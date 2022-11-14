Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksC. HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Related
boisestatepublicradio.org
Boise advocates file parks protection initiative
Next year, Boise voters could force city officials to get their permission before making big changes to parks and open space. Advocates delivered more than 10,000 signatures to city hall Wednesday to qualify the initiative for the ballot. If approved, it would require the city to get voter approval before altering, selling or swapping more than 5% of a particular park or open space area.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Secretary of Labor visited Idaho for National Apprenticeship Week
Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited the Micron headquarters in Boise for National Apprenticeship Week as the company will be starting a partnership with the College of Western Idaho. Secretary Walsh toured Micron’s research and development facilities on Tuesday to highlight the company’s Technician Apprenticeship Program, which will give CWI...
Post Register
Optum Idaho "Give Cold Feet the Boot" gives winter boots to elementary schools
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Optum Idaho's "Give Cold Feet the Boot" campaign returns again this year, it's fourth annual partnership with D&B Supply, North 40 Outfitters, and CAL Ranch to provide students at ten Idaho elementary schools a free pair of warm boots and socks. Unfortunately, thousands of Idaho...
Popular Boise Wine & Tapas Bar Announces They’re Closing
We always hate to see it, but sometimes it just happens: local businesses close down. It's an unfortunate reality of business and here in Boise, we think that folks do a pretty amazing job at supporting local. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many local favorites were forced to shut down, yet many were able to find creative ways to get to-go food out of the doors and survive--all thanks to local patrons willing to support.
Idaho’s Most Delicious Cheeseburger is One of the Best in America
Cheeseburgers are always awesome, but today they’re a little extra awesome because it’s National Fast-Food Day. So, of course we’ve gotta share with you the best cheeseburger in all of Idaho!. It's actually ranked as one of the best in America, and we'll also include a list...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Telling the story of Boise through pictures
Anyone who lives in Boise knows the City of Trees is beautiful. Whether it’s the sunset glow over the foothills or the hidden green pathways of the Greenbelt, there’s always a good picture to be found around town. Author and photographer David R. Day has been taking pictures...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Cyberbullying and how to stop it
A quick note, we will be talking about bullying and suicide during this segment, so if you feel this might be triggering, please feel free to step away from this interview. As the COVID-19 pandemic kept kids out of school and stuck at home, they spent more and more time online, not only for schoolwork but to chat with friends they couldn’t see for fear of catching the coronavirus. That created more opportunities for cyberbullying and, for kids who were isolated, that bullying became a nightmare.
Debbie Critchfield sends message to Idaho’s school officials after Election Day
You’d think that a candidate might want to take a short break after 18 months of campaigning and scoring a landslide victory on election night. Not Debbie Critchfield, the resounding winner of the race for state superintendent of public instruction. The day after the election, she was on an airplane to the State School Board […] The post Debbie Critchfield sends message to Idaho’s school officials after Election Day appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Boise City Council denies appeal against industrial park
BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Councilmembers denied Blue Valley Mobile Home Park’s most recent appeal against a 1.2-million square foot industrial park during a meeting Tuesday night. The developers, Lincoln Property Company, plan for the industrial park to include seven warehouses. The warehouses will sit adjacent to the...
Idaho OKs death warrant for man who killed gold prospectors
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities issued a death warrant on Wednesday for a terminally ill man who is facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors. The warrant sets Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.’s execution by lethal injection on Dec. 15, but officials said they don’t have the chemicals needed to carry out the execution, and are trying to obtain them. The Idaho Department of...
Boise Has One of the Best Chinese Food Restaurants In America
I love Chinese food! My wife and I usually have Chinese food Sunday nights on the couch in sweatpants, but I can also go for Chinese food a couple of times a week. I don't, but I definitely could. I recently stumbled upon a list from Lovefood.com of "The Best...
Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?
If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
q13fox.com
'He lit up many of my dark days:' Loved ones remember WA student killed in U. of Idaho quadruple homicide
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. - Friends, family and loved ones gathered to light candles, lay flowers, fly balloons to share memories of Ethan Chapin, the 20-year-old who was among four University of Idaho students found murdered in a home over the weekend. The students were found dead in an off-campus rental...
Deputies Successfully Locate, Rescue Boise Man Who Snowshoed into Idaho County Backcountry Before Becoming Stuck
IDAHO COUNTY - On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, around 5:20 PM, Idaho County Dispatch received an SOS from a Garmin Inreach device belonging to Jonathan Conti, a videographer/Youtuber, from Boise, ID. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the provided location by the Garmin Inreach device was just north of...
Remarkable ‘Lost in Christmas’ Maze Is Coming Back to Nampa, Idaho This Year
Just because the temperatures have plummeted and your pumpkins have gotten a little squishy, doesn’t mean that straw maze season has to end!. From mid-September through Halloween night, Shindig Farms in Nampa hosts an epic straw maze that keeps families wandering around eight-foot-tall twists and turns for anywhere from 45-90 minutes. On Saturday nights in October, they unleashed ghouls, goblins and creepy clowns into the maze to scare up some hair-raising Halloween fun.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Excavation continues in the Michael Vaughan case
Monday we told you about the search for a missing Fruitland boy and today we have more information. Fruitland Police spent the weekend digging up the backyard of an area home. KTVB has been reporting they’re looking for the remains of Michael Vaughan, who was five years old when he went missing in July of 2021.
Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street
I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
KPVI Newschannel 6
Conservationists: To save salmon, dams must come down
TWIN FALLS — A group of youth climate activists held an event on the Perrine Bridge on Saturday, calling attention to the plight of salmon on the Snake River. Holding signs like “Honk if you love salmon,” and “Tribal justice,” members of the Youth Salmon Protectors travelled from the Wood River Valley staged an event on the Perrine Bridge to raise local awareness of the movement to remove four dams on the Lower Snake River in order to keep salmon from going extinct.
KSLTV
Lori Vallow Daybell again found competent to stand trial
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — For a second time, Lori Vallow Daybell has been found competent and fit to stand trial. Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, are being tried together as co-conspirators in the killings of children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan and Chad Daybell’s former wife, Tammy Daybell.
Suspect in Michael Vaughan Case Made TikTok Near Child’s Flyers
The State of Idaho and now the nation are feeling heavy hearts this week as investigators say they believe they have credible information on the long-standing Michael Vaughan case in Fruitland, Idaho. For multiple days now, both Fruitland Police and Idaho State Police departments have been digging in the backyard of a Fruitland, Idaho home where they believe remains may be found--police dogs have also consistently been on the site.
Comments / 0