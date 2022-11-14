Read full article on original website
Andy Ruiz On Deontay Wilder: Once I Land The Right Hand, He’s Going Down
The WBC officially ordered a bout between former heavyweight champions Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. on Wednesday as a final eliminator to determine the next mandatory challenger for the WBC title Tyson Fury currently holds. Soon after the development, Ruiz shared a training video on social media with the...
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Showdown is Finalized
Boxing fans will get at least one of the big fights they want in 2023. Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia announced through their Instagram accounts Thursday that their representatives have completed a deal for the popular knockout artists to meet in a much-discussed showdown on a date to be determined in 2023. Their 12-round fight, which will be contested at a catch weight of 136 pounds, will be a Showtime Pay-Per-View main event from an undetermined venue in Las Vegas.
Porter on Crawford Negotiating For Spence Fight: 'Doing It On Your Own Ain’t Gon' Get It Done'
Shawn Porter evidently thinks that Terence Crawford could have approached negotiations for an undisputed welterweight fight with Errol Spence Jr. in a more sensible manner. Crawford and Spence were in talks for several months but the highly anticipated bout never reached the finish line. Earlier this month, Crawford took to social media to explain how the fight failed to get made, and he pinned most of the blame on Spence and his influential advisor Al Haymon, the founder of Premier Boxing Champions. In his 20-minute Instagram Live interview, Crawford made it clear he was intimately involved in all the granular aspects of negotiations, saying he spoke to Haymon directly. Crawford, a free agent, left his longtime promoter Top Rank last year.
Robert Garcia: "Boots Ennis Is Going To Have Trouble With Vergil Ortiz"
The boxing community continues to twiddle their thumbs and wait patiently for the mouthwatering showdown between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. But while their patience is beginning to draw thin, Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Jaron “Boots” Ennis are slowly but surely making their way up the ranks.
Hearn Says He Has 'Bit of Sympathy' For Haymon in Spence-Crawford Negotiations
It’s not every day Eddie Hearn finds himself commiserating with a rival. The outspoken head of Matchroom Boxing recently admitted that he sympathized with Al Haymon, the founder of Premier Boxing Champions, as it relates to the now scuttled Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford undisputed welterweight championship. Over the years, Hearn has seldom had anything positive to say about Haymon and his company, often blaming the media-averse powerbroker for putting the kibosh on fan-friendly fights.
Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield Announce ‘Holy Ears’ Cannabis Partnership
One of the most infamous sporting scandals of the 1990s will be commercialized in a new line of cannabis-infused edibles, it was announced Monday. (Photo by Tyson 2.0) Heavyweight greats — and former blood rivals — Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have come together to form a new cannabis company called Carma Holdings, which also includes Tyson’s existing cannabis company, Tyson 2.0. Their first product will be “Holy Ears,” which is described as “all-natural, vegan and gluten-free; and will be offered in THC, Delta 8 and other hemp-cannabinoid varieties.”
BOXXER's Shalom: McCaskill and Taylor Make Most Sense For Natasha Jonas
WBO, IBF, WBC junior middleweight champion Natasha Jonas is looking to face the biggest names possible in 2023. Last Saturday night in Manchester, Jonas added the IBF title to the WBO and WBC belts with a dominant ten round unanimous decision win over Marie-Eve Dicaire. Earlier this year, Jonas jumped...
Ionut Baluta is Motivated To Knock Liam Davies Out
IONUT BALUTA HAS issued a warning to Liam Davies stating his intention to knockout the unbeaten Telford favourite in front of his home fans. The pair will collide with the WBC International and vacant European super bantamweight championships on the line at the Telford International Centre on November 19, live on BT Sport.
Richard Riakporhe vs. Krzysztof Glowacki in Play For January
Richard Riakporhe is hoping that his next fight will catapult him to a position where he fights for a world title. According to promoter Ben Shalom of BOXXER, Riakporhe will make his return in a fight with former WBO world champion Krzysztof Glowacki. The fight is going to land on...
