A quick note, we will be talking about bullying and suicide during this segment, so if you feel this might be triggering, please feel free to step away from this interview. As the COVID-19 pandemic kept kids out of school and stuck at home, they spent more and more time online, not only for schoolwork but to chat with friends they couldn’t see for fear of catching the coronavirus. That created more opportunities for cyberbullying and, for kids who were isolated, that bullying became a nightmare.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO