Bay Net
MISSING PERSON: Richard Lee Brady, Age 17; Last Seen In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Richard Lee Brady, Black male age 17. 5′ 8″ tall, 150 pounds. If seen, call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008. Please share and continue to...
Bay Net
Catherine Marie “Cathy” Cross
Catherine Marie “Cathy” Cross, 80, of Aquasco, MD, who loved to be called Mom by her children and Memaw by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, departed her loving family peacefully on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home. She was born on November 17, 1941, in Indian Head, MD to the late Albert Tayman Knott and Mary Lucy (Baden) Knott.
Bay Net
PGPD Mourns The Loss Of Sheriff High
LANDOVER, Md. – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our former Chief of Police and current Prince George’s County Sheriff, Melvin C. High. Sheriff High was a giant of a man. His calming presence, reassuring command style, and exceptional leadership added to his distinguished persona.
Bay Net
Donna Lorraine Boswell
Donna Lorraine Boswell, 91, passed away on November 12, 2022, in Waldorf, MD. Donna was the epitome of a loving mom and grandmother. Her hugs, her cooking, her kindness, her green thumb, her face squeezes, and her kisses will be missed along with her chocolate and chocolate cake. Donna was...
Bay Net
New La Plata Court Help Center Opens In Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. – On Monday, members of the Maryland Judiciary, representatives from the Charles County Board of County Commissioners, and Maryland Center for Legal Assistance (MCLA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Maryland Legal Aid, celebrated the grand opening of the new court help center in La Plata. The center officially opened in July and began offering walk-in services to self-represented litigants. This court help center is the second all-civil court help center, after Frederick. Although this center is in the circuit court, litigants with District Court matters can also find assistance at the center.
Bay Net
Mary Louise McClay Clark
Mary Louise McClay Clark, 86 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on November 12, 2022, at home. She was born on April 24, 1936, in Baltimore, MD to the late Rev. Harold Robinson McClay, Sr. and Mary Louise Rose. Mary Lou (Sis) grew up as a preacher’s daughter in several areas...
Bay Net
Mary Louise Canter “Mary Lou”
Mary Louise Canter, 75 of Lexington Park, MD passed away peacefully on November 8, 2022 at Calvert Memorial Health Center in Prince Frederick, MD with her family at her side. She was born on April 7, 1947 in Upper Marlboro, MD to the late Albert Leroy Canter and Marion Regina Richards Canter. She was raised in Upper Marlboro where she attended Catholic Schools, lived in Baden for many years, and later relocated to St. Mary’s County where she resided for more than 30 years.
Bay Net
Chieko Nozaki Galbreath
Chieko Nozaki Galbreath, 82, of Waldorf, MD, departed this life on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, MD. She was born in Miyazaki, Japan to the late Shigenobu Nozaki and Tayuko (Iwase) Nozaki. Chieko was one of seven children and graduated...
Bay Net
SMECO Employees Raise $55,000 For The Center For Children
HUGHESVILLE, Md. – Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) employees held a fund-raising event and donated $55,000 to the Center for Children. “Children are a vulnerable population and helping families establish safe and healthy homes is crucial to the well-being of the community and society as a whole. We selected the Center for Children as this year’s fundraising recipient because it provides a wide range of resources to support and nurture the protection of children locally,” said Natalie Cotton, SMECO’s government affairs and community relations director.
Bay Net
Southern Middle School Food Drive Helps To End Hunger In Calvert County
LUSBY, Md. – Angela Cox is the Student Government advisor at Southern Middle School. Students who are a part of the Student Government at Southern recently led a food drive for End Hunger Calvert County. End Hunger Calvert County collects food and money to help the hungry in Calvert...
Bay Net
Community Invited To Sheriff Cameron’s Final Salute
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Office of the Sheriff invites the public to attend the Final Salute ceremony for Sheriff Tim Cameron on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Sheriff Cameron has faithfully and professionally served as St. Mary’s County Sheriff since he was first elected in 2006. Sheriff Cameron was elected to and served four consecutive terms in office – a feat no other predecessor accomplished in St. Mary’s County history.
Bay Net
Winning Big Twice Is Just As Nice For Waldorf Player
WALDORF, Md. – Lottery luck strikes twice for Dimas Montoya of Charles County. He won $100,000 on a scratch-off in 2016 and $50,000 this month playing Powerball. Wins major Powerball and scratch-off prize in recent years. Charles County resident Dimas Montoya is once again celebrating a big Lottery win....
Bay Net
Crime Solvers Offering Reward For Suspect Wanted In Waldorf Homicide
WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect wanted in connection with a shooting / homicide that occurred last month. On October 23, the victim, Aden Christopher Garcia, 19, of Waldorf, was a passenger inside a car in the...
Bay Net
Deputy McLean Awarded For DUI Enforcement
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Congratulations to Deputy Ryan McLean for his recognition as the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s top DUI arrest producer in 2021-2022. Deputy McLean was awarded this week at a ceremony held by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Deputy McLean entered duty with the...
Bay Net
Foundation 4 Heroes Is Giving Away An Awesome Christmas Gift
CALIFORNIA, Md. – This Christmas, the Foundation 4 Heroes is looking to donate an awesome gift to a special child. Imagine cruising the sidewalks in style in this luxurious, battery-operated, environmentally-friendly vehicle. The vehicle comes with everything you need to complete your very own children’s electric car and will...
Bay Net
Tenth District VFD Releases Official Statement Regarding Tanker 8 Collision
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – November 16, 2022: Just after 1500 hours today, Tanker 8 was dispatched to a reported structure fire on Accokeek Road in Prince George’s County. While responding, Tanker 8 was involved in a collision while negotiating the turn from Hawthorne Road onto northbound Indian Head Highway.
Bay Net
Woman Charged In Connection With Waldorf Stabbing Case
WALDORF, Md. – On November 13 at 7:46 p.m., officers responded to the 12100 block of Ell Lane in Waldorf for the report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they located a male victim in the hallway of an apartment building with a stab wound to his back. Officers rendered first aid until medics arrived and transported the victim to a hospital with injuries that were later determined not to be life threatening.
Bay Net
La Plata Police Bust Self-Storage Burglar With Firearm, Cocaine
LA PLATA, Md. – On November 16th at approximately 1:43 a.m., a La Plata police officer was conducting a premise check of a self-storage business on North La Plata Court when he interrupted a burglary of a storage unit. The individual was quickly detained and found to be in...
Bay Net
Lexington Park Men Arrested On CDS, Firearm Charges
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested two Lexington Park men this week upon execution of a search warrant resulting in CDS and firearm charges. In October 2022, detectives began an investigation involving the distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substances at...
Bay Net
Football Coaches From LHS, SMR, GMHS, And PAX Talk Community Support On The BayNet’s Student Athlete Spotlight Podcast
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — On the second episode of Student Athlete Spotlight, Aaron Brady talks with high school football coaches Justin Cunningham from Leonardtown, Gary Wynn from St. Mary’s Ryken, Tyrone Bell from Great Mills, and Steve Crounse from Patuxent about what it is like to be a coach, expectations set for students, and what parents can do to support the team.
