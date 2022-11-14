ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTalk 940 AM

The History of Amarillo’s First Laundry Service

Amarillo has a ton of history we love to learn about and a lot of businesses that have stood the test of time. Some haven't. Not long ago, one of Amarillo's somewhat historic buildings caught fire again. The business was a longstanding business in Amarillo. The business in question is Panhandle Laundry. It was the first of its kind in Amarillo when it opened its doors.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Tyson Foods Recalls Ground Beef From Amarillo Plant

Due to possible contamination, Tyson Foods will be recalling around 94,000 pounds of ground beef. In a public announcement by the Food Safety and Inspection Service, complaints by customers describe a reflective, mirror-like substance that could be seen in ground beef purchased. The ground beef was produced on November 2, 2022, at Tyson Foods’ Amarillo plant.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Mayor Nelson Responds To “A Drag Show Christmas”. Was A Line Crossed?

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Townsquare Media. A show coming to the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts has recently sparked a lot of debate and heated some people up because of what it is. So much so that residents of Amarillo started lodging formal complaints with Mayor Ginger Nelson.
AMARILLO, TX
B93

Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!

Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
El Paso News

Amarillo Mayor responds to concerns surrounding drag show

Jimmy Witcher, the senior pastor at Trinity Fellowship Church, confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that he received the letter from Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson about the “A Drag Show Christmas” on Nov. 3. Witcher went on to say that he had a meeting with Nelson on Nov. 9. Witcher provided...
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Doris “Jean” Jones

Doris “Jean” Jones, 89, of Amarillo, and formerly of Pampa, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, in Amarillo. Memorial services are pending at this time. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory. Jean was born August 1, 1933, in Pampa, where...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Wait….. Amarillo Could Have Had a Passenger Train?

Having never been on a train ride in my life, the idea to pay a fee and be able to hop on a train to wherever that train leads is such as a foreign one. I mean seriously the trains we have in Amarillo you can’t even get near. In the early 2000s however, having a commercial railway became a vague possibility for Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

New Stores In Amarillo

Two new stores are coming into and upgrading in Amarillo. The new Womens Dillards has recently opened its doors and has 158-thousand-400 square feet of space with over 50 new brands of shoes, skincare, and luxury clothing. Dillards officials say the expansion is noticeable when you walk into the store....
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Barfield Over the Years From Rags to Riches

Recently Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season. They have had a spinoff already in 1883 and the plans are for more. Having the folks from 1883 spending time in Amarillo, especially at the Barfield, leads to what that place has actually gone through. Before they had a great speakeasy that...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk940.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy