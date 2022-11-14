Robert “Bob” Dixon, 86, passed away with family by his side and blessed with anointing of sick at 2:48 p.m. Monday, November 14, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born November 11, 1936 in Alton, he was the son of Walter James Dixon Sr. and Marie (Frohock) Dixon. Mr. Dixon graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in Alton and St. Benedict’s College in Atchison, KS and served in the U.S. Air Force. On September 16, 1961 he married the former Mary Elizabeth Horat at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. She survives. Mr. Dixon began his career with Dixon Distributing in 1961 where he served as President from 1973 until he retired in 2008. He served as board member and past Chairman of Associated Beer Distributors of Illinois and the ABDI-PAC. Active in the community, he supported SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Marquette High School and the St. Vincent DePaul Society and was a member of the Alton Knights of Columbus. He was a longtime board member for Pride, Inc. of which Dixon Distributing was a founding member, and supported many community events including July 4th on the Mississippi, downtown block parties and church picnics. In 1993 he earned an award from Illinois Governor Jim Edgar for his collaboration between owners and employees during the flood, providing drinking water to the public. Among his favorite things to do were golfing, traveling, going to church picnics and spending time in Naples, FL with family. Along with his wife, Mary, he is survived by two sons, Scott Dixon (Julian Trujillo) and Craig Dixon (Katie Halloran) both of Alton, three grandchildren, Ellie of Edwardsville, Anna of Chicago, and Will of Alton, a brother, Jack Dixon of Godfrey and a sister, Jane Whobrey (Larry) of Morton, IL. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter James Dixon Jr. and Don Hadley Dixon. Visitation will be from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Father Steve Pohlman will officiate. Burial will be private at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church or Marquette Catholic High School. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

