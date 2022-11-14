ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Biden's U-Turn: US Govt Moves To Protect Saudi Prince From Lawsuit In Khashoggi Killing

Taking a U-turn on Jamal Khashoggi‘s killing, the Joe Biden administration said Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman should be granted immunity. What Happened: A court filing made by the U.S. Justice Department lawyers, at the request of the State Department, said because Salman was recently made the Saudi prime minister, as a foreign head of government, he should be considered immune from a lawsuit, reported the Associated Press.
New Jersey Herald

Elections 2022: We learned that common sense beats extremism | Opinion

It may be weeks before we have the final seat count in the House, but, regardless, the broader lessons from this historic election are clear as day. Red ripple: First, there was no red wave — or even a ripple. In district after district, common-sense moderation and sanity won out over extremism and Trumpism. Overall, voters decided they didn’t want more far-right obstructionists in Congress — they sought out Democratic problem solvers willing to work with both sides to get stuff done for their families. They backed candidates who talked up the possibilities for our country, celebrated our great diversity and leaned into optimism — not those who peddled hate, division and despair. And they made clear that they’re sick of the dysfunction and chaos.
The Week

Supreme Court green-lights 4 executions in 4 states in 24 hours

The Supreme Court, among its other responsibilities, is the court of last resort for prisoners about to be executed in the states that still utilize capital punishment. And these last few weeks have been busy ones for the justices in the death penalty department. Of the 17 emergency applications the Supreme Court has "considered (and denied) over the first six weeks of its October 2022 term, eight have sought a stay of an impending execution," University of Texas law professor Steve Vladek noted Thursday.  Four of those terse denials to block executions were issued over a 24 hour period from Wednesday...
AFP

US and allies vow pressure on North Korea after new missile launch

US Vice President Kamala Harris and leaders from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada vowed to pressure North Korea as they held urgent talks Friday on Pyongyang's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Hours after North Korea launched the missile, which Japan said was capable of striking the US mainland, Harris met the leaders of close US partners on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in Bangkok.
Benzinga

TikTok Proves The Bane As FBI Takes Down 'World's Largest' Pirated E-Book Library Run By 2 Russians

The U.S. Department of Justice has charged two Russian nationals for operating Z-Library, an online e-book piracy website. What Happened: The Department of Justice has charged Anton Napolsky and Valeriia Ermakova with "criminal copyright infringement, wire fraud and money laundering for operating Z-Library, an online e-book piracy website." The website claims to be "the world's largest library."

