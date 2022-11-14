Read full article on original website
Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event
In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids. It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa. On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
‘We just don’t want to go down the path again,’ potential Trump challenger says in Iowa
Hutchinson spoke to the Westside Conservative Club's breakfast meeting in Urbandale Wednesday morning. It's a frequent stop for candidates visiting the state.
superhits106.com
Smith to get recount in race for local Iowa House seat
The Republican seeking to represent part of Dubuque in the Iowa House of Representatives secured a recount of votes from the Nov. 8 election after she came within 100 votes of the Democratic incumbent. Republican Jennifer Smith received 6,066 votes in the election, just under the 6,160 received by incumbent Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, per unofficial election results.
The richest man in Iowa
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
KCRG.com
New Iowa Legislative committee a sign school vouchers are imminent
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In a signal Iowa Republicans will look to implement a school voucher system in Iowa, a new Iowa House committee will tackle “significant reforms to our educational system”. Iowa Speaker of the House Pat Grassley included the committee in an annual announcement of...
kiwaradio.com
Speaker Creates New Iowa House Panel To Consider Significant Reforms Of Iowa’s Education System
Statewide Iowa — The speaker of the Iowa House is creating a new Education Reform Committee. A news release from House Speaker Pat Grassley’s office indicates Grassley will be chairman of the committee and it will deal with bills containing significant reforms to Iowa’s educational system. In...
KCRG.com
Analysts says support for Trump in Iowa may be slipping
22 police recruits injured when hit by wrong-way driver in California. Nearly two dozen police recruits were hurt this morning, when a vehicle going the wrong way hit them while they were out running. Senate Republicans to hold leadership vote. Updated: 3 hours ago. Senate Republicans are set to hold...
Corydon Times-Republican
Most commonly seen birds in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Iowa from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kdsm17.com
Why the Red Wave may last in Iowa and how Democrats hope to stop it
DES MOINES, Iowa — When an election brings results not seen in Iowa since Chuck. Grassley got elected to office, that tells you its impact. “This is going to be tough terrain for Democrats moving forward,” said Dr. Peter Hanson, associate political science professor at Grinnell College and director of the Grinnell College National Poll.
Iowa’s Smallest County is Also Its Newest [PHOTOS]
Iowa's smallest county is also the one that was most recently incorporated. Osceola County is in the state's far northwest corner and was formed in 1871. On January 1, 1872, the county government conferred for the first time. The first courthouse, constructed of wood, was built in November of the following year and simultaneously served as the conference chamber, school, and church. In September 1903, the second courthouse was finished and was wired for electricity in October 1915.
KCRG.com
Day of Giving with the Iowa Giving Crew
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV9 has teamed up with the Iowa Giving Crew for the Day of Giving. We’re helping raise funds for the Iowa Giving Crew’s “Operation Give Birds.”. We’ve teamed up with Hy-Vee to collect donations to give to those in need this Thanksgiving....
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Sign 11 for 2023 Class
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Eleven players — four from the Hawkeye State — have signed National Letters of Intent to join the University of Iowa baseball program in the fall of 2023, it was announced Wednesday by head coach Rick Heller. The class consists of five position...
Iowa nurses sanctioned for theft, drug errors and falsifying patient records
The Iowa Board of Nursing recently sanctioned several Iowa nurses for offenses that include the theft of patients’ painkillers, medication errors and the falsification of patient records. One such case involves Joanna May of Oskaloosa, who was the focus of a complaint filed with the board in October 2020. The complaint alleged May misappropriated hydrocodone […] The post Iowa nurses sanctioned for theft, drug errors and falsifying patient records appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa governor’s top aide leaving for national role
Sara Craig Gongol is resigning effective December 1st to become the new executive director of the Republican Governors Association.
cbs2iowa.com
It's Iowa Recycles Day
As part of a nationwide push to encourage more sustainable living, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation declaring Tuesday, November 15 Iowa Recycles Day. In her proclamation, the governor noted that reducing, reusing, and recycling waste is important to “ensure a cleaner, greener state for future generations.” Building on that theme, she wrote “on this day we renew our commitment to making environmentally conscious changes in our lives so that our children and grandchildren can live that better, cleaner future.”
KCCI.com
Securing Our Schools: How Iowa school districts stack up against the rest of the country
DES MOINES, Iowa — Sending a child off to school and knowing they're safe is something every parent thinks about. The Hearst Television National Investigative Unit and Hearst Newspapers sent a school safety questionnaire to every school district in the country. 32 school districts in Iowa responded. All of...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says no to federal child care aid
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office and leaders in the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services declined to sign off on a federal grant application that could have brought Iowa $30 million in funding for child care services.The governor's office did not want to commit $3 million in matching state funds towards child care, the Dispatch reports.Why it matters: One of the state's biggest concerns is access to child care, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and disproportionately hurts women in the workplace.A 2021 state report showed one in four Iowans live in a child care desert. That figure jumped...
Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans
My mom was in the hospital most of the week before Election Day. It wasn’t planned, so she had not voted early or requested an absentee ballot before she was admitted. I knew she wanted to vote, so last weekend I called her county auditor’s office to ask about voting from the hospital. Iowa’s law […] The post Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa’s anti-hazing laws are not among the nation’s toughest
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Education and sports are designed to build camaraderie but the alleged assault case involving hazing within the Roland-Story School District has some parents wondering if their child’s place of learning is becoming a place of pain. “I want answers and I want us all to come together. It’s that simple,” said […]
Murray Shines For The Hawkeyes In Big Road Win
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery has put together the most difficult non-conference schedule in his 13 years at Iowa. He believes that much in this veteran Iowa team. Last night was the first real test of the season, a road game at Seton Hall. The Hawkeyes passed with flying colors.
