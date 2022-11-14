ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

The Worst Snowstorms In Buffalo’s History

We are getting ready for a major snow event this weekend across Western New York and the amount of snow expected could turn into one of the worst snowstorms in the history of Buffalo. Right now looking at several different models, their amount of snow expected is around 2 to...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo snowstorm: What’s closed, canceled, and postponed?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With a major winter storm on the horizon for Western New York, many schools and businesses are closing Friday, while events and games this weekend are being cancelled or rescheduled. This page breaks down closings by category. To see our complete list of all closings, click or tap here. Schools Buffalo […]
BUFFALO, NY
WSBS

MA Residents: Warning! “DO NOT” Shuffle Off To Buffalo

Attention Bay state and neighboring tri-state region residents: If you are thinking of heading out west to Buffalo, change your plans IMMEDIATELY as The National Weather Service issued a lake-effect snow warning for the metropolitan Buffalo area and that will remain in place into the weekend. This latest round of winter in November has prompted Mother Nature to interfere with Sunday's NFL match-up between The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns which is scheduled to kick off at 1 pm EST. Normally, games on the gridiron go on no matter what the elements offer, but in this case, a possible postponement is inevitable. We'll keep you posted.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Updated Snow Predictions For Winter Storm In Buffalo

Snow is already here in Western New York and we are gearing up for a major snow event over the next couple of days. Since Monday, the forecast models have given out several different amounts of snow predictions but as we get closer to the actual snow event, those numbers have become more consistent.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Man Buys Only Beer Before Snowstorm

Well, at least he has priorities. The age-old tradition of buying bread, eggs, and milk before a major winter storm is so overrated. Several feet of snow could drop over Western New York in the coming hours and days. Naturally, anxious Buffalo residents spent the past few days picking up food and other supplies at area stores just in case they are snowed in for the foreseeable future.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo Rumblings

Bills vs. Browns: New York State closing Thruway on Thursday, hindering travel plans

New York State Governor and native Western New Yorker Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that beginning Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. EST, the Thruway will be closed from Rochester west to the Pennsylvania border for commercial traffic. There was no timetable set for the reopening of Interstate 90 in the westernmost part of the state, but it’s safe to say based on earlier reports that the shutdown could last through the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon in Orchard Park, NY.
CLEVELAND, OH
2 On Your Side

Western New York schools weigh options for Friday

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The big question for parents: Should they be prepared for their kids to be home from school in the coming days?. "The most important thing to us is making sure that we make decisions that keep people safe," Hamburg Central School District superintendent Michael Cornell said.
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Buffalo?

Whether you're ready or not, winter is here baby! It's time to begin preparations for living as the Eskimos do. One thing that I've always loved about living in an apartment during Western New York winters is not having to shovel snow from the driveway or sidewalk. When it comes to removing snow from public sidewalks, who is legally responsible in Buffalo?
BUFFALO, NY
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Buffalo, NY

When most people think of places to visit in New York, chances are New York City is the first place that comes to mind. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that New York is brimming with fantastic destinations, and Buffalo is easily one of the best!. You’ll...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Road Less Traveled Expands Its Lobby Cocktail Lounge Experience

Cocktails and refreshments go hand-in-hand with theatrical performances. That’s why Road Less Traveled is upping its beverage game, by building out a fancy-dancy new lobby bar. In order to pull off the expansion, the theater company has taken over a former Cricket retail space, which adds another 600 square...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Meteorologist Compares Upcoming Storm To A Kegger

Buffalo has a big storm coming this weekend. How big will it be? One meteorologist is comparing it to a kegger. There is a bit of a history in Buffalo of associating storms with alcohol. Back in the day, former Buffalo Mayor Jimmy Griffin became a bit of legend when asked what people should do to prepare for an upcoming storm he said, "Stay home, enjoy your family, watch channel 7, and get a six-pack."
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Public Schools closed on Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools will be closed on Friday due to the impending snowstorm, the district said Wednesday night. There will be no remote instruction. School will be in session on Thursday, but there will be no after school activities. There will also be no Community Schools Saturday Academy Activities on Saturday. […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Snow Storm Named After This Local Beer

Besides calling it a headache, we can now call the winter storm coming to Western New York later this week by a new name. The Erie County Department of Public Works has a fun tradition of naming area snow storms after local microbrews produced here in Western New York. In years past, we’ve had snow storms named after such delicious brews as Thin Man Brewery’s Pills Mafia, Rusty Nickel Brewing’s Ebenezer IPA, and Hamburg Brewing’s OMS.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
buffalorising.com

West Side Community Services and Every Bottom Covered to launch West Side Diaper Bank

Money’s tight. Elevated gas bills are on the way. Groceries are more expensive. The cost of living is going up. While people are cutting back on some things, the basic needs are, well, the basic needs. I’m talking about items such as diapers. Yes, diapers might not be top of mind for everyone, but for some people they are ultra important. Putting food on the table is one thing. Putting a fresh diaper on a baby’s bottom is another. They are both important to young families.
BUFFALO, NY

