ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
DCist

Big Changes To North Capitol Street And I-295 Among Possible Projects With New Federal Infrastructure Funds

Below-grade portions of North Capitol Street could be decked over, parts of Interstate 295 that cleaved through neighborhoods east of the Anacostia River could be put underground, and broadband internet could reach further into low-income communities as part of a plan to spend an estimated $3 billion in federal funding from President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Alexandria holding lottery for new affordable condos in Potomac Yard

The City of Alexandria will select nine locals via lottery for a chance to buy one of the handful of affordable condos built near the new Potomac Yard Metro station. The units are committed affordable units — part of a trade for extra density from new development — in the Dylan Condominiums development at 701 and 737 Swann Avenue.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

On Dec. 5, Virginia's HOV Rules Will Change on I-66. Here's What to Know

A big warning for drivers in Northern Virginia: Changes are coming to Interstate 66, both inside and outside the Capital Beltway. HOV requirements along the entire length of I-66, from Rosslyn to Gainesville, will go from HOV-2 to HOV-3 starting Dec. 5. All other drivers will have to pay to use the toll lanes.
GAINESVILLE, VA
WTOP

How 1 new Silver Line stop could spark development in 2 counties

Some local residents might not know the location of one particular stop along the new Silver Line extension — Innovation Station. But if someone mentioned “that oddly shaped, dark-colored glass building you see from the Dulles Toll Road,” that would solve the mystery. “If you’ve seen the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Offices on K Street to be converted into luxury apartments

D.C. leads the nation for developers snapping up older office buildings and converting them to apartments or condos, and another one is in the works. A group of developers, including D.C.-based Bernstein Management Corp., Bethesda-based Urban Atlantic and D.C.-based Placemakr have partnered to redevelop 1735 K St., NW, near the Farragut Square Metro station, and will reposition the 12-story building as luxury apartments. They will be operated under the Placemakr Premier brand, which operates apartments with hotel-like amenities.
WASHINGTON, DC
Data Center Knowledge

Fairfax County Residents Push Back on Data Center Zoning

Residents in Bren Mar, Fairfax County, Va., last night pushed back a re-zoning effort that could have brought a data center to the Northern Virginia community. In a divergence from the outcome of the Prince William Count Digital Gateway NIMBY protests just a few weeks ago, opposition to the Plaza 500 re-zoning request inspired the property owner to instead request an indefinite deferral of the zoning request. Fairfax County officials accepted.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

I-270, I-495 toll lanes project’s fate to rest with Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s administration

The Maryland Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it is extending its deadline for the contractor of a project to widen parts of I-270 and I-495, and rebuild the American Legion Bridge. Commuters hoping for wider lanes on I-270 and a reconstructed American Legion Bridge will have to wait longer, if the projects move through at all.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Fairfax County residents organize against data center rezoning

Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning. In Fairfax County, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. Neighbors in the Bren Mar section of the county, close to the Alexandria city line and Van Dorn Street Metro Station, got their first clue when they spotted a flier about a proposed rezone for an area near their homes.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DCist

Emergency Bill Will Allow 11th Street Bridge Park To Move Ahead

D.C.’s ambitious $92 million 11th Street Bridge Park has been in the works for a decade, and is finally slated to begin construction next year. But a last-minute permitting problem nearly upended the project: D.C. environmental regulators said they couldn’t issue permits because of the elevated park’s impact on the Anacostia River.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Crews work to repair another broken main on Germantown’s Clopper Road

Residents of a Germantown, Maryland, neighborhood are without water Wednesday morning after a water main break. WSSC Water said Tuesday afternoon that its crews were working to mend a fractured water main on Clopper Road near Cinnamon Drive, just over two months since a pair of broken pipes under the same stretch of roadway left hundreds without service.
GERMANTOWN, MD
popville.com

“The Museum of Illusions Washington DC Officially Opens on December 13th”

“Tickets for the The Museum of Illusions Washington DC (925 H Street NW) are now available to purchase, starting at $23.95, for entry to be one of the first to experience the new and exciting museum, the 40th Museum of Illusions to open globally. As the newest addition to CityCenterDC, the Museum of Illusions Washington DC (MOIDC) offers a totally original, educational and instagrammable experience to visitors of all ages. The interactive exhibits are currently in the final stages of construction to debut as part of the museum’s grand opening on December 13, 2022. The museum’s unique hands-on experience is designed to include illusionistic rooms, optical illusions and a playroom with didactic games and puzzles, with all exhibits on science, mathematics and psychology, allowing visitors to learn about vision, perception, and the human brain through attractive and fun exhibits.
WASHINGTON, DC
WSB Radio

Maryland condo building explodes, catches fire; at least 12 people injured

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — At least 12 people have been injured after a condominium in Gaithersburg, Maryland, exploded and caught fire Wednesday. According to WBAL, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said that a fire and explosion were reported just before 9 a.m. at the Potomac Oaks condominium complex Wednesday. The fire became a second alarm after crews arrived to heavy flames at the scene.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WTOP

Food distributor Baldor to double routes, hire 100

Bronx, New York-based commercial food distributor Baldor Specialty Foods, which entered the D.C. region market in 2012, has signed a lease for a 100,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Lanham, Maryland, that will support its plans to double delivery routes over the next few years. Baldor is also hiring 100...
LANHAM, MD
WTOP

Cold rain, fog for DC region, but areas far west are in for wintry weather

It’s cold and rainy in the D.C. area, but those far west of the region are seeing some icy road conditions and snowy accumulations. Here’s what you need to know. A storm system pushing through the Tennessee Valley swept through the mid-Atlantic just as lingering chilly temperatures remain in place from the recent cold snap. The result: snowfall along and west of the Blue Ridge.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy