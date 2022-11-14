ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loxley, AL

Loxley Police investigating ‘suspicious’ incidents, warn residents of rumors

By Blake Brown
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28X8Y3_0jAbqWsz00

LOXLEY, Ala. ( WKRG ) – Loxley Police are asking residents to remain alert, but to be careful when believing every social media post about suspicious activity in recent days.

Facebook rumors have been circulating for days with some thinking recent incidents, including a report of a suspicious person near a home on Loxley Woods Ln., are related to an assault that was reported on October 20th in the Rosinton community. At this time police believe the reports are not related.

57-year-old man dead at Atmore Municipal Jail: SBI investigating

“None of these calls for service were related to the crime that occurred October 20th. We have confirmed a “suspicious person” wearing a Black hoodie was a young adult involved in an altercation with another male over a mutual girlfriend and a “suspicious vehicle” in the area was contacted several times and confirmed to be a hunter in the area setting up stands and preparing property for season,” Loxley Police said in a statement Monday.

Loxley Police say they’re treating each call seriously and are following up with every lead. Investigators say more officers are patrolling neighborhoods and they’re also meeting with homeowner’s association’s to hear their concerns. The Loxley Police Department says if you see something to report it, but to be cautious with what you see on social media.

“This spread of false or partial information can cause unnecessary concerns. All citizens, regardless of current incidents, should always be diligent in their homes and communities. Just a few tips would be make sure the exterior of your home and yard are well lit, install security cameras or even use a trail camera, lock your vehicles and do not leave valuables in visible areas, and report suspicious activity immediately to assist law enforcement in contacting persons,” the statement continued.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Chickasaw police investigating deadly shooting, MCSO assisting

UPDATE (11:58 p.m.): Chickasaw officials confirmed that the person shot and killed was a 21-year-old female. She was shot multiple times in her home. Officers said there was no sign of forced entry into the home and it appeared someone started shooting at the house when they approached it. The subject allegedly kept shooting when […]
CHICKASAW, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Police respond to shooting involving occupied vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle was struck by gunfire Wednesday night. Police responded to the call at around 8:24 p.m. to the 2000 block of Josephine Street. A male victim reported he drove away from the Azalea Point Apartments at 651 Azalea Road after hearing gunshots, according to authorities. The victim noticed his vehicle had been shot when he arrived at his residence, said police.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested after breaking into two homes in one day in Escambia Co., deputies say

Correction: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office clarified both burglaries happened on Nov. 15. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after breaking into two different homes in three days, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Zachary Seth Murdock, 28, was charged with burglary and damage to property. On Nov. 15, deputies said they […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 students arrested in Daphne Middle School threat, 1 released: Police

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Daphne Police Department announced they arrested two female students in relation to a school threat Thursday. According to officials, a note was found in the bathroom threatening to “shoot up” the school. DMS was not put on lockdown during the investigation; however, increased law enforcement was at the […]
DAPHNE, AL
utv44.com

Daphne Police arrest two juveniles after middle school threat hoax

DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — UPDATE. Daphne Police have issued an update via their Facebook page:. Incident at Daphne Middle School: On the morning of 11/17/2022 a DMS student reported finding a handwritten note that a shooting was planned to take place later in the day. The SRO began an immediate investigation and additional personnel were sent to the school as a precaution.
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD looking for woman they say stabbed boyfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are looking for a woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend. Officers responded to a domestic violence call around 3:12 p.m. Tuesday to the Chateau Orleans Apartments at 3252 Orleans St. where they said a man had been stabbed and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile shooting leaves one man in critical condition

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot during a fight, according to the Mobile Police Department. On Tuesday, officers responded Providence Hospital at 10:44 a.m. after a man arrived with a gunshot wound. Authorities said they located the victim’s girlfriend and discovered she...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

63K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy