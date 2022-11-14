Read full article on original website
Elderly woman dies at hospital following pedestrian crash in Waimanalo
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An elderly woman has died following a pedestrian crash in Waimanalo Wednesday evening. Police responded to the incident just after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Kalanianaole Highway and Kanapuu Drive. According to HPD, a brown colored Honda MPVH, operated by a 71-year-old man, was traveling northbound...
Pedestrian struck on road in Kailua, dies
The Honolulu Police Department has reported the 47th traffic fatality on Oahu happened on Wednesday evening.
HPD chief: Officers were following motorcyclist moments before critical crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plainclothes police officers were following a motorcyclist moments before a crash last week that left the man critically injured, the Honolulu Police Department revealed Wednesday. The incident happened Nov. 10 in Wahiawa. In an emailed statement Thursday, HPD Chief Joe Logan said plainclothes officers spotted a 34-year-old...
Police: Man who took woman to a hospital turns out to be suspect accused of shooting her
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 20-year-old man is now facing a second-degree attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting his girlfriend, according to police. On Tuesday around 6:20 p.m., police said a man dropped off a 20-year-old woman to a hospital. She had unspecified injuries from a gunshot wound. Through an investigation,...
Driver who hit center divider near Kunia Rd. off-ramp has died from injuries
A 31-year-old man who was hospitalized in critical condition after a single-car crash last week has died from his injuries.
Honolulu police open assault investigation after infant seriously injured
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an assault on an infant after he was brought to a hospital to be treated for seizures Monday evening. Authorities said the incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Nehoa Street in the Punchbowl area. HPD said an emergency room doctor examined the...
Driver dies days after rollover crash on H-1 Freeway near Kapolei
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Oahu man who was critically injured in a single-car crash on the H1-Freeway near Kapolei last week died from his injuries on Sunday. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday on the eastbound H-1 Freeway, near the off-ramp to Kualakai Parkway.
Suspects sought in robbery at Hele gas station in McCully-Moiliili area
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have released images and surveillance footage of two men they say held up a Hele gas station in the McCully-Moiliili area in October. The robbery happened on Oct. 20 at the Hele gast staion located near South King Street and Punahou Street.
Oahu judge sentences man who drove drunk, went 100 mph before fatal crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu Circuit Court judge on Tuesday sentenced a 29-year-old man convicted in a deadly drunk driving crash to 20 years in prison. Puletula Wilson was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2017 crash that left a 21-year-old man dead. The crash happened on Oct. 6, 2017,...
Woman hit along Nimitz Highway hospitalized in critical condition
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night left a 53-year-old woman in critical condition, according to authorities. Traffic investigators with Honolulu police say the crash happened around 10:50 p.m. A vehicle was heading westbound on Nimitz Highway when the driver hit the woman who was either crossing...
Pedestrian struck in Kalihi is Oahu’s 47th traffic fatality of the year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 53-year-old pedestrian who was struck Saturday night in Kalihi has died. Police said the woman is the 47th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 37 at the same time last year. The crash happened about 10:50 p.m., when the pedestrian was crossing or walking...
HPD open assault investigation on injured baby boy
The three month old was brought into a local hospital for seizures on Monday, Nov. 14, police officials said.
Honolulu Police seeking suspect in stolen vehicle investigation
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are seeking the public's help in locating a suspect in a car theft. On Saturday, October 15, 2022, around 11:31 p.m., a man was seen driving a stolen 2017 silver Honda HRV, with license plate NG 118, on North Nimitz Highway.
Several minors arrested following armed robberies in and around Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested several juveniles in connection with several robberies in Ala Moana. The robberies happened on Sunday inside the Makai Market Food Court, outside Planet Fitness and near the intersection of Kona and Piikoi. Sources said the suspects were teenagers and they were armed with a machete.
Authorities asking for help identifying 2 men accused of damaging Honolulu rail cars
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police need help identifying two men accused of damaging two rail cars last month. Surveillance video shows the pair trespassing in a restricted area behind Leeward Community College on Oct. 9 around 3 a.m. Officials said they damaged the two rail cars then fled the scene...
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport increasing parking fees in 2023
Parking rates will soon be going up at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. As of Jan. 1, 2023, travelers leaving their cars overnight are going to see an increase in price, but they aren’t the only ones.
Bus fares could go down for some riders in the new year
Bus fares on Oahu could change, in a good way, for some riders in the new year. A bill that would impact theBus and Handi-van services, is advancing at Honolulu Hale.
Attempted murder investigation underway in Kahaluu
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have opened an attempted murder investigation following a domestic violence incident in the Kahaluu area, Monday morning. HPD was called out on a reported aggravated assault in the 47-600 block of Lamaula Road shortly before 9:45 a.m. Authorities shut down Lamaula Road at Wong’s Village due to the investigation.
In suit, family of 9th grader raped at gunpoint on campus says attack could have been prevented
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Education is being sued over the violent rape of a ninth grade girl at McKinley High School last year. Attorneys for the girl’s family said the school’s lax security allowed another ninth grader ― armed with a handgun and an ax ― to sneak her into an unsupervised bathroom.
String of robberies in and around Ala Moana prompts safety warning as holiday shopping begins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A manhunt is underway following a string of brazen daytime robberies in and around Ala Moana Center, prompting experts to underscore vigilance as the holiday shopping season begins. Witnesses say the suspects appear to be teenagers and that they were armed with a machete. Police sources confirm...
