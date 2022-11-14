Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksC. HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Related
Idaho OKs death warrant for man who killed gold prospectors
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities issued a death warrant on Wednesday for a terminally ill man who is facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors. The warrant sets Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.’s execution by lethal injection on Dec. 15, but officials said they don’t have the chemicals needed to carry out the execution, and are trying to obtain them. The Idaho Department of...
Arbiter Online
Former treasurer for PIKE fraternity at Boise State University charged with grand theft
On Oct. 12 at 2:45 p.m., a former treasurer for Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) Garrett Brinker, was charged after turning himself in to authorities. Jackson Berg, current Boise State PIKE vice president and senior political science major, had Brinker as his mentor back in 2020. According to Berg, PIKE was...
signalamerican.com
Fruitland woman charged in Vaughan disappearance
A Fruitland woman has been charged in connection with the disappearance of five-year-old Michael “Monkey” Vaughan, who went missing on July 27, 2021. Sarah Wondra, 35, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 11 after police executed a search warrant at a residence on Redwing Street in Fruitland, just minutes away from the Vaughan family’s home.
Deputies Successfully Locate, Rescue Boise Man Who Snowshoed into Idaho County Backcountry Before Becoming Stuck
IDAHO COUNTY - On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, around 5:20 PM, Idaho County Dispatch received an SOS from a Garmin Inreach device belonging to Jonathan Conti, a videographer/Youtuber, from Boise, ID. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the provided location by the Garmin Inreach device was just north of...
KSLTV
Lori Vallow Daybell again found competent to stand trial
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — For a second time, Lori Vallow Daybell has been found competent and fit to stand trial. Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, are being tried together as co-conspirators in the killings of children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan and Chad Daybell’s former wife, Tammy Daybell.
q13fox.com
'He lit up many of my dark days:' Loved ones remember WA student killed in U. of Idaho quadruple homicide
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. - Friends, family and loved ones gathered to light candles, lay flowers, fly balloons to share memories of Ethan Chapin, the 20-year-old who was among four University of Idaho students found murdered in a home over the weekend. The students were found dead in an off-campus rental...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Boise advocates file parks protection initiative
Next year, Boise voters could force city officials to get their permission before making big changes to parks and open space. Advocates delivered more than 10,000 signatures to city hall Wednesday to qualify the initiative for the ballot. If approved, it would require the city to get voter approval before altering, selling or swapping more than 5% of a particular park or open space area.
Suspect in Michael Vaughan Case Made TikTok Near Child’s Flyers
The State of Idaho and now the nation are feeling heavy hearts this week as investigators say they believe they have credible information on the long-standing Michael Vaughan case in Fruitland, Idaho. For multiple days now, both Fruitland Police and Idaho State Police departments have been digging in the backyard of a Fruitland, Idaho home where they believe remains may be found--police dogs have also consistently been on the site.
Boise City Council denies appeal against industrial park
BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Councilmembers denied Blue Valley Mobile Home Park’s most recent appeal against a 1.2-million square foot industrial park during a meeting Tuesday night. The developers, Lincoln Property Company, plan for the industrial park to include seven warehouses. The warehouses will sit adjacent to the...
eastidahonews.com
Woman appears in court for failure to report death in case of missing Idaho boy
FRUITLAND (Idaho Statesman) — Police have arrested a woman suspected to be involved in the disappearance of a Fruitland boy and charged her with failure to report a death. Sarah Wondra, 35, of Fruitland, was arrested Friday after police served a search warrant at the Redwing Street residence she shares with her husband, Stacey Wondra, according to a probable cause affidavit. The residence was the site of a weekend police search and excavation in connection with the disappearance of Michael Vaughan.
kmvt
Police continue to search Fruitland home in connection to missing Michael Vaughan case
FRUITLAND, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Updates are still coming in, in the case of missing 6-year-old Michael Vaughan. Police in Fruitland have been digging and investigating since Sunday, after receiving what they call a “credible tip” from the resident of a home. Police Chief JD Huff says Tuesday...
Post Register
Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian reopens tomorrow
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — The Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian, on 2012 N Eagle Rd, is reopening tomorrow after closing for a remodel. According to the location's voicemail message, the restaurant opens at 10:30 a.m.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Excavation continues in the Michael Vaughan case
Monday we told you about the search for a missing Fruitland boy and today we have more information. Fruitland Police spent the weekend digging up the backyard of an area home. KTVB has been reporting they’re looking for the remains of Michael Vaughan, who was five years old when he went missing in July of 2021.
Arrest Made in Disappearance of Fruitland Boy
FRUITLAND, Idaho (KLIX)-West Idaho authorities arrested a woman Monday in connection with the missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughn. Multiple Idaho news outlets, including KTVB, are reporting 35-year-old Sarah Wondra was arrested and booked into the Payette County Jail on a charge of failure to report a death. The Fruitland Police Chief tells KTVB that investigators began searching the backyard of a house with a backhoe on Saturday after they had gotten a tip from someone who lives at the home with the suspect. At this time police have not said if any remains of the now 6-year-old Vaughan have been found. The young boy went missing in July of 2021 from his neighborhood without any trace. Multiple search efforts and assistance from the FBI resulted in the past year with numerous tips from across the country. At the time Vaughan, also known as "monkey," was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. July 27, near Southwest 9th Street. More information to come...
Idaho State Police arrest Texas man after high-speed chase on I-84
BOISE, Idaho — A Texas man was arrested on nearly a dozen charges for recklessly driving on I-84 Saturday morning, according to Idaho State Police (ISP). The 32-year-old driver was arrested and booked into the Elmore county Detention Center for three counts of aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault, driving under the influence, reckless driving, fleeing or eluding a peace officer and assault on a peace officer.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Building Code Board to vote on cuts to energy efficiency rules
The Idaho Building Code Board could vote Tuesday on a controversial proposal to remove some of the building code regulations regarding energy efficiency. The Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses, or DOPL, is proposing getting rid of some minimum efficiency standards in residential and commercial buildings as they relate to insulation, heating and cooling, and lighting, among other provisions.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Telling the story of Boise through pictures
Anyone who lives in Boise knows the City of Trees is beautiful. Whether it’s the sunset glow over the foothills or the hidden green pathways of the Greenbelt, there’s always a good picture to be found around town. Author and photographer David R. Day has been taking pictures...
Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?
If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
eastidahonews.com
Police: Driver in custody after he threw items at cars, forced vehicles off highway and led officers on high-speed chase
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, Idaho State Police troopers and Elmore County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a reckless driver traveling westbound on I-84 near milepost 122 in Elmore County near Glenn’s Ferry. Numerous witnesses reported a...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Secretary of Labor visited Idaho for National Apprenticeship Week
Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited the Micron headquarters in Boise for National Apprenticeship Week as the company will be starting a partnership with the College of Western Idaho. Secretary Walsh toured Micron’s research and development facilities on Tuesday to highlight the company’s Technician Apprenticeship Program, which will give CWI...
Comments / 0