2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
GOP eyes new priorities for House, starting with Biden probe
WASHINGTON — The Republican Party’s capture of the House majority, though narrow, will soon transform the agenda in Washington, em
Benzinga
Biden's U-Turn: US Govt Moves To Protect Saudi Prince From Lawsuit In Khashoggi Killing
Taking a U-turn on Jamal Khashoggi‘s killing, the Joe Biden administration said Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman should be granted immunity. What Happened: A court filing made by the U.S. Justice Department lawyers, at the request of the State Department, said because Salman was recently made the Saudi prime minister, as a foreign head of government, he should be considered immune from a lawsuit, reported the Associated Press.
U.S. House Republicans make investigation of Biden a top priority
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - After winning control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republicans said on Thursday that investigating President Joe Biden and his family's business dealings will be their top oversight priority when they formally take power next year.
North Korea fires long-range missile landing near Japan, draws condemnation
SEOUL/TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday that Japanese officials said had sufficient range to reach the mainland of the United States and that landed just 200 kilometres (130 miles) off Japan.
Key Evangelical Figures Turn On Trump: 'He Used Us'
One ripped the ex-president for acting "like a little elementary schoolchild." Another warned that if the GOP turns to him in 2024, "we will get destroyed.”
Elections 2022: We learned that common sense beats extremism | Opinion
It may be weeks before we have the final seat count in the House, but, regardless, the broader lessons from this historic election are clear as day. Red ripple: First, there was no red wave — or even a ripple. In district after district, common-sense moderation and sanity won out over extremism and Trumpism. Overall, voters decided they didn’t want more far-right obstructionists in Congress — they sought out Democratic problem solvers willing to work with both sides to get stuff done for their families. They backed candidates who talked up the possibilities for our country, celebrated our great diversity and leaned into optimism — not those who peddled hate, division and despair. And they made clear that they’re sick of the dysfunction and chaos.
Supreme Court green-lights 4 executions in 4 states in 24 hours
The Supreme Court, among its other responsibilities, is the court of last resort for prisoners about to be executed in the states that still utilize capital punishment. And these last few weeks have been busy ones for the justices in the death penalty department. Of the 17 emergency applications the Supreme Court has "considered (and denied) over the first six weeks of its October 2022 term, eight have sought a stay of an impending execution," University of Texas law professor Steve Vladek noted Thursday. Four of those terse denials to block executions were issued over a 24 hour period from Wednesday...
Russia Digs In as Kremlin Prepares for Ukrainian Push in Crimea
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to take back Crimea hours after launching his Kherson counteroffensive.
US and allies vow pressure on North Korea after new missile launch
US Vice President Kamala Harris and leaders from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada vowed to pressure North Korea as they held urgent talks Friday on Pyongyang's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Hours after North Korea launched the missile, which Japan said was capable of striking the US mainland, Harris met the leaders of close US partners on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in Bangkok.
Benzinga
TikTok Proves The Bane As FBI Takes Down 'World's Largest' Pirated E-Book Library Run By 2 Russians
The U.S. Department of Justice has charged two Russian nationals for operating Z-Library, an online e-book piracy website. What Happened: The Department of Justice has charged Anton Napolsky and Valeriia Ermakova with "criminal copyright infringement, wire fraud and money laundering for operating Z-Library, an online e-book piracy website." The website claims to be "the world's largest library."
Imprisoned Russian activist honored with human rights award
An imprisoned Russian opposition activist who was honored by a human rights advocacy group dedicated his award to the thousands of people who have been arrested or detained in Russia for protesting President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine war live: remains of explosives found at Nord Stream pipeline blast site; 10m Ukrainians without power, says Zelenskiy
Swedish prosecutor does not name suspects but confirms sabotage; nearly one in four Ukrainians cut off from grid as first snow falls
