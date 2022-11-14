Read full article on original website
theriver953.com
FCSO responds to shots fired barricade situation
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) reports responding to a shots fired and barricade situation in Stephens City on Nov.16. Shortly after 5 p.m. FCSO Deputies responded to shots. being fired inside a residence at 400 Westmoreland Drive. All. other occupants of the home were able to evacuate safely...
Double Hotel Homicide Under Investigation In Hagerstown: Police
Authorities say that a double homicide in a Maryland hotel - possibly a mother and young daughter, according to a report - is under investigation after two bodies were found on Wednesday afternoon. In Washington County, embers of the Hagerstown Police Department responded to the APM Inn and Suites on...
wfmd.com
Fire Which Damaged Home In Williamsport Ruled Accidental
House on Hickory School Rd. in Williamsport (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Williamsport, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire in Williamsport Thursday morning. Just before 8:30 AM, fire fighters responded to 11020 Hickory School Road for a house fire. They spent 15-minutes bringing...
Police: Mother and 4-year-old daughter found dead in Hagerstown hotel
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Police are trying to determine what happened after a mother and her young daughter were found dead in a Hagerstown hotel room Wednesday afternoon. Officers with the Hagerstown Police Department responded to APM Hotel and Suites at 431 Dual Highway around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. At the scene, officers found two women suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in a hotel room. The women were pronounced dead at the scene.
wfmd.com
Police Investigating Double Murder In Hagerstown
Homicide was targeted and deliberate, police say. Hagerstown, Md. (BW)- Two people were found dead inside a Hagerstown hotel room on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Police were dispatched to the APM Inn and Suites around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday evening. Criminal investigators and the Westrern Maryland Regional Crime Lab were sent to...
wfmd.com
Historic Home In Carroll County Damaged By Fire
The cause is labeled as accidental. House on Fenby Farm Rd damaged by fire (Photo from the Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Westminster, Md (KM) Fire damaged a three-story historic home in Carroll County Thursday morning. Shortly before 10:30 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to the 1000 block of...
wfmd.com
Fire Damages Home In Westminster
Home on Lepp Rd In Westminster (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Westminster, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire in Westminster Tuesday night. At arouind 9:19 PM, fire fighters responded to the 200 block of Leppo Road for fire in a one-story, single family home. They spent 15-minutes bringing the flames under control.
Chambersburg police: Warrant issued for assault suspect
Chambersburg police has issued a warrant for Allan David Dominguez, 18, Chambersburg, in connection with an attack that seriously injured a man earlier this month. The brutal assault the evening of Nov. 7 in downtown Chambersburg has already resulted in the arrest of two juveniles, according to a Chambersburg Police Department news release. Police identified Dominguez as one of three others involved. They have not provided information about the other two, or released their identities.
WGAL
Vehicle set on fire at business in Adams County
STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are investigating a vehicle arson. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the 700 block of York Road in Straban Township. Troopers said someone set fire to the passenger seat of a van in the...
wfmd.com
Woman Dies Last Week After Being Struck By Motor Vehicle In October
Montgomery County Police are investigating. Rockville, Md (KM) Montgomery County Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident last month. On Friday evening, October 28th, a woman was hit by a motor vehicle while crossing Rockville Pike. . She was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene.
fox5dc.com
Charles County fire truck crash leaves 2 injured
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - Two people are in the hospital after a fire truck responding to a fire in Accokeek crashed into a vehicle Wednesday afternoon. The Charles County Fire Department said the driver of one of its trucks overturned while merging onto Route 210 near Hawthorne Road, tumbling into the side of an SUV. Officials said the collision occurred around 3:15 p.m.
abc27.com
Several charged after Adams County police chase, store theft
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Several people were charged after a shoplifting call turned into a State Police chase in Adams County. On Nov. 11, Pennsylvania State Police responded to the Under Armour store on Gettysburg Village Drive for a retail theft in progress. Troopers responded and saw seven people fleeing the store while throwing stolen merchandise.
WJLA
Suspect in custody after reports of shots fired from inside Frederick Co., Va. home
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One person is in custody after reports of shots being fired from inside a home in Stephens City, Virginia. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Westmoreland Drive Wednesday night. After deputies arrived on the scene, the person continued to discharge firearms inside the home, authorities said.
Maryland State Police Release New Footage Of Road-Rage Shooting That Killed Tow Truck Driver
Police have released footage of a fatal road rage incident that took the life of a tow-truck driver in Prince George's County back in March in an effort to identify the suspect, authorities say. Delonte Hicks, 29, was fatally shot while traveling on eastbound Route 50 at Veterans Parkway the...
Deputies find decomposed body in field behind Safeway grocery store, gun and backpack found nearby
FREDERICK, Md. — Police are investigating after a decomposed body was found in a field behind a Safeway grocery store in Frederick, Maryland Monday. Deputies were called to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown just before 12:30 p.m. for reports of a dead body. When officials arrived, they found the decomposed body in the field, along with a 9mm handgun and a backpack.
Man, woman die after shooting in basement in Prince William County; dog also dies
Police said a man who had a prior relationship with a woman shot her and a man, as well as a dog, in a home in Prince William County. All three died.
Firebug Accused Of Sparking Blaze At Maryland Homeless Shelter While Roommate Was Asleep
Authorities announced that a man who was staying at a Maryland homeless shelter has been apprehended after setting fire to his room while his roommate was asleep to “make the shelter safer,” according to state officials. Keith Wayne Bergdoll, 31, has been charged by the Office of the...
Woman taken to the hospital after Fairfax County stabbing
LORTON, Va. — Officers are on the scene of stabbing that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Fairfax County. Police say a woman was taken to an area hospital with injuries after being stabbed in the 9600 block of Hagel Circle in Lorton, Virginia. Her injuries are not being considered life-threatening.
Man arrested following arson investigation at Western Maryland homeless shelter
BALTIMORE -- A man has been charged in setting fire to a bunk bed at a homeless shelter in Western Maryland while his roommate was sleeping on it, according to authorities.Keith Wayne Bergdoll, 31, was charged with first-degree arson and two counts of second-degree malicious burning on Monday, the Cumberland Fire Marshals Office said in a statement.First responders were alerted to a fire at the Union Rescue Mission of Western Maryland just before 8 a.m. on Monday, according to authorities.An employee at the homeless shelter quickly extinguished the fire in one of the bedrooms, the Cumberland Fire Marshals Office said.There...
People worry about warehouses popping up in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Washington County has grown tremendously over the years. Some people in Hagerstown feel the city may be losing some of its character, becoming more of a warehouse town. “When I was little, there was more farmland, and there was more open space,” Hagerstown native Teresa Hawbaker said. Hawbaker […]
