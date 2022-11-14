ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Elderly woman dies at hospital following pedestrian crash in Waimanalo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An elderly woman has died following a pedestrian crash in Waimanalo Wednesday evening. Police responded to the incident just after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Kalanianaole Highway and Kanapuu Drive. According to HPD, a brown colored Honda MPVH, operated by a 71-year-old man, was traveling northbound...
WAIMANALO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD chief: Officers were following motorcyclist moments before critical crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plainclothes police officers were following a motorcyclist moments before a crash last week that left the man critically injured, the Honolulu Police Department revealed Wednesday. The incident happened Nov. 10 in Wahiawa. In an emailed statement Thursday, HPD Chief Joe Logan said plainclothes officers spotted a 34-year-old...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police open assault investigation after infant seriously injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an assault on an infant after he was brought to a hospital to be treated for seizures Monday evening. Authorities said the incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Nehoa Street in the Punchbowl area. HPD said an emergency room doctor examined the...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Driver dies days after rollover crash on H-1 Freeway near Kapolei

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Oahu man who was critically injured in a single-car crash on the H1-Freeway near Kapolei last week died from his injuries on Sunday. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday on the eastbound H-1 Freeway, near the off-ramp to Kualakai Parkway.
KAPOLEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Woman hit along Nimitz Highway hospitalized in critical condition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night left a 53-year-old woman in critical condition, according to authorities. Traffic investigators with Honolulu police say the crash happened around 10:50 p.m. A vehicle was heading westbound on Nimitz Highway when the driver hit the woman who was either crossing...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Pedestrian struck in Kalihi is Oahu’s 47th traffic fatality of the year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 53-year-old pedestrian who was struck Saturday night in Kalihi has died. Police said the woman is the 47th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 37 at the same time last year. The crash happened about 10:50 p.m., when the pedestrian was crossing or walking...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Several minors arrested following armed robberies in and around Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested several juveniles in connection with several robberies in Ala Moana. The robberies happened on Sunday inside the Makai Market Food Court, outside Planet Fitness and near the intersection of Kona and Piikoi. Sources said the suspects were teenagers and they were armed with a machete.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Attempted murder investigation underway in Kahaluu

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have opened an attempted murder investigation following a domestic violence incident in the Kahaluu area, Monday morning. HPD was called out on a reported aggravated assault in the 47-600 block of Lamaula Road shortly before 9:45 a.m. Authorities shut down Lamaula Road at Wong’s Village due to the investigation.
KANEOHE, HI

