dead in Carroll County crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Indiana — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in rural Carroll County. Indiana State Police said the collision happened around 10 a.m. on County Road 100 North at County Road 500 East, about six miles east of Flora. Police said a preliminary investigation...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Weather conditions believed to be a factor in Cass county crash

CASS COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle injury crash Sunday around 9:17 a.m. on M-60 near Stone Lake Drive, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department. Investigations show that the driver, a 50-year-old man from South Bend, was headed east around 1 a.m. at the time...
CASS COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

More snow on the way to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Wrong-way driver crashes into ambulance on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is investigating after a wrong-way driver crashed into an ambulance along Interstate 65 on Indianapolis' northwest side early Wednesday morning. Around 1 a.m., dispatchers began receiving calls of a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-65 around the 115 mile-marker, just north...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

4 arrested on OWI charges this week

Purdue and West Lafayette Police arrested four people in the last week on OWI charges. Purdue police arrested Corey Chaney, a 21-year-old resident of Knox, Indiana, on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. An officer reportedly saw her speeding near Northwestern and West Stadium avenues and conducted...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

Snow and cold to start the weekend; Pattern locks in for the next two weeks

We were on easy street to open November climbing to the 3rd warmest November on record entering the day. The long-advertised pattern change in now underway. Despite the falling temperatures Friday, we kept our streak of at or above normal days alive on reaching fifteen straight days. Each of the opening days this month have averages so far above normal that November 2022 is the 3rd warmest to-date with an average temperature of 57.8°. Only November 1975 (61.1°) and 1977 (61.6°) were warmer.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy