Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Do We Have More Churches Or Toot’n Totums In Amarillo, TX?
When I first moved to Amarillo, I heard a joke that God and Toot'n Totum were in a race to see who could claim the most Amarillo real estate. I laughed it off, but over time came to realize there is a bit of truth to the joke. So, do...
Is Amarillo Really One of the Best Places to Live in Texas?
Whether you were born here in Amarillo or moved here later in life, you probably have some big feelings about where you live. I mean you wouldn't live here if you didn't want to, right?. Well that is not necessarily true. I know that. Maybe you did move away at...
Is Amarillo Texas A Large City Or A Small Town? The Answer Is Yes
When you move to Amarillo, Texas, you really only get one description of the city from anyone who has been here for any extended amount of time. People who were born here, and people who are just now on the other side of 12 months of being here all say the same thing.
The History of Amarillo’s First Laundry Service
Amarillo has a ton of history we love to learn about and a lot of businesses that have stood the test of time. Some haven't. Not long ago, one of Amarillo's somewhat historic buildings caught fire again. The business was a longstanding business in Amarillo. The business in question is Panhandle Laundry. It was the first of its kind in Amarillo when it opened its doors.
Another Restaurant in Amarillo Has Closed Their Doors? But When?
It was earlier this year when I got to stop by and do a review of a new place in Amarillo. Ok, when I am given the task of trying new food I am excited. I mean I am all about food. I don't care what type it is I am in and will try it.
Tyson Foods Recalls Ground Beef From Amarillo Plant
Due to possible contamination, Tyson Foods will be recalling around 94,000 pounds of ground beef. In a public announcement by the Food Safety and Inspection Service, complaints by customers describe a reflective, mirror-like substance that could be seen in ground beef purchased. The ground beef was produced on November 2, 2022, at Tyson Foods’ Amarillo plant.
Mayor Nelson Responds To “A Drag Show Christmas”. Was A Line Crossed?
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Townsquare Media. A show coming to the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts has recently sparked a lot of debate and heated some people up because of what it is. So much so that residents of Amarillo started lodging formal complaints with Mayor Ginger Nelson.
Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!
Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
A Strong Case For Why This Is The Most Dangerous Lake In Amarillo
From time to time, Lawrence Lake pops up in the headlines. It has for quite some time. That's the reason why Lawrence Lake has what you might call a somewhat "nefarious" reputation. So what is it that makes Lawrence Lake the most dangerous lake in Amarillo, TX?. The Issues With...
Amarillo Rejoices as Yearly Event Returns to Normal
I am the first to say that Center City hosts a lot of great events throughout the year. A lot of fun things that the community can't wait to join in on the fun. They have their High Noon on the Square. A great lunch and plenty of entertainment. Don't...
It’s Time to Release the Rage Amarillo With New Business
It may not be a brand new concept, but it is a more recent concept to Amarillo. It's a place to release some steam—a place to go to let out all the rage. Have you ever heard of a rage room? Have you taken your rage out in a rage room?
El Paso News
Amarillo Mayor responds to concerns surrounding drag show
Jimmy Witcher, the senior pastor at Trinity Fellowship Church, confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that he received the letter from Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson about the “A Drag Show Christmas” on Nov. 3. Witcher went on to say that he had a meeting with Nelson on Nov. 9. Witcher provided...
thepampanews.com
Doris “Jean” Jones
Doris “Jean” Jones, 89, of Amarillo, and formerly of Pampa, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, in Amarillo. Memorial services are pending at this time. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory. Jean was born August 1, 1933, in Pampa, where...
Texas Starts A Lot Of Fires Frying Turkeys. Here’s How Not To.
I understand that most people have their minds on Christmas already. I mean all the holiday movies are playing, Walmart and other stores are already running Black Friday types of deals, etc. Remember though, there IS a holiday prior to Christmas, and it can be a dangerous one. I'm talking...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers search for 1 wanted in Potter County
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information on 34-year-old Benjamin Adrian Martinez, who is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of, “Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child – Victim Under 14.” According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Martinez stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and […]
Wait….. Amarillo Could Have Had a Passenger Train?
Having never been on a train ride in my life, the idea to pay a fee and be able to hop on a train to wherever that train leads is such as a foreign one. I mean seriously the trains we have in Amarillo you can’t even get near. In the early 2000s however, having a commercial railway became a vague possibility for Amarillo.
kgncnewsnow.com
New Stores In Amarillo
Two new stores are coming into and upgrading in Amarillo. The new Womens Dillards has recently opened its doors and has 158-thousand-400 square feet of space with over 50 new brands of shoes, skincare, and luxury clothing. Dillards officials say the expansion is noticeable when you walk into the store....
KFDA
Several Panhandle schools moved to 4-day school week’s to help raise attendance
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Seven rural Panhandle schools have moved to Hybrid and four day school weeks to help raise attendance, and help with off days for teachers and staff. Groom ISD began its hybrid school week this year, but are facing some challenges along with the positives that the change has brought.
The Barfield Over the Years From Rags to Riches
Recently Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season. They have had a spinoff already in 1883 and the plans are for more. Having the folks from 1883 spending time in Amarillo, especially at the Barfield, leads to what that place has actually gone through. Before they had a great speakeasy that...
NewsTalk 940 AM
Amarillo, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://newstalk940.com
Comments / 0