cbs4indy.com
A windy, cold Friday with snow showers; a warming trend starts this weekend
November started mild with high temperatures in the 70s, for 4 of the first 7 days of the month. For the past six days we have been much colder. Indianapolis has been 6.0° below average, and the chilly trend will continue through the weekend. Another cold front will move across central Indiana this evening and reinforce the cold air. Ahead of the front, a few snow showers will be possible this evening. Like last night, there will be brief bursts of snow that reduce visibility and lead to light accumulations. This means more slick spots will develop.
cbs4indy.com
Snow showers around into Saturday, warmer next week
INDIANAPOLIS – It has been a cold week with snow flurries and showers around throughout the week. A few more snow showers and flurries will be possible into Saturday before the sunshine and warmer temperatures return!. Cold, drier Thursday. For the rest of your Thursday, temperatures will top off...
cbs4indy.com
Temperatures will stay cold this week; cloudy with a daily chance for flurries
For the month of November Indianapolis averages .8″ of snow, and the record 2.7″ we received this past Saturday has us well above average for the season. Our cloudy weather pattern will stick around and give us a daily chance for flurries and snow showers Wednesday and Thursday but no accumulation is expected. Another cold front will move across the state Friday and give us a better chance for light snow.
Fox 59
Cold pattern tightens its grip
INDIANAPOLIS – Today is the fifth straight day with high temperatures failing to come within just 10 degrees of average. Surprising as that may sound, the coldest weather still has not arrived. Steady drying, but snow hangs around. Snow has been the subject of our weather on Wednesday. Though...
WISH-TV
What is a snow squall?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A snow squall is an intense burst of heavy snow that drops visibility quickly on the roadways. Squalls pose a risk to drivers because of how quickly conditions can change within minutes. Gusty winds may be embedded within any squalls as snow fastly accumulates. Scattered snow...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sporadic heavy snow bursts through Friday morning, unseasonably cold temperatures for the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — It's "snow globe weather" in central Indiana with widespread flurries, snow showers and heavier snow bursts at times. The latter makes for tricky travel as they can cause quick-changing conditions for drivers. These heavier bursts oftentimes lead to accidents due to their sudden onset of snow-covered roads and near-whiteout conditions.
cbs4indy.com
Getting colder; It’s a big day in history
We’re in for another cold day! Temperatures will only peak in the mid 30s Thursday afternoon. It will be breezy too, with wind chills down in the teens and lower 20s throughout the day. Don’t expect as much snow coverage as had on Wednesday. Flurries will linger through the morning but we could even see some peaks of sunshine this afternoon. However, that sun won’t help us warm much and another cold front comes through tonight, reinforcing the cold air.
WISH-TV
How road temperatures will affect Tuesday’s snow
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While snowfall remains a possibility for many Tuesday morning in central Indiana, something to monitor will be the road temperatures. Multiple inches of snow fell on Saturday. For some spots, the snow was a little bit slow to accumulate on the roads. Tuesday morning road temperatures...
Snow plows on standby as more winter weather expected
INDIANAPOLIS — Snow plows are at the ready as central Indiana expects more winter weather Monday night. The first measurable snowfall of the season comes Saturday and with it unseasonably cold temperatures. With the chillier conditions, roads may turn slick with the winter precipitation. Hamilton County EMA Dep. Director Ryan Tennessen said this past Saturday […]
cbs4indy.com
Indiana drought conditions continue to worsen
INDIANA — Every Thursday the Drought Monitor is updated and this week our drought conditions have worsened. So far for the month of November, Indianapolis has picked up 0.33″ of precipitation, which is 1.52″ below where we should be so far. This count does include the snowfall Indy received.
cbs4indy.com
More snow is on the way for Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 20s! We have a cold week ahead with snow chances mixed in throughout the week. For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the lower 40s with mostly sunny skies. This will be the warmest day of the week. Clouds will increase as we head into the evening and overnight ahead of our next snow showers. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
cbs4indy.com
What to expect at this year’s Circle of Lights
INDIANAPOLIS — Preparations continued Thursday for the Circle of Lights next Friday which includes an increased security presence. The Circle of Lights officially kicks off the holiday season in Indianapolis. Thousands pack into Monument Circle to watch them flip the switch and illuminate one of the biggest Christmas trees around.
Drivers expected to see highest Thanksgiving gas prices ever
When drivers hit the road to go to a Thanksgiving event, they will see the highest gas prices on record.
WTHR
LIST: Winter events, holiday activities in central Indiana that you don't want to miss
Make the most of the winter season by trying out some of the best cold-weather activities central Indiana has to offer. If you needed a sign — or maybe a gentle nudge — to season the day this winter, this is it. The holiday season has finally arrived!...
Gleaners returning to drive-thru distributions
INDIANAPOLIS — Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana announced Monday that it is returning to drive-thru distributions, similar to what occurred during the pandemic. Gleaners cited sustained increased need as the reason for the move. The food bank says that the amount of residents being served is up 50% from the start of the year. “We […]
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Doctors urge caution at Thanksgiving gatherings to prevent a surge in RSV
INDIANAPOLIS — Doctors are urging caution in planning holiday gatherings as we approach Thanksgiving next week. There's growing concern about another surge in RSV infections in children. So doctors are suggesting specific steps to reduce risk for your family because the consequences can be serious if you don't. The...
WISH-TV
Fire officials warn against dangers of space heaters
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Firefighters are sounding a seasonal alarm. With these week’s falling temperatures, they’re giving a timely reminder of the dangers of trying to stay warm with something like a space heater. According to the National Fire Protection Association, 81% of home heating fire deaths...
Yelp names downtown Indy bakery as place for best pastries in Indiana
Pastries can be a sweet (or savory) way to start your day, and Yelp has named a downtown Indianapolis bakery as the best place for pastries in all of Indiana. Give it up for Leviathan Bakehouse, which opened during the summer of 2020. The bakehouse features everything from danishes to kouign-amanns. “The core of our […]
cbs4indy.com
Boone County students released early after pesticide accidentally spilled near shop garage
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Students at one central Indiana high school got an unexpected early dismissal after an accident that happened near the shop garage. Western Boone County Community School Corporation said the accident happened in a storage area next to the shop garage around 11 a.m. Thursday. A quart-sized glass container of Malathion was knocked off a shelf.
