Read full article on original website
Related
Kelly Clarkson's Secret Reason For Leaving 'The Voice' Revealed As Pop Star Battles Ex-Managers Over Millions
Kelly Clarkson had many factors to keep in mind before stepping down from her role on The Voice earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report. The American Idol season 1 winner officially exited the singing competition in May 2022 after eight seasons of holding her seat.At the time, insiders said it was part of an effort to spend more time with her two young children following her recent tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock. A new source now claims the Stronger singer didn't get turned down for a raise but rather was not looking to boost her income.Amid her proceedings with...
Ant Anstead Shares a Message About His ‘Special Lady,’ and It’s Not Renée Zellweger
Ant Anstead shared amessage on social media about his “special lady,” but it’s not his girlfriend of over a year, Renée Zellweger.
purewow.com
Kate Middleton Rocks Sleek Ponytail & Hat on Remembrance Sunday
Kate Middleton just stepped out with a brand-new hairdo (and she totally nailed it). Over the weekend, the Princess of Wales celebrated Remembrance Day by attending the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph. The royal opted against her signature hairstyle, which features beachy waves with a center part. Instead, Princess Catherine rocked a chic ponytail that kept her hair away from her face.
‘When Calls the Heart’ Cast Wrap Filming on Season 10
Several 'When Calls the Heart' cast members took to Instagram to share an important update about the Hallmark Channel drama's upcoming 10th season.
'Dancing With The Stars' Judge Len Goodman Announces Retirement
Goodman, the dance competition show's head judge for 29 of its 31 seasons, said he wanted to spend more time with his grandchildren.
Reality TV Star Dies
Reality television star Dolores Hughes, who stared in the 2014 reality tv show “Hollywood Hillbillies,” has died at 76, according to Deadline. Hughes died earlier this month of heart failure, according to entertainment website TMZ.
Camilla Parker Bowles Was ‘Forced’ Into Her First Marriage, But Not By the Royal Family
During season 3 of ‘The Crown’s was implied that Queen Elizabeth stepped in to keep Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles apart.
'The Young and the Restless' Casting Cut Rumors
A CBS insider revealed several cast members are on the chopping block.CBS Entertainment logo/Wikimedia. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) leaker revealed a list of names they claim are in danger of getting their walking papers on the CBS daytime drama. Soap Dirt reported that with Paramount reporting two significant quarter losses in 2022, there could be budget cuts ahead for Y&R and B&B.
Popculture
'The Masked Singer': Avocado Is a Controversial Comedian
The Masked Singer finally jumped on the Avocado trend with this week's "Comedy Roast Night" episode. After Snowstorm was introduced, it was time for Avacado to take the stage. Since comedy was the theme of the night, it was unsurprising that the singer turned out to be a stand-up comic! Continue on if you're stumped and don't want to play along at home. (You can still tune in live via FuboTV or another live service.) Spoilers ahead!
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies
Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
Popculture
'Grey's Anatomy' Actress and Musician Tied to the Knot Last Month
Skyler Shaye is a wife. The Grey's Anatomy star said "I Do" to musician Christian Lopez at the Ritz Carlton in Santa Barbara on Oct. 10. The ceremony was an intimate one, attended by just their close family and friends. The wedding comes as the show sent off longtime cast member, Ellen Pompeo. She exited as a full-time castmember after 19 seasons on the show. Pompeo will continue to narrate the show for the season. Her focus is now on her limited series on Hulu, which has yet to be titled.
Simon Cowell wants Britney Spears to appear on TV with him again
Simon Cowell wants to get Britney Spears on a TV show and even made a direct plea to her. Cowell spoke about the 'fantastic relationship' he has with the Circus singer and how he wants to collaborate with her again. Talking about their friendship to E! News, Cowell explained that...
EW.com
The Masked Singer's Bride was 'pissed' over elimination: 'Never let the fans be in charge'
Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. The Bride hast stomped off The Masked Singer stage for the last time. After being crowned King on last week's episode, Wednesday's Comedy Roast Night saw the betrothed pink dinosaur get the boot after a new battle with Snowstorm and Avocado (who was also eliminated and revealed). And though the panelists couldn't place him (even though they'd guessed him in past seasons), many fans knew all along that none other than professional wrestler and Fozzy singer Chris Jericho was behind the mask.
Former royal staff member says Prince Andrew was ‘always most troublesome’
Mike Tindall shares hilarious story of s***dropping in front of Princess Anne. A former royal household staff member has claimed that Prince Andrew was “always the most troublesome” royal. Evelyn Muir-Bell, 103, worked for the Royal Household in Windsor Castle for over 20 years between 1973 and 1995.
'The Amazing Race' Fans Question Show Over Emily Injury Amid Fears for Star
"Should she even still be on it?" asked one 'The Amazing Race' viewer, after the scenes of Emily Bushnell's knee injury on the latest episode.
startattle.com
Eric Who The Voice 2022 Top 16 “Rumour Has It” Adele, Season 22 Live
Eric Who performs “Rumour Has It” by Adele, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Live Playoffs. Eric Who performs Adele’s “Rumour Has It” during the Top 16 Live Playoffs on The Voice. Startattle.com – The Voice. Eric Who The Voice Live Top 16. Contestant: Eric...
Fans React to Elliot Stabler's Major Confession About Olivia Benson on 'Law & Order' Episode
Law & Order: SVU is finally giving fans the plot line they've been patiently waiting for: an Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler love story. Throughout the show's two dozen seasons, Benson (played by Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler (Christopher Meloni) have taunted viewers with subtle hints that the two may have deeper feelings for each other than just friendship. This idea was further teased with the return of Meloni's character earlier this year.
Popculture
'Dancing With The Stars': Pro Dancer Announces Pregnancy During Semifinals
The Dancing With the Stars semifinals episode began in a dramatic way courtesy of Wayne Brady and his pro dance partner, Witney Carson. After an impressive Paso doble dance, Carson announced that she is pregnant with her second child. Carson, 29, and her husband, Carson McAllister, welcomed their first child, son Kevin Leo McAllister, in January 2021.
‘The Amazing Race’ Spoilers Reveal the Season 35 Locations — and Europe Isn’t on the Route
Read on to discover the entire route for 'The Amazing Race' Season 35, and spoiler alert, the CBS reality competition series won't return to Europe.
‘The Way Home’: Hallmark Announces Premiere Date, Drops Trailer For New Series Starring Andie McDowell, Chyler Leigh
EXCLUSIVE: The Way Home has a debut date. Hallmark Channel’s new, original primetime series that stars Andie MacDowell (Maid) and Chyler Leigh (Grey’s Anatomy) will premiere Sunday, January 15 at 9 p.m. ET. Evan Williams (Blonde) and Sadie Laflamme-Snow (The Apprentice) also star in the multigenerational drama, along with Alex Hook (I Am Frankie), Al Mukadam (Pretty Hard Cases), Jefferson Brown (Masters of Romance), David Webster (Luckiest Girl Alive) and Siddarth Sharma (Homeschooled). The Way Home follows the lives of three generations of women – Kat Landry (Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Laflamme-Snow) and Kat’s mother Del (MacDowell), who are all strong,...
Comments / 1