advantagenews.com
Kenneth Paul Hierman
Kenneth Paul Hierman, 86, passed away 6:40 pm, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at River Crossings in Alton. He attended Blair School in East Alton, graduated from East Alton-Wood River High School in 1965, received his Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Fine Arts and Education from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. He served in U.S Army.
advantagenews.com
Theresa Y. McArthur
Theresa Y. McArthur, 60, passed away at 3:35pm on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on July 28, 1962, in Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of the late Frank and Yvonne (Jeffries) Jacobson, Sr. She married Glenn McArthur on December 19, 1987, in Chillicothe, Illinois, and he survives. Other survivors include two daughters: Jaime McArthur of Godfrey, Cherise “Rees” McArthur of Highland, a son and daughter in law: Christopher and Kelsi McArthur of Bethalto, eight grandchildren: Jayda, Tia, Ethan, Zoey, Bryce, Aiden, Brynnlee, Aria, four great grandchildren: Vivian, Jawan, Adair, A’Nylah, a sister and brother in law: Debbie and Doug Meehan of Littleton, Colorada, three brothers and two sisters in law: Frank and Linnea Jacobson, Jr. of Charlotte, North Carolina, Leland Jacobson of Tremont, Illinois, Clyde and Crystal Jacobson of Hensley, Arkansas, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
advantagenews.com
Steven Silvey
On Monday, November 14, 2022, Steven Norris Silvey, loving husband and father of 3 daughters, passed away at age 66. Steve was born February 5, 1956 in East St. Louis, IL to Norris and Joy (Motley) Silvey. He received his degree in Mathematics from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville in 1978 and was the Chief Information Officer and Assistant Vice President of the Federal Reserve of St. Louis, where he worked for over 30 years. On September 3, 1976, he married Judy Lynn Fulton at the First Baptist Church in Collinsville. They raised two daughters, Kelly and Rebecca, and gained a bonus daughter Elizabeth in 2011.
advantagenews.com
Alva Antone Lumley
Alva Antone Lumley, 102, entered eternal life at 9:16 am on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at his home in Godfrey with his family by his side. He was born on May 8, 1920, in Kampsville, the son of George and Anna (Hagen) Lumley. Alva married Lorraine Klunk on September 23,...
advantagenews.com
Ellareigna Watkins
Ellareigna Paige Watkins was born and died at 10:40 a.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. She is survived by her mother, Millennia Paige Becker of Granite City; her father, Devin Allen Watkins of Granite City; maternal grandmother, Colleen (John Blaylock) Fields-Blaylock of Granite City; paternal grandmother, Angela Nagle of Granite City and paternal grandfather, Dennis Watkins of Granite City. Also surviving are maternal great grandmothers; Sylvia Fields and Rosie Griffith; maternal great grandfather, Jack Becker and paternal great grandparents, Miguel and Theresa Huitron. She is also survived by aunt and uncle, Destany & Juney Watkins; uncle, David Pyles and many aunts and uncles.
advantagenews.com
Cheryl Ann Strohbeck
Cheryl Ann Strohbeck, 74, of Brighton, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at her home, following a lifetime of bringing joy and love to others. She was born November 19, 1947, in Carrollton, Illinois, daughter of the late Charles and Betty (Schaaf) Witt. Cheryl married Larry Lee Strohbeck, on August...
advantagenews.com
Ruth Harris
Ruth Bradshaw was born December 11, 1924, in Jackson County, Illinois, to William and Gertrude (White) Bradshaw. Bradshaw graduated from Gorham Community High School in 1942, Alton Memorial School of Nursing in 1946, and McKendree University in 1975 with a degree in Psychology. She worked as a registered nurse at Alton Memorial Hospital (where she also taught in the nursing program) and as a school nurse in Alton and Edwardsville, serving as Edwardsville School Corporation’s Health Coordinator in the mid 1990s. She was a longstanding member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Rosewood Heights, as well as a member of the Edwardsville and Illinois Education Associations.
