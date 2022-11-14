Read full article on original website
Chicago Bears Sign Former First-Round Defensive End
The Chicago Bears added help to their defensive line. The Chicago Bears need help on the defensive line. The unit has been subpar this season. According to Pro Football Focus, the Bears are graded dead last in the league in defensive pass rushing. The Bears added depth to the unit on Wednesday.
Luke Getsy explains Chase Claypool's limited usage early on in Bears tenure, vows that 'his role will continue to grow'
In sending out a second-round pick to acquire receiver Chase Claypool, the Bears believed he could be a dynamic playmaker who helps transform their offense. But putting him in that position hasn’t been so simple.
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays
The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
Packers fans will need to rely on other methods to catch Thursday Night Football
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you plan to watch the Packers take on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, you’re going to have to look to streaming platforms instead of your local broadcast channels to do so. Formerly owned by NFL Network, this year marks the first season...
Arlington Heights could reject Chicago Bears’ plans, mayor says
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WTVO) — The mayor of Arlington Heights said the village board might reject the Chicago Bears proposal to build a new stadium complex there. According to the Daily Herald, Mayor Tom Hayes said it was “certainly possible” the team won’t end up in the suburb. The Chicago Tribune reported that residents have […]
Kansas City Royals Move Clears Space for Chiefs Development
The Kansas City Royals announced plans for a $2 billion downtown ballpark development earlier this week — and their move could give the Chiefs another reason to stay put when their lease expires in 2031. The NFL team has been mulling options on whether to renovate Arrowhead Stadium, build...
Former Packers TE calls for team to move on from embattled WR
Seemingly every member of the Green Bay Packers receiver group has come under fire at one point or another this season, and this week it’s Amari Rodgers’ turn. Rodgers had a rough go of things on special teams in Sunday’s 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, prompting former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree to question how much longer it would be before the team parts ways with the former third-round pick.
Cold temperatures forecast in Green Bay for Thursday night's Packers-Titans game
The temperatures for Green Bay's game against Tennessee at Lambeau Field are expected to be in the mid- to low 20s, with a wind chill of about 10.
Cubs eyeing former NL MVP in bold free agency swing
The Chicago Cubs have recently been linked with former NL MVP Cody Bellinger this offseason. The Chicago Cubs have missed the postseason for the second year in a row following the 2022 campaign. Ever since the 2021 trade deadline, the Cubs dealt players and bolstered their farm system. Now, from all accounts, the Cubs are expected to be spending big money this winter.
New York City Building Dedicated Soccer Stadium
The city that has everything is getting a new major sports stadium. New York City Football Club struck a deal with city officials to build a dedicated soccer stadium in Queens. The 25,000-seat venue is scheduled to open in 2027. The stadium will be located at the Willets Point area,...
