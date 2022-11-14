Read full article on original website
Man goes for 'speed record' at all DC-area Metro stations
ASHBURN, Va. — After years of waiting, the new Silver Line Metro extension is finally open. For most people that means another option for getting to Dulles International Airport and elsewhere, for one D.C. man, it means a chance at a spot in the record books. Lucas Wall, a...
The Dulles Metro station is finally here, what to know before you go
VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — It’s a day that’s 60 years in the making. And it’s finally here. At 1:54p.m., the Metro map will grow by 6 stations — ending a decades-long, multi-billion dollar mass transit project that, for the first time ever, links Dulles International Airport (IAD) to Washington D.C. via rail. The second […]
Big Changes To North Capitol Street And I-295 Among Possible Projects With New Federal Infrastructure Funds
Below-grade portions of North Capitol Street could be decked over, parts of Interstate 295 that cleaved through neighborhoods east of the Anacostia River could be put underground, and broadband internet could reach further into low-income communities as part of a plan to spend an estimated $3 billion in federal funding from President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
alxnow.com
Alexandria holding lottery for new affordable condos in Potomac Yard
The City of Alexandria will select nine locals via lottery for a chance to buy one of the handful of affordable condos built near the new Potomac Yard Metro station. The units are committed affordable units — part of a trade for extra density from new development — in the Dylan Condominiums development at 701 and 737 Swann Avenue.
NBC Washington
On Dec. 5, Virginia's HOV Rules Will Change on I-66. Here's What to Know
A big warning for drivers in Northern Virginia: Changes are coming to Interstate 66, both inside and outside the Capital Beltway. HOV requirements along the entire length of I-66, from Rosslyn to Gainesville, will go from HOV-2 to HOV-3 starting Dec. 5. All other drivers will have to pay to use the toll lanes.
WTOP
How 1 new Silver Line stop could spark development in 2 counties
Some local residents might not know the location of one particular stop along the new Silver Line extension — Innovation Station. But if someone mentioned “that oddly shaped, dark-colored glass building you see from the Dulles Toll Road,” that would solve the mystery. “If you’ve seen the...
WTOP
Offices on K Street to be converted into luxury apartments
D.C. leads the nation for developers snapping up older office buildings and converting them to apartments or condos, and another one is in the works. A group of developers, including D.C.-based Bernstein Management Corp., Bethesda-based Urban Atlantic and D.C.-based Placemakr have partnered to redevelop 1735 K St., NW, near the Farragut Square Metro station, and will reposition the 12-story building as luxury apartments. They will be operated under the Placemakr Premier brand, which operates apartments with hotel-like amenities.
Data Center Knowledge
Fairfax County Residents Push Back on Data Center Zoning
Residents in Bren Mar, Fairfax County, Va., last night pushed back a re-zoning effort that could have brought a data center to the Northern Virginia community. In a divergence from the outcome of the Prince William Count Digital Gateway NIMBY protests just a few weeks ago, opposition to the Plaza 500 re-zoning request inspired the property owner to instead request an indefinite deferral of the zoning request. Fairfax County officials accepted.
bethesdamagazine.com
I-270, I-495 toll lanes project’s fate to rest with Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s administration
The Maryland Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it is extending its deadline for the contractor of a project to widen parts of I-270 and I-495, and rebuild the American Legion Bridge. Commuters hoping for wider lanes on I-270 and a reconstructed American Legion Bridge will have to wait longer, if the projects move through at all.
It Just Got Cheaper and Easier to Fly Out of IAD Airport
D.C. travelers can now easily take the metro to Washington Dulles International Airport.
arlnow.com
Some see a restaurant boom in Arlington after D.C. voters end tipped minimum wage
D.C.’s new law that phases out tipped minimum wage could potentially have significant ramifications for Arlington, local restaurateurs say. Voters in the District last week approved Initiative 82, a measure that essentially ends an employer’s reliance on tips from customers to ensure paying minimum wage to workers. Currently,...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County residents organize against data center rezoning
Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning. In Fairfax County, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. Neighbors in the Bren Mar section of the county, close to the Alexandria city line and Van Dorn Street Metro Station, got their first clue when they spotted a flier about a proposed rezone for an area near their homes.
Emergency Bill Will Allow 11th Street Bridge Park To Move Ahead
D.C.’s ambitious $92 million 11th Street Bridge Park has been in the works for a decade, and is finally slated to begin construction next year. But a last-minute permitting problem nearly upended the project: D.C. environmental regulators said they couldn’t issue permits because of the elevated park’s impact on the Anacostia River.
WTOP
Crews work to repair another broken main on Germantown’s Clopper Road
Residents of a Germantown, Maryland, neighborhood are without water Wednesday morning after a water main break. WSSC Water said Tuesday afternoon that its crews were working to mend a fractured water main on Clopper Road near Cinnamon Drive, just over two months since a pair of broken pipes under the same stretch of roadway left hundreds without service.
ffxnow.com
Redevelopment of former Sheraton Tysons Hotel could bring new public gathering spaces
The developer planning to convert the former Sheraton hotel (8661 Leesburg Pike) in Tysons into multifamily housing has proposed enhancing the property with nearly 3.5 acres of park space. A portion of the now-vacant hotel’s existing parking lot would be replaced by pocket parks, larger recreational parks, and an urban...
popville.com
“The Museum of Illusions Washington DC Officially Opens on December 13th”
“Tickets for the The Museum of Illusions Washington DC (925 H Street NW) are now available to purchase, starting at $23.95, for entry to be one of the first to experience the new and exciting museum, the 40th Museum of Illusions to open globally. As the newest addition to CityCenterDC, the Museum of Illusions Washington DC (MOIDC) offers a totally original, educational and instagrammable experience to visitors of all ages. The interactive exhibits are currently in the final stages of construction to debut as part of the museum’s grand opening on December 13, 2022. The museum’s unique hands-on experience is designed to include illusionistic rooms, optical illusions and a playroom with didactic games and puzzles, with all exhibits on science, mathematics and psychology, allowing visitors to learn about vision, perception, and the human brain through attractive and fun exhibits.
Maryland condo building explodes, catches fire; at least 12 people injured
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — At least 12 people have been injured after a condominium in Gaithersburg, Maryland, exploded and caught fire Wednesday. According to WBAL, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said that a fire and explosion were reported just before 9 a.m. at the Potomac Oaks condominium complex Wednesday. The fire became a second alarm after crews arrived to heavy flames at the scene.
10 hospitalized after apartment building explodes, partially collapses in Maryland
Residents of an apartment building in Maryland were injured on Wednesday morning after a portion of the building exploded and caught fire, officials said.
WTOP
Food distributor Baldor to double routes, hire 100
Bronx, New York-based commercial food distributor Baldor Specialty Foods, which entered the D.C. region market in 2012, has signed a lease for a 100,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Lanham, Maryland, that will support its plans to double delivery routes over the next few years. Baldor is also hiring 100...
WTOP
Cold rain, fog for DC region, but areas far west are in for wintry weather
It’s cold and rainy in the D.C. area, but those far west of the region are seeing some icy road conditions and snowy accumulations. Here’s what you need to know. A storm system pushing through the Tennessee Valley swept through the mid-Atlantic just as lingering chilly temperatures remain in place from the recent cold snap. The result: snowfall along and west of the Blue Ridge.
