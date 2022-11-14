ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

seehafernews.com

Gas Prices Rebound in Eastern Wisconsin

After a week that saw double-digit increases in local gas prices, motorists are getting an even greater reprieve at the pump. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, over the past week, gas prices fell an average of 22 cents in Manitowoc County to $3.63, while Sheboygan County saw a 24-cent dip to $3.54.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

As heating costs are set to rise, counties see more demand for energy assistance

As heating costs are expected to spike this winter, county agencies have received a flood of calls from people seeking assistance to keep energy bills down. Many homeowners are likely to spend more on their heating bills due to higher fuel prices and a slightly colder weather forecast this winter, according to the most recent data from the federal Energy Information Administration.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay's airport reports busiest day since 2008

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- With holiday travel ramping up, Green Bay's airport reported its busiest day in more than 14 years. On Monday, more than 2,300 passengers were screened at the main terminal of GRB. Green Bay Austin Straubel airport director, Marty Piette says it was the airport's busiest day since...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin's perfect winters face threats from climate change

(WLUK) -- As long as you can take the cold, there is no shortage of fun to be found during Wisconsin's coldest months. Strap on your skis and hit the trails, fire up the snowmobile and go for a ride, or just take the family out to the nearest sledding hill.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

New Addition to Wisconsin Snow Plows

(Robert Kennedy, WRN/WTAQ) As winter snow arrives across Wisconsin, and snowplows share the road with the rest of us, you may notice a new addition to their lighting. Thanks to a newly-passed law in Wisconsin, motorists could see green lights added to county and municipal highway snowplows this winter. The green lights are intended to make roads safer for workers who are trying to clear the roads.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Patrick's 2022-23 winter forecast: A return to cold and snow

This is my 17th year producing a winter forecast here in Northeast Wisconsin and my 25th year doing seasonal forecasts. The idea behind seasonal forecasting is to determine how certain pressure and temperature patterns are evolving and use that to find similar years. The main things I investigate are El Niño/La Niña, the October snowpack over Asia and North America, the temperature oscillations of the northern Pacific Ocean and a pattern called Madden-Julian oscillation.
GREEN BAY, WI
wisconsinexaminer.com

Frac sand mining back on the rise in Wisconsin

Prior to 2020, frac sand mining had been a declining industry in the Badger State. Wisconsin’s coveted northern white sand was proving too expensive to transport to sites across the country. Many companies migrated to Texas, closer to fracking operations that extract oil and gas. But one Texas-based company, Smart Sand Inc., is making a comeback in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

FOX 11 Food Project makes a final stop at Father Carr's in Oshkosh

(WLUK) -- FOX 11 is again teaming up with area food pantries to help fight hunger this Thanksgiving season. Non-perishable food items have been collected all week at sites in Green Bay and Menasha. Today is the final day for the FOX 11 Food Drive. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin COVID-19 cases resume downward trend

MADISON (WLUK) -- After a one-day increase, COVID-19 case numbers in Wisconsin returned to their downward trend on Wednesday. The state Department of Health Services reported 825 new cases on Wednesday. The seven-day average fell to 717, its lowest level since April 18. Seven-day average test positivity rose slightly to...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

Wisconsin farmers get first look at Raven driverless tractor system in action

AMHERST, Wis. – Combines moving through large fields harvesting corn and soybeans are common sights throughout much of Wisconsin each fall. The scene also usually includes a second person driving a tractor that’s pulling a grain cart alongside the combine to facilitate transporting the harvested crop more efficiently, helping maximize every minute farmers spend in the field.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Celebrate the Season with Green Bay Olive Oil Co.

Kari from the Green Bay Olive Oil Company joins Living with Amy with some fun entertaining ideas. Take a look. Green Bay Olive Oil Company has two locations. Check them out at 2605 S. Oneida St. in Ashwaubenon or seasonally at their Fish Creek location - 4083 Main Street. For...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
wpr.org

Cold and snow create ideal conditions for Wisconsin's 9-day gun deer season that opens Saturday

Cold weather and snow are expected to give more opportunities for hunters heading out to the woods this weekend as Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer season begins Saturday. "Everyone’s looking forward to that, but probably the main factor that can make or break the success of opening weekend is wind speed," said Jeff Pritzl, state deer program specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Pritzl said wind could affect deer movement, making it potentially more challenging for hunters.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Inflation takes toll on Wisconsin unemployment recipients

MILWAUKEE - Inflation takes a toll on unemployment recipients. "It's hard to make ends meet when everything keeps going up," Deb Bennett described. With or without inflation, the maximum benefit for Wisconsinites out of work is $370 a week. "The way inflation is, $370 minus taxes, or even $370, is...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Wisconsin DOT provides winter road condition reports for state roadways

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is providing winter road condition reports for over 14,000 miles of state roadways. With the season’s first accumulating snowfall for most of Wisconsin, including winter weather advisories on Monday in western Wisconsin, the DOT is reminding people who plan on traveling in the state that they can find road condition reports at 511wi.gov.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Bridge near Shawano Lake to remain closed longer than hoped

SHAWANO COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Shawano County bridge is going to remain closed a bit longer. The Highway HHH (Airport Road) bridge over Shawano Creek will not open this weekend as had been hoped. The bridge closed back in July as part of a $1.8 million replacement project. While vehicle...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Wisconsin Gas Prices Take The Plunge

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – What a difference a week makes. After a significant increase in gas prices across the Great Lakes, gas prices have now made a significant decrease. The average price at the pump in Green Bay has fallen 29.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Green Bay are 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 42.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