advantagenews.com
Robert Dixon
Robert “Bob” Dixon, 86, passed away with family by his side and blessed with anointing of sick at 2:48 p.m. Monday, November 14, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born November 11, 1936 in Alton, he was the son of Walter James Dixon Sr. and Marie (Frohock) Dixon. Mr. Dixon graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in Alton and St. Benedict’s College in Atchison, KS and served in the U.S. Air Force. On September 16, 1961 he married the former Mary Elizabeth Horat at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. She survives. Mr. Dixon began his career with Dixon Distributing in 1961 where he served as President from 1973 until he retired in 2008. He served as board member and past Chairman of Associated Beer Distributors of Illinois and the ABDI-PAC. Active in the community, he supported SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Marquette High School and the St. Vincent DePaul Society and was a member of the Alton Knights of Columbus. He was a longtime board member for Pride, Inc. of which Dixon Distributing was a founding member, and supported many community events including July 4th on the Mississippi, downtown block parties and church picnics. In 1993 he earned an award from Illinois Governor Jim Edgar for his collaboration between owners and employees during the flood, providing drinking water to the public. Among his favorite things to do were golfing, traveling, going to church picnics and spending time in Naples, FL with family. Along with his wife, Mary, he is survived by two sons, Scott Dixon (Julian Trujillo) and Craig Dixon (Katie Halloran) both of Alton, three grandchildren, Ellie of Edwardsville, Anna of Chicago, and Will of Alton, a brother, Jack Dixon of Godfrey and a sister, Jane Whobrey (Larry) of Morton, IL. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter James Dixon Jr. and Don Hadley Dixon. Visitation will be from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Father Steve Pohlman will officiate. Burial will be private at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church or Marquette Catholic High School. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Edwin Klunk
Edwin Paul Klunk, 80, passed away on November 13, 2022 in Jerseyville. He was born on March 30, 1942 in Jersey County to Alfred & Dorothy (Bartlett) Klunk. He attended all 8 years of his education at Holy Ghost School. Ed married Karen Lynn Snell on September 14, 1963 at Holy Ghost Church. Ed was raised on a farm in Jersey County and learned the values of hard work and perseverance. He was a devout Christian who never steered away from his Catholic faith. He was a quiet man whose words were few but meaningful and he possessed a keen sense of humor. He took pride in a job well done and made many friends in Jersey, Greene, and Calhoun counties. He was a master of his craft which always involved a mechanical aspect and there was nothing he could not fix. He loved working on and being on a lawn mower or tractor and spent most of his life doing so. He loved his wife, children, and extended family and enjoyed spending time with all. He will be missed by his community and all who knew him. Ed was a member of Holy Ghost Church. He is survived by his wife: Karen Klunk of Jerseyville; his children: Vickie Klunk of Jerseyville, David Paul (Katherine) Klunk of Tennessee, and Gregory (Ruby) Klunk of Kentucky; his grandchildren: Kyle (Ashley) Klunk, Mitchell Klunk, Brianna (Bradley) Long, and Amanda (Shane) Moberly; his great-grandchildren: Hannah, Hayden, Braxton, and Opal; his siblings: Janet (Robert) Lake of Carrollton and Betty Schnettgoecke of Carrollton; his brother-in-law: Richard (Sharon) Snell of Indiana; and his many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother: Robert Klunk, sister: Doris (Frederick) Egelhoff, In-laws: Kenneth & Dorothy Snell, sister-in-law: Wanda Henderson, and brother-in-law: Bernard Schnettgoecke. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 10:00 am – 12:00 (noon) at Holy Ghost Church. Funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 12:00 (noon) at Holy Ghost Church. Father Hyland Smith will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Francis-Holy Ghost Schools or to masses.
advantagenews.com
Jon Brackett
Jon A. Brackett, 63, of Hardin, passed away at 2:04 p.m. on November 12, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. after a long hard fought battle with his health. He was born on July 11, 1959, in Jacksonville, IL to Richard M. “Dick” Brackett and the...
advantagenews.com
Joyce Linenfelser
Joyce A. Linenfelser, age 81 of Highland, IL, died Monday, November 14, 2022, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL. She was born on Monday, January 6, 1941, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Fremont and Eugenia (nee Hoffman) Bargetzi. On Saturday, January 17, 1959, she married Gene E....
advantagenews.com
Charlotte Hayward
Charlotte Ann Hayward, 36, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Paris, Texas on September 8, 1986 and was the dearly loved daughter of John and Ruth (Pepper) Hayward. Charlotte graduated high school in Eugene, Oregon with the Class of 2004. After...