Jaime Munguia Hopes To Land a Fight With Gennadiy Golovkin in 2023
Middleweight contender Jaime Munguia is hoping to eventually land a showdown with IBF, WBA, IBO world champion Gennadiy Golovkin in 2023. Munguia returns to the ring on Saturday night in Mexico, where he will face massive underdog Gonzalo Coria. The Mexican fighter had hoped to face John Ryder, but the...
Frank Warren Aims To Finalize Deal For Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury
Frank Warren, promoter for light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury, expects a deal to be finalized with Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul. Warren believes the fight will land on a date in February or March of next year. The two rivals were scheduled to collide on two occasions in the...
Beterbiev-Yarde To Be Announced For 1/28 At OVO Arena Wembley If Yarde Defeats Koykov
Assuming Anthony Yarde defeats Stefani Koykov on Saturday night in Telford, England, he’ll secure his second light heavyweight title shot. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the promotional plan is to waste no time whatsoever by announcing Yarde’s fight against unbeaten IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev in the immediate aftermath of the British contender’s victory over Koykov. The Russian-born, Quebec-based Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) and England’s Yarde (22-2, 21 KOs) are tentatively scheduled to fight January 28 at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Austin Trout Signs Multi-Fight Deal With Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) has announced the signing of former junior middleweight champion Austin ‘No Doubt’ Trout’ to a multi-fight promotional contract. Fighting out of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Trout compiled a professional boxing record of 35-5-1 with 18 knockouts. The 37-year-old southpaw is best known...
Mayweather Responds To Exhibition Criticism: 'Currency Over Legacy'
Floyd Mayweather Jr. continues to live up to his sassy moniker. The Hall of Fame boxer recently collected yet another high-figure payday on the exhibition circuit, this time coming off a sixth-round stoppage of YouTuber Deji Olatunji Sunday at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Afterward, Mayweather was asked to comment on...
Gervonta Davis Kicks Montana Love While He's Down: "Montana Is A B!tch"
Although Gervonta Davis is working tirelessly behind the scenes on a deal that would see him take on Ryan Garcia, the former multiple weight world champion paused those negotiations to watch Montana Love return to action. This past weekend, in front of a pro-Love crowd at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse...
Daniel Dubois' Trainer Expects Kevin Lerena To Provide a Very Good Test
Shane McGuigan, the head trainer for WBA "regular" heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois, believes his boxer is fully capable of blasting out anyone in his weight class. Dubois is hoping to secure a world title fight in the near future - with the current beltholders being WBC champion Tyson Fury and WBA/WBO/IBF/IBO unified champion Oleksandr Usyk.
Baumgardner-Choi Undisputed 130-Pound Championship Ordered By WBA
Another undisputed championship clash is potentially in store. The WBA has once again taken the initiative to order a fight between reigning champions, as part of its One Boxing project committed to creating a single champion per weight division. The focus has been placed on the women’s junior lightweight division as the sanctioning body formally called for its long-reigning WBA 130-pound titlist Hyun Mi Choi to enter talks with lineal/WBC/IBF/WBO champ Alycia Baumgardner.
At 115, Will a Golden Era Get Its Finish?
In two weeks and change, one of the great rivalries of the twenty-first century will get what is likely its final chapter. It won’t be the final chapter of the generation around it. Since Roman Gonzalez (51-3, 41 KO) rose to Jr. bantamweight in 2016, Jr. bantamweight has never...
John Ryder Explains That Before He Trained To Make Weight, Pressure is Off at 168
JOHN RYDER HAS revealed the horrors he experienced in continuing his attempt to become successful as a middleweight fighter before ultimately rejuvenating his career at super middleweight. Ryder takes on Zach Parker for the WBO Interim world super middleweight title at The O2 on November 26 in a highly-anticipated domestic...
Canelo Alvarez Wants May Tuneup Fight, September Rematch vs. Bivol For 2023
The guessing game on how Canelo Alvarez will guide his career moving forward is over. The undisputed super middleweight champion had an uneven year in 2022, losing a unanimous decision against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in May and winning a unanimous decision in a trilogy bout against archrival Gennadiy Golovkin in September.