advantagenews.com
Clara Wehrend
Clara B. L. Wehrend, age 97 of Glen Carbon, IL, (formerly of Hamel, IL) died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. She was born on Tuesday, November 18, 1924, in Yorktown, IA, the daughter of Henry and Frieda (nee Ponick) Behrhorst. She was a member of...
advantagenews.com
Gerald Burch
Gerald Burch, 90, passed away on November 14, 2022 at Jersey Community Hospital. He was born on September 1, 1932 in Fieldon to Alva F. & Mattie E. (Phipps) Burch. He was a proud US Navy veteran. He loved hunting, mushroom hunting, fishing, playing softball, and going on his jon boat. He would also always offer you a refreshment and tell you a joke. Jerry was also retired from Laclede Steel and a member of Fieldon United Church of Christ. He had a longtime companion, Joyce Pieper, and they shared 23 years together. They enjoyed each other, fishing, traveling, and taking care of one another. He is survived by his children: Gwen (Don) Schmoeller of Godfrey and Gerald F. Burch, Jr. of Chicago; his grandchildren: Brandi M. Brackett of Jerseyville and Steven Schmoeller of Godfrey; his companion: Joyce Pieper; his sister-in-laws: Francis Burch and Deb (Steve) Haag; his brother-in-laws: James Klunk, Joe Dunham, and Ralph (Yonnie) Dunham; and his several nieces and nephews. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, grandson: Patrick Schmoeller, two wives: Mae (Dunham) Burch and Sonia Lawson, siblings: John (Esther) Burch, Robert Burch, and Alice Klunk, sister-in-laws: Mae’s identical twin Faye (Donald) Lavey and Bernita Dunham, nephew: Bobby Burch, and niece: Debbie (Burch) Hartley. Visitation will take place on November 19, 2022 from 10:00 am – 12:00 (noon) at Fieldon United Church of Christ. Funeral will take place on November 19, 2022 at 12:00 (noon) at Fieldon United Church of Christ. Pastor Donna Smith-Pupillo will be officiating the service and burial will take place at Fieldon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fieldon United Church of Christ.
advantagenews.com
Russell Wintjen Sr.
Russell Gene Wintjen Sr., 84, passed away at 5:09 p.m., Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Jersey Community Hospital. He was born on July 31, 1938, one of five children born to the late Andrew and Bertha (Cloninger) Wintjen. Gene grew up near Pleasant Hill, but on the weekends you would often find him at the cabin.
advantagenews.com
Alton couple to chair Tree of Lights effort
An Alton couple has stepped up to serve as leaders of the local Tree of Lights campaign for the Salvation Army Madison County Corps. Dr. John and Barb Hoelscher will help kick off the campaign on Friday night at the annual tree lighting at Lincoln Douglas Square where the Salvation Army will serve cookies and hot chocolate.
advantagenews.com
Jacob Edwards
Jacob “Jake” Carlyle Edwards, 79, died at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at his residence. He was born June 17, 1943 in Alton the son of the late Ivan Thomas “Tom” and Margaret L. (Critcher) Edwards. Jacob served in the United States Marine Corps for 3 years and retired after 33 years as an engineer for Norfolk and Southern Railroad.
advantagenews.com
Tree lighting Thursday at Alton's Statehouse Circle
There will be a tree lighting Thursday evening at Alton’s Statehouse Circle. Fourth Ward Alderwoman Rosie Brown is spearheading the effort to place a tree at the circle and give those that travel through the area another tree to enjoy this holiday season. She tells The Big Z the...
advantagenews.com
Grafton Museum project manager honored
The Grafton City Council has thanked a long-time volunteer for her work in guiding the process of creating the city’s new museum. Lou Lenkman received a Certificate of Appreciation from Mayor Mike Morrow at Tuesday’s council meeting, thanking her for “outstanding service and leadership” as Project Manager for the Edward Amburg Historical Museum.
advantagenews.com
Christmas 4 Our Kids
Your browser does not support the audio element. Jordan Anderson and Sonja Collins from the Alton School District talk about the annual Christmas 4 Our Kids effort.
